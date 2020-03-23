There are many to thank
As we battle this awful storm, we are hopeful we can look back someday to honor all of our local heroes — these everyday people who through their jobs and careers have become our very own army.
We recognize the local leaders who have given us tools to protect ourselves in the times ahead. We give gratitude to all the grocery clerks, stockers, caregivers in day cares, caregivers in nursing homes, teachers, pharmacy employees, first responders, mail and newspaper carriers and all the other folks who provide us with our basic needs.
To the medical staff, we pray for your continued health and that each of us does our part to take care of ourselves so we never meet.
Someday, just maybe, we will take time to honor these warriors and give them the respect and the kind of salaries they deserve. Until then, stay healthy. We need you.
Dee Ebel and Gerry Rathouz, Omaha
Ethanol opportunity?
With the critical shortage of rubbing alcohol and other products that will kill germs, is there any opportunity for the ethanol industry to meet this need? Can ethanol be used as a disinfectant?
Rose White, Bellevue
Understand the virus challenge
For testing to be successful, everyone would have to isolated from each other until all the testing was accomplished. Just because you test negative doesn’t mean you will not catch the virus and in turn spread it to others.
The reality is that the total number of people that catch the virus may not be much different than if the social distancing rules were not put into place. The main reason for the social distancing rules is so the health care system can handle the influx of seriously ill patients and prevent deaths by delaying the quick spread.
Until there is a vaccine available and everyone is vaccinated, this will be around for quite a while. The people that develop a case of the illness will develop natural immunity and not be able to spread the flu to others later. After this happens the numbers will naturally decline.
Due to the nature of this virus, it is more contagious then the common flu viruses, hence the social distancing rules. The rules will help “buy” time for treatments to be developed for the seriously ill people to better survive the illness.
Bill Petersen, Omaha
Virus solution?
The headline says, “As Virus Spreads, Local Gun Sales Boom.” What? People plan to shoot the virus?
Tom Black, West Point, Neb.
The forgotten poor
I watching the president’s TV address to the nation — what an example of the disconnect of Washington with the American public. It was quite apparent to me that those folks have no idea that there are many Americans who do not have computers, access to Wi-Fi, ability to Skype or have a way to feed their families without open school lunches, etc.
I am hopeful that the forgotten poor remember this treatment when the elections come around.
Victoria Cork, Papillion
Unfair to president
When I saw ABC journalist Cecilia Vega yesterday criticizing and trying to shame President Trump, I thought to myself, “Lord sakes, in a major crisis like this and she still has to be a partisan hack.” President Trump called it a “China virus,” which it is. It has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that the virus started in Wuhan, China.
So, when he states a fact as to where it started, that is not being racist or whatever else the left-wing hacks like to create in their minds.
In times like this, when it’s life or death, a reporter with the experience of Cecilia Vega should know better, but it seems that the left-wing hacks just can’t help themselves. Sad that we have to live in a country where you can’t even believe the mainstream news any longer.
Chuck Petersen, Omaha
Troubling security vulnerabilities
What five threats keep the experts awake at night? The first four are a nuclear incident (unsecured fissionable material), North Korea (madman), Iran (the Army had thanked the Department of Energy for helping arrange the deal that Trump later reneged on), and our antiquated power grid.
The “Fifth Risk” (an upcoming Netflix series based on the book) is, oddly enough, “project management,” the hollowing out of the professional civil service by replacing experienced officials with unqualified partisan loyalists, or simply leaving many top positions vacant. It includes Trump eliminating his existing epidemiological team in 2018. If Trump has the guts to debate a Democrat, he must be asked to justify his disastrous purge of epidemiological expertise and related budget cutbacks that now endanger us.
Nightmare scenario: The peak of the pandemic would be the perfect time for Putin’s Cyberwar Unit 74455 to knock out our notoriously vulnerable power grid and the Internet. Americans would be literally left in the dark with no news of what to do. Putin tested it successfully against Estonia for three weeks in 2007.
What better time for the ex-KGB colonel’s knock-out blow against his enemy than when his loyal patsy is floundering amidst a pandemic?
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
