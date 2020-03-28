Shelter in place is needed
I cannot remember ever saying a negative word about Gov. Ricketts. After seeing his March 24 press release in which he stated that he is “not considering” a shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of COVID-19, I must break this streak. I find it deeply irresponsible that the governor is not planning to take any action to prevent the collapse of Nebraska’s medical systems.
Recommendations are not actions. Look on the streets of Omaha and you’ll see exactly how effective “recommendations” are.
Look at Italy to see exactly what waiting will do. Without swift action, our situation will be the exact same — widespread horror, suffering and death. Doing exactly as they did while expecting different results would be the definition of insanity.
We cannot wait until our medical systems are already overrun to take action. The difference between countries that have managed this pandemic with low fatalities versus the ones where more people are dying than can be counted — that difference is early response.
We must flatten the curve to ensure that our medical systems do not collapse. If our medical systems collapse the way that they have in other countries and some American localities, the loss of life and economic devastation that will ensue will be a moment recorded in history. Also recorded in history will be the names of our elected officials during this time. I believe that Gov. Ricketts would prefer that his legacy be that of a governor that took the necessary measures to combat the worst pandemic we have seen in 100 years, rather than one who stood idly by while Nebraska very rapidly transformed into Italy.
Robert Hill, Omaha
Stop the hysteria
Thank you, Mr. Neil Willer, for calling out your mayor, the governor and the media for intensifying this unsubstantiated and unscientific pandemic.
During the 2017-2018 flu season, 80,000 people died in the U.S. and there were close to 1 million hospitalizations. WHO estimated a million died worldwide. The media only reported that the year was turning out to be a bad flu season. No talk of mandatory isolation, no talk of mandatory selective business closings and no talk of our medical system being overrun.
When at a gas pump or self check-out, I have no idea how many users before me were possibly infected and didn’t know it. Why am I at greater risk in a restaurant with 50 people than I am at Costco or Walmart with 200 other possible carriers?
Why is the media in such a frenzy to propagate this phony and fabricated pandemic? I don’t know, but historically, “follow the money!”
Robert Schlumberger, Fremont, Neb.
Defend gun rights
Again, a Pulse writer, Cheri Christensen (March 17 Pulse), either intentionally misrepresents the Second Amendment to the Constitution or is ignorant of the rationale for its existence. The gist of her argument is that human beings are impulsive and are easily threatened and angered; therefore, gun access should be restricted because “people will fire first in a rage simply because they had access to a gun.”
She offers no proof of this, because it is liberal anti-Second Amendment poppycock. There are about 100 million law-abiding gun owners in the U.S. They are not routinely firing in a rage. In fact, there are many studies that show that the increase in law-abiding private gun ownership in communities actually decreases the crime rate.
Yet, the disposition of U.S. citizens or the effect on the crime rate are irrelevant to the real issue. Liberals have been chipping away at private gun ownership and the Second Amendment for years, all while saying they are just for gun safety, etc. They are hoping that this death by a thousand cuts will completely eliminate the Second Amendment without having to actually go through the pesky constitutional process to repeal it.
The Second Amendment was not written so that private citizens could control crime in their neighborhoods or to protect hunting rights, or to describe what kind of gun one may own; it was written, as were all the first 10 amendments, to constrain government. After all, the battles of Lexington and Concord that sparked the beginning of the American Revolution were fought as the rebels defended their stores of arms and ammunition from the British Army’s attempt to destroy them.
Douglas Mang, Omaha
Salary hike is excessive
A 30% raise for Scott Frakes, the state corrections director, is absurd. What problems have been solved within the prison system? The state has the second-highest overpopulation problem in the nation. The nation! Attempts to staff the prisons have been unsuccessful as the mandatory overtime hours continue to stack up for employees.
What plans are in place to help with a COVID-19 outbreak that will surely run wild within those walls? With hospital beds and ventilators being a concern for people living outside the prison walls, how can we afford to sit back and wait for this pandemic to happen? Neighboring states are getting out in front of this issue by releasing inmates that are high risk to the virus; non-violent offenders; or close to their probation or parole period. Why don’t we try to be proactive instead of reactive, for once?
In a time when being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars seems extremely appropriate, this raise increase is distasteful.
Brady Greer, Lincoln
