Protect both students and teachers
I want to chime in as an educator in regard to Legislative Bill 147. I work with general education students at a middle school, and my girlfriend works with special education students in a different middle school.
I hear many stories from special education rooms about having to use restraints on students who are becoming physically aggressive. So it makes sense that, as reported, restraints are used eight out of 10 times with special education students. There needs to be more of a distinction here, however. The numbers are skewed due to the nature of disabilities.
A student with a disability may not be able to articulate his or her thoughts or feelings, and that becomes manifested as physical aggression. This occurs much less frequently with general education students. In addition, special education teachers most likely have formal training for restraining students that is provided by their school district. For example, Omaha Public Schools uses the Mandt system for restraints. What we don’t have is training and liability coverage for the general education teacher.
I intervened in a fight between two eighth-grade girls and I was genuinely concerned that there would be some sort of ramification for my intervention. I ultimately decided that doing the right thing and protecting a student would be worth my career as an educator, but please hear this: No educator should have to make that decision.
We need to come up with a solution that protects both students and teachers. LB 147 is far from perfect, so I encourage our lawmakers to work quickly on fixes so that educators like myself are actually empowered, not just given conciliatory lip service.
Aaron Kuecker, Omaha
Founders right on Electoral College
This is in response to Ron Holscher (“Electoral College failures,” Jan. 9 Public Pulse). The president lost the popular vote count, but he garnered the popular vote from 30 states. What Mr. Holscher and many other Democrats fail to understand is why all those states went for the president. They, much of the news media, Hollywood and self-described intellectuals still look down with disdain and contempt on the rest of the country that does not agree with them. My brother-in-law is a Nebraska rancher/cowboy; I would submit that he is hardly “news-starved.” I know a number of fine folks from Mississippi. Despite Mr. Holscher’s description in his letter, they are highly educated and not racists.
As Americans, we should all look for the good in our leaders. I did not agree with many of the policies of President Obama. His Obamacare was a disaster in terms of massive deductibles to many middle-class families, and not letting people keep your own doctor. However, he did introduce a very vital concept that will define him forever, and that is the concept of pre-existing conditions. Just like President Trump, he tackled the unfair practices of trade with China and the theft of intellectual property, something that many past presidents ignored.
We should embrace and recognize the good from all of our leaders. Everyone has become so tribal. Our Founding Fathers still have it right on the Electoral College.
Pete Menks, Omaha
2nd District gerrymander
At some 567,000, Douglas County is the largest urban area in Nebraska, accounting for almost 29% of the state’s total population. What is more, it is decidedly more blue than the rest of the state, with 38% registered Democrats versus 30% for Nebraska as a whole. Unfortunately for county residents, when it comes time to pick their 2nd District congressional representative, gerrymandering has virtually ensured that local voters are disenfranchised.
Time and again from 2012 to 2018, Douglas Country voters voted in favor of the Democratic candidate by an average margin of over 4 percentage points, only to see a Republican win due to the strongly Republican voting pattern of Gretna and northern Sarpy County that were shoehorned into the district following the 2010 Census. The exception was 2014 when a strong Democratic turnout in the county, combined with a weak Republican incumbent, elected Brad Ashford to the House.
In 2016, despite winning the county’s support by 3.7 points, Ashford was ousted by voters living outside our borders as Don Bacon carried the district as a whole by a narrow 1.2 point margin.
When will this travesty end and voters in Douglas County, who account for almost one of three residents of the state, be allowed to elect their own representative? No time soon, if Gov. Ricketts has his way. He has already gone on record supporting redistricting by the current Republican-dominated Legislature. So much for democracy in Nebraska.
Peter S. Gadzinski, Omaha
Grateful for this deed
Just before Christmas, my wife lost a special 60th anniversary gold and diamond pendant. A very special person found and returned it to the manager of the Walmart store at 168th and Harrison Streets. They did not leave their name, so a very special thank you for helping make our Christmas a little more happy.
Thank you again for your very kind deed.
Sam Marasco, Omaha
The need for empathy
The new year has issued forth with some alarming and polarizing events. It can be easy to fall into discord and feel helpless to do anything else. I would encourage all of us, however, to do our best to bear with one another in our differences.
We will never unanimously see eye to eye on any given issue, but we can all do each other and ourselves the service of granting one another the patience with which we want to be treated ourselves.
Why put forth the effort to empathize with someone you believe is wrong? Because people who have beliefs contrary to yours are human beings with inherent value and deserve to be treated with the same amount of decency and respect as you. Simply because you can’t understand another person’s point of view or reasoning doesn’t make them any less valuable as a person.
If we care so much about our own well-being and that of our loved ones, then we should be able to put forth a fraction as much energy toward caring about the mental well-being of complete strangers. We should treat others with the same respect we desire for ourselves purely because it is right. Even when we think they are wrong.
If individuals can be of less value as human beings because of their beliefs, then none of us truly has any genuinely intrinsic value deserving of protection, respect or decency in the first place. Either all of us matter or none of us do.
Jillian Mackinder, Papillion
