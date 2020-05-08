Yes to street bond
With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it can be hard to find the energy and time to focus on the future. Amidst this uncertainty, the street bond issue on the ballot next week provides our community an opportunity to positively impact Omaha’s future.
Omaha is a resilient city and it can be better than ever. A vote in favor of the street bond issue will mean more than better streets across all of Omaha. It will mean jobs, safer travel for first responders and cost less now than in the future.
Let’s look to the future and get ahead with better streets for our entire community.
Nancy Pridal, Omaha
No to street bond
There’s an easy solution to Omahas deteriorating streets, and it doesn’t involve passing any bonds or raising taxes. I propose we change the law for where our vehicle registration goes every year. Every year roughly 40% of your registration goes to the county and city you live in, but a whopping 60% of that registration goes to local school districts. Imagine how quickly our roads could be fixed if the taxes we pay on our cars actually went to the roads they drive on!
I’m not sure who passed this formula or when, but the first step to fixing our problems is untangling where our money goes so that we can see the result of the fees we pay. Only a politician would suggest that 60% of our registration should go to schools, which have nothing to do with transportation.
Our schools are worthy of funding as well; the source and amount of that funding should make logical sense. Siphoning the lion’s share of vehicle registration fees to schools is a major source of the fiscal deficit in our roads. We should demand real structural solutions — put simply passing a bond wont fix this.
Jordan Scupien, Omaha
Kennedy for NU regent
Now more than ever it’s important that we elect individuals who can work together and have experience in creating good public policy and managing sophisticated budgets. Our University of Nebraska system is facing some very real fiscal challenges, and clearly there is only one candidate for the District 2 Board of Regents race who not only possesses the experience managing large public budgets but who is also a champion for education.
I have served with Mike Kennedy on the Millard Board of Education for 18 years and can say without reservation that Mike has demonstrated a command for understanding budgets and is results driven. He is fiscally conservative, very pragmatic and has served our Millard community so well over the years.
Please join me in voting Mike Kennedy for District 2 University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Mike Pate, Omaha
Eastman for Congress
We strongly support Kara Eastman for U.S. Congress. She has impressed us with:
» Her strong, clear values and ideals.
» Her thorough knowledge of important issues.
» Her energy and perseverance.
» Her demonstrated commitment to policies/practices that will make all of our lives better.
» Her commitment to democracy and to the people in her district.
» Her pragmatic approach to problem-solving, realizing that she will not be able to achieve her grand goals in the short term, but committed to continue to work for their ultimate achievement.
Kara has boldly proclaimed, and is constantly attacked, for her belief in assuring that all of us, including those most disadvantaged in our society, have good medical care -- including dental and vision care — so that we can all live healthy lives without worry about how we pay for it. She realizes that it sounds scary in terms of total costs. But she has also analyzed the costs and realizes that the costs for all this care will be much less than we currently pay for only physicians and hospitals.
Kara believes in a single payer system, which is supported by the majority in the U.S. and already exists in nearly all the industrialized world. We have lived and worked in several of those countries and were tremendously pleased with the health care we received when we needed care. But Kara is also practical. She knows that many people want to continue their current insurance coverages. They are worried about the process of working out problems in the systems, controlling costs, and assuring care without restrictions. She is willing to make progress slowly; to build a system that demonstrates that it works and is less costly; and to first pass other policies that allow changes in how companies (and unions) pay for health insurance, so that the costs are spread beyond our personal taxes.
Dr. John Else and Dr. Cathy Roller, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.