Stewardship of tax dollars
Some letters to the Public Pulse have defended the imposition of taxes to provide the necessary services of government. To a point I totally agree with this position, but we should not assume that all government spending is for necessary government purposes.
A recent news report discussed a $1.2 million grant by the City of Omaha to a local nonprofit organization that works to help the unemployed develop marketable job skills. I’m sure that the mission of this nonprofit is admirable, but I question whether taxpayer funds should be granted to any nonprofit. Is funding nonprofit organizations a necessary government service?
Several years ago the City of Omaha imposed a restaurant tax to fund a shortfall in pension funding, a necessary expenditure. When the tax began to generate far more in revenue than anticipated, the city, instead of giving the taxpayers some relief, found other projects to fund!
Then we have Douglas County and the proposed juvenile justice facility, a facility of questionable need or benefit to the taxpayers of the county. Not only did the County Board vote in lockstep, with one lone dissenter, to approve this facility, but they also elected to use a loophole to avoid requiring taxpayer approval of the bonds to fund the project!
And not to be outdone, we have our local school boards! In addition to all this, we have ESUs, NRDs and the Learning Community, etc., that all participate in the spending of tax dollars for who knows what benefit to the taxpayer with no consideration of the total impact on the taxpayer.
William Mack, Omaha
Emphasis on legal immigration
Regarding Ben Salazar’s March 21 letter, “Concern for the undocumented,” he overlooks pertinent factors. Many of the people he is concerned about entered the U.S. illegally, stay in this country illegally and work in this country illegally. Furthermore, employing an illegal alien is illegal, as is aiding and abetting an illegal alien. That’s a lot of “illegal.”
Maybe Mr. Salazar should focus on doing what’s legal. He should encourage these people to return to their countries of origin and apply to enter the U.S. legally.
Mike McCarron, Bellevue
Trump’s multiple failings
I read David Clements’ letter of March 15 with some disquietude and with utter amazement at the power of denial. He seems to be arguing that Donald Trump possesses none of the flaws mentioned.
Is he really saying that Mr. Trump is not a liar? Some 17,000-plus lies, and counting, since taking office would argue that he is, indeed, a liar and a pathological one at that. Is he really saying that Donald Trump is not cruel? Babies and children in cages at the border say otherwise.
Is he saying that Donald Trump does not cozy up to dictators? His devotion to such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, along with others, prove that he does. Is he saying that Donald Trump does not possess any of the other characteristics — dishonesty, corruption, a lack of decency, etc.? Mr. Trump has shown over and over again that he has all the traits mentioned and then some.
I would also add ineptitude and bungling to the list. His incompetent handling of the coronavirus outbreak proves that.
It would behoove Mr. Clements to remember that this is the United States of America, not North Korea. We are under no obligation here to swear undying affection for the Dear Leader. We are under no obligation to claim the Dear Leader is perfect and without flaw.
Mr. Clements has labeled the wrong people as having underdeveloped and uneducated minds. It is those who claim that no one should point out the Dear Leader’s faults that are truly guilty of specious reasoning. They are the ones who are truly vacuous.
Mary M. Roeser, Omaha
When life begins
We need to stop the fancy dancing around this issue. We have heard ad nauseam that women should have the right to choose what happens with their bodies. That is true, but that right is promulgated at the decision time of procreation. After the sex act, if a child is created — and I don’t need to hear all the crap about it isn’t a child; get over it, how else is a child started? — the choice must also extend to the created child.
Life does not start at nine weeks, 20 weeks, whatever is the current purported period: Life starts at conception.
Once the Supreme Court decides that, pro-choice will be put in its proper perspective — the choice comes before the sex act. Abortion is murder, plain and simple. One can try all they want to get around that fact, but that doesn’t change the truth.
Will Schafer, Panama, Iowa
A change of tune
Remember when everyone on the right screamed death panels about the ACA? Funny how some of those same people and Wall Street now want those old and immune-deficient to sacrifice themselves for the almighty buck. At least we know the virus hasn’t killed irony.
Sean McGrath, Omaha
