Support local restaurants
The restaurant community in Omaha is in desperate shape. The self-shelter-in-place and 10-person limit orders have resulted in virtually all restaurants closing dining-in options. Curbside and carry-out options are the only windows of hope for restaurants to remain open.
This past weekend, I traveled to the Old Market to pick up dinner for two from Omaha Prime. The streets were eerily quiet; for the first time on a Saturday evening, I had my pick of parking spots. The restaurant had one employee at the front door and Mo, the proprietor, in the kitchen. I asked how the staff was doing, given the lockdown, and he shared that he’s attempting to help them where he is able, but it’s driven by takeout orders and gift certificate purchases.
I’ve never seen the Old Market so deserted. It hit me that all the restaurants there, as well as throughout Omaha proper, might be suffering the same challenge.
If you enjoyed these places during “normal” times, then I would implore you to patronize them in these times. Curbside does little for the wait staff, but keeping the doors open will eventually allow them a workplace in the future.
As Mo said to me as we parted, “It’s not difficult to know who your true friends are when crisis hits. I appreciate your support more than you will ever know.” Please join me in supporting your favorite restaurants!
Brad Grubb, Omaha
Child care needs
Even before the pandemic, many Lexington families — including my own — struggled to find the affordable and reliable child care that our babies need. After my son had an accident at child care that landed him in the emergency room, I made the difficult decision to stay at home to care for my three children, ages 7, 4 and 2. But that decision meant that my family did not have my paycheck to rely on.
So, I found a part-time job with the local after-school program to help my family afford the basics, like groceries, rent and utilities.
Now the coronavirus pandemic has put an added layer of stress on us. When the schools closed last month, that meant that my family is again without my paycheck to make ends meet. We are forced to choose between paying the bills and providing for our kids’ basic needs.
As I think about how my family will get back on our feet, I am thinking about child care once again. I really need my representatives in Washington, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, and Congressman Adrian Smith, to know how much we are counting on them to make sure that child care providers can make it through this crisis.
And that families like mine across the state will need them to be available, affordable and reliable once this is all over.
Congress must act now. If they don’t, it will mean that parents — like me — can’t work. And if that happens, how will our economy ever recover?
Joanna Arreola Castaneda, Lexington
Have compassion for mother
My husband and I totally agree with Margo Carlson’s April 12 Public Pulse letter. Where is the outrage for all these abortions! We feel Ms. Paiz-Perez did what she did because she loved her baby and may not have been aware of other services in Omaha that could have helped her and her baby.
Jeanne and Ray Huelskamp, Omaha
Rancher’s praise for Sasse
In response to criticism in the April 8 article about Sen. Sasse’s position on Country of Origin Labeling (COOL), I wanted to offer my own cattleman’s perspective: Sen. Sasse’s position saved Nebraska agriculture from getting whacked with tariffs. These tariffs are more of burden to every rancher in the long term than the latter. Canada and Mexico buy a lot of our beef products, and if tariffs would’ve been enacted on us, it would’ve been disastrous for our state.
Sasse was in the right and was looking out for our ranchers.
David Schuler, Bridgeport, Neb.
Yes, it’s 17,000
The late great Paul Harvey said he believed that ignorance is contagious; I think he was right. Many people seem to have drunk the Trump Kool-Aid.
On April 11, a Pulse writer said of Mary Roeser’s letter (March 26), “the most outlandish was that President Trump had lied 17,000-plus times,” as though Mary had made it up, and at that time Trump had only been in office 1,162 days.
Yes, he has lied several times a day since being elected. Not Mary, but numerous watchdog groups of independent, nonpartisans have documented well over 17,000 lies! If people would just read something — anything — or watch the TV news, they would know the truth.
I have watched him tell two lies in one sentence! Although he does have trouble finishing a complete, comprehensive sentence.
Learn, people!
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
Buffett can help Doorly Zoo
With the $7 million shortfall at our much-loved Henry Doorly Zoo due to the virus, what about funding the shortfall from the Berkshire Hathaway meeting? The usual shopping and hotels will not capture the meeting revenue, but Mr. Buffett, would you be willing to host an online giving party to our zoo to your shareholders?
With the millions normally spent by Buffett billionaires and millionaires, just think of the good they could do by donating to our zoo
Can Omaha watch that happen in May, Mr. Buffett?
Carol Copeland, Omaha
