Defeat the street bond
Did the mayor and her staff consider the number of vehicles owned by non-real estate owners — renters — and driven on the streets of Omaha? Why would it not be fair to raise the wheel tax on all vehicles and circumvent increased real estate taxes on property owners? Could this not be done without having to get voter approval for a bond issue? Do not real estate owners already have the burden of paying for school and other infrastructure bonds?
A guest on the “Grow Omaha” Saturday radio show in February said the largest residential real estate growth last year were apartment buildings. Why should all the vehicles of non-real estate owners, driven on Omaha streets, not be included in paying their fair share of street repairs?
Would it not be more equitable to vote “NO” on the bond issue and have local government raise the wheel tax on all vehicles driven on Omaha streets? Would not this strategy be easier to manage and adjust in the future once the street repair fund is funded and Omaha streets are repaired?
Don Campbell, Omaha
Vote yes for street bond
It is disgusting to read letters that say our taxes are high enough and that we should vote no to the proposed street bond issue just so we can send a message. I recently had a cardiac issue at home and had to be transported several miles to the nearest hospital in critical condition. The roads were so rough with potholes the paramedic could not get an IV established. The roads were too rough to complete critically needed medical procedures.
The problems we are facing right now, from COVID to climate change, from education to energy, are because of shortsighted and selfish Nebraskans who think voting no, because “my taxes are high enough,” sends a message. The only message it sends is that we don’t care about the future.
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, we pay nearly $500 per year in extra vehicle maintenance because our roads are in such poor condition. I pay taxes, and like everyone’s, they’re too high. But what if it were your child suffering a seizure and needed that medical procedure in the ambulance? Or your wife suffering cardiac arrest? What if it were you, Mr. My Taxes Are High Enough? Vote YES on the street bond issue, please.
Barry Butterfield, Omaha
Troubling ‘liberate’ tweets
The irony of President Trump’s “LIBERATE” tweets will not be lost on those who remember the politics of the 1960s when various “liberation fronts” opposed political, economic and racial injustice. On college campuses student protesters “liberated” administration buildings by keeping out the administrators. More generally, the word “liberate” could be used to justify seizing property from the so-called ruling class.
The presidential tweets have appropriated these left-wing notions of liberation to advocate for right-wing opposition to established authority.
Charles Keene, Bellevue
Republicans help in this crisis
The economic and health crises brought about by COVID-19 are serious, and many Nebraskans are hurting. That’s why I am so proud to be part of a team of leaders that have stepped up to serve our community. Sen. Ben Sasse’s team has helped the Nebraska Ethanol Board deliver hand sanitizer to facilities in over 60 of Nebraska’s counties. Rep. Don Bacon’s team has volunteered at numerous shelters and charities, and together, our Republican team has done food drives to make sure our local food pantries have what they need.
In these challenging times, what matters most is service and leadership, not politics, and I’m proud that Team Sasse, Team Bacon and the Douglas County Republican Party are doing our part to help us get through this.
Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha
chair, Douglas County Republican Party
Sasse wrong about judges
I will not be voting for Ben Sasse due to watching religious, extreme and legalistic judges being put on the Supreme Court. As a Christian, they are to follow the laws for all people in America. Making people live like you want them to and not believing as you do is wrong, and also by law it is wrong. Respect and following the laws are what I want in a Supreme Court justice.
As a woman of 75 years old, I have marched years ago for many rights that I see going down the toilet this past year. Going backwards is not what I call right for the many people who have made our country great today. If you love the Lord, you are to be examples of Jesus, not a Pharisee. Too many show no humbleness, compassion, love or empathy today for many people we need to be protecting.
Connie McMillan, Omaha
