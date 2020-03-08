Support public education
Reading the news lately I am again worried about Nebraska’s funding of public education throughout the state. We have pitted the power of public education against property tax reform. Lord knows, we need both.
Although I support a number of a number of great private schools and private programs, I am a committed supporter of Nebraska’s public schools. Public schools were invented in the U.S. Education is a great equalizer. I lived in Philadelphia for years and watched the development of charter schools. Some were great, some were horrible. They all took money from the general funds for public schools.
We are lucky — no, blessed — to have great teachers in public and private education. However, there is a significant shortage of teachers throughout the U.S. Starting salaries throughout the state are around $32,000. That is not that much above the poverty level.
A few weeks ago I was in western Nebraska and happened to catch a ride back to Chadron with a young woman who works for the forest service. Both she and her husband were from other states to which they would love to return. However, she said the elementary education that her children were getting in Chadron was so good they didn’t think they could leave. I thought really, in a small town of approximately 6,000 people, you think education is that good — well, good for you, Chadron public schools.
Quality education improves the life of all of us! Don’t let public education in Nebraska die by drip and drabs.
Anne N. Hubbard, Omaha
Our nation needs optimism
Many people are depressed and feel hopelessness about the events of the last year. Our unruly president was impeached amidst ongoing partisan bickering that has divided our country. There have been mass shootings, plus murders on a daily basis. Now we have the threat of a spreading coronavirus.
As bad as it seems now, there have been times much worse. Consider 1968, which was one of the most turbulent years in our history. Presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King were both assassinated. There were destructive riots which cost lives and destroyed cities. The Vietnam War raged, with over 18,000 U.S. soldiers killed that year.
But America has always been a nation that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So true when you consider that in 1969, we landed a man on the moon. In the words of Collin Powell, “It ain’t as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning.”
George Mills, Omaha
No to consumption tax
The proponents of the consumption tax idea have some explaining to do. In particular, I would appreciate it if State Sen. Steve Erdman would tell me how a consumption tax will pay for the desirable 12:1 student-teacher ratio of Ogallala Public Schools. How is the consumption tax going to pay for the police department in Chappell?
If Sen. Erdman truly believes in this consumption tax idea, he should explain to those of us in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Millard and Gretna Public Schools, who have a 17:1 student-teacher ratio, why we should send our tax dollars to the “takers” in his district?
To my fellow Nebraskans who are pushing for this idea, do not look to middle-class and struggling class families of Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties to pay your bill without significant changes to social services, including health care and education. Are you ready for that, Sen. Erdman?
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Here’s what society should salute
I, like millions more, was shocked as TV announced the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. On Feb. 24, I and millions of TV viewers watched Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s tearful, nationally televised memorial services. On Feb. 4, on TV’s presentation of the State of Union Address, First Lady Melania Trump presented Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Meanwhile, on Feb. 24, 101-year-old Katherine Johnson died. Her death notice was in an article on page 10 of a local newspaper.
Johnson was an astute academician. On Nov. 24, 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the well-deserved Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was cited as a pioneering example of African American women in STEM.
She, with a pencil and piece of paper, made the mathematical calculations enabling Alan Shepard and John Glenn to make successful suborbital and orbital space flights. Educated at West Virginia State College, a land grant institution, Katherine Johnson’s academic intellectual contributions aided NASA’s ongoing research leading to today’s societal trinkets and lifestyle enhancements such as satellite TV, GPS, transistors, lasers, medicine, cell phone, metallurgy and weather forecasting.
In a nation with moral decline, misplaced priorities and extreme partisan divide, wouldn’t it be nice if academic intellectualism and its long-term societal-benefiting achievements received the same massive media coverage and monetary awards as athletics or talk show rhetoric?
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Neb.
Pence a sound choice
It seems a longtime political insider from Indiana with no medical experience was named to be the government “czar” to coordinate our plan to stop a deadly virus. I’m not talking about Mike Pence. I am talking about the man that President Obama tapped as the Ebola virus czar in 2014, Ron Klain.
If The Anointed One can appoint an attorney to help manage a viral outbreak that has a mortality rate more than 40 times higher than the coronavirus, we should be OK with the former executive of a state who is used to coordinating resource allocation and policy toward fighting a virus that is more like the flu.
John Bowen, Omaha
Democrats, seek unity
In reading the Sunday, March 1, article about the infighting between Crystal Rhoades and Jane Kleeb, I, a longtime Democrat, am perplexed and annoyed by the public fight. The governor, two senators, three congressmen and every elected down-ballot state official is a Republican — oh, then there is that one elected Democrat, Crystal Rhoades. Does she like being the only elected Democrat in Lincoln, other than in the Legislature?
In an all-important presidential election, now is not the time to divide, but rather build up, a coalition of people who better reflect what is best about our state. Nebraska Democrats are not so strong that we can demand some sort of purity test measuring the depth and total commitment to the party. Jeff Koterba’s March 3 cartoon was spot-on.
Now go to your corners, ladies, and let’s get a couple of additional Democrats elected, which I am certain is what this is really about.
Robert Benzel, Omaha
Prayer is best course
I believe that we should pray for President Trump instead of always criticizing him for his shortcomings. All presidents have had shortcomings, for they are all sinners as are all of us.
The Bible says to pray for our leaders. At the time when St. Paul wrote this, the Roman government was killing Christians. We are not being killed by the U.S. government for our faith. All of Congress and the courts also need our prayers. We can pray for them even if we disagree with them on the issues.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
What we can do for our country
It is a shame that in his March 3 Pulse letter Jeff Miller reveals that he has not changed his view as the world and country have changed around him, understanding more about the country we live in and the truths of it. Institutional racism, sexism and the cycle of poverty keep even those who try hard from achieving the success of those who were born with privilege — something he clearly has if he believes the last 200 years of American history has been great when it has treated human beings as property and denied all but white men the right to vote.
A country is more than the individuals that are a part of it — it is every single one of us, as a group. A collective that succeeds only when all of us succeed, and becomes great when each person that lives in this country is afforded the chance to live with dignity and respect.
What can you do for your country, Jeff? You can start by supporting the smallest, most unfortunate among us — by supporting universal health care, universal education, taking a stand against racism and sexism, and providing a hand up for those who need it. Then, and only then, will America be as great as it can be.
Hillary Robinson, Omaha
Value of World-Herald reporting
Many kudos to The World-Herald for another excellent job of reporting. Your investigation of the Goodwill hostile takeover was special. When a CEO is able to provide ridiculously high executive salaries, change to a corporate-style operation, initiate an internal fear that eliminates transparency and selects board members that are faithful to a narcissistic leadership, then there was an obvious lack of any meaningful oversight.
Your investigation revealed to us, the unsuspecting public, that in the nonprofit world, agencies and organizations can become prey to corporate-minded predators, not unlike pedophiles and addicts who seek control of unsuspecting victims.
We are indeed fortunate to have a local newspaper that does more than just report the news. You embrace our community with a moral perspective and will fight the good fight.
As we again shop at and donate to Goodwill, we can see the positive changes you have brought about. Thank you, World Herald, for another job well done! We are honored to be subscribers to your mission.
Richard Vondenkamp, Omaha
