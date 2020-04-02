Schools right to oppose bill
After reading the Midlands Voices pieces by State Sens. Tom Briese (March 28) and Mike Groene (March 22) lauding Legislative Bill 1106 as the panacea to lower property taxes and support schools, I have to respond. Lowering property taxes while doing no harm to other state programs and needs is like constructing a household budget — equalizing money coming in with expenses going out, and trying to add savings for a rainy day. Nebraska can’t take out a loan; money in must equal money out.
In LB 1106, the authors promise an additional $500 million in state aid to schools to replace lost property taxes, an additional cost to the state budget without increasing other taxes or cutting some budget cost. Previous attempts to lower property taxes cut costs or increased sales or income taxes or both, and they all failed passage. How can senators now offer a bill that does not cut costs or raise taxes but adds a $500 million expense?
Senators want school parents to trust that the funds to replace lost property taxes will be there in the future. However, research of legislative reactions when anticipated dollars did not arrive will show cuts to school state aid were always a target. Also, anything promised by state senators now can be changed by future legislatures, so at best, LB 1106 is a one-year deal.
Now, the COVID-19 challenge and slowing of the state revenue growth will dry up future funds to pay for the promised state aid even next year. What will a new Legislature do then? If you want to know why school groups don’t support LB 1106, now you know. It is not about control; it is about trust. LB 1106 may lower property taxes, but it doesn’t stabilize state school aid as reported. Until a bill can do both, I’d recommend a no vote.
Chuck Chevalier, Springfield, Neb.
Press is unfair to president
It’s a shame that the reporters are making the news instead of reporting the news. Watching the president’s news updates seems to become a chance for the reporters to insert themselves into the news by asking questions they know will set him off.
Scrolling through the headlines of the various news outlets has convinced me that these so-called news outlets are more about themselves and less about informing the people about the news of the day.
Asking hard questions is part of their job, but making themselves part of the news is not. Just because the president gets some facts wrong doesn’t excuse the reporter doing the same.
We need unbiased news outlets if this republic is to survive. When news is slanted to support one ideology, then we are no better than China or Russia.
This hatred needs to be tempered with fairness. Stick to the facts and quit with the name-calling. It is frustrating and difficult to trust anything being reported by both sides during this difficult time.
Ginger Gosch, Omaha
‘Essential,’ really?
So the federal government — Homeland Security — has designated gun dealers as essential businesses along with hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores, and therefore open for business as usual. Really? If anyone questioned how influential the NRA is with this administration, I think this answers the question.
Only In America!
Cheryl Gorman, Omaha
A president’s duties
Mr. President: You want to be a wartime president? Instead of criticizing health care workers for stealing medical supplies or claiming that hospitals are hoarding ventilators, why don’t you visit the “troops”? Get off Fox News and go to New York City hospitals and see for yourself what your administration’s ineptitude and delay have exacerbated.
And another thing: The number of infections did not go to zero. The virus will not “miraculously” disappear by April, and it was never contained in the U.S.
Pat Barrett, Omaha
Surprise medical bills
The insurance industry is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to try to win congressional approval of a bill that would allow the government to set rates for medical care. Price controls would help the insurance industry boost its profits, but it would hurt patients in rural states like ours. Hospitals wouldn’t be able to survive the mounting costs of treating patients with coronavirus if the government cuts vital funding to them.
How far would patients with symptoms of the virus have to drive to find medical care if their nearest hospital closes? Having fewer health care providers would hurt our communities and make it harder to eradicate the virus in Nebraska. Now is the time for Congress to help the medical professionals who are risking their own lives to help patients with coronavirus. They need our support.
Lawmakers can back doctors by passing the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act, which ensures that their funding isn’t cut and protects patients from unexpected medical costs. Hospitals would be able to keep the lights on and continue to treat patients, who would no longer have to fear surprise medical bills.
This is the type of solution that we need. Sens. Fischer and Sasse can prevent a government rate-setting plan from passing through Congress, like they have done in the past with other bills that give too much power to the government and bureaucrats. Government rate-setting would prevent us from curbing the rise of coronavirus cases.
Matt Lindberg, Omaha
Pelosi proposal was wrong
Shame on you, Speaker of the House Pelosi, and all of the Democrats who supported Pelosi’s call to add all of the additional pork in coronavirus emergency legislation. Items such as student loan relief, funding for the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Performing Arts Theater, automatic extension of nonimmigrant visas and money for Planned Parenthood, to name a few, have no place in this effort.
Obviously the only emphasis should be in assisting the fight against this virus, and not the politicizing of the virus problem. Intended delay by extorting these additional issues only has contributed to a worsening of an already serious problem regarding the virus.
Daniel Zack, Omaha
Time for optimism
OK, the president wants us to direct our efforts and attention, with patience, this month. OK, we can do that. I remember another April — April 1942, when our Omaha World-Herald headlined, on the 10th, that our bombers, taking off from the Carrier Hornet in the Pacific, under the leadership of Col. Jimmy Doolitle, had bombed Tokyo! We were euphoric, giddy with joy and faith/courage restored by these brave young crews doing the unthinkable! Bombers taking off, with weighty loads of ordnance, from the pitching deck of an aircraft carrier!
Perhaps we didn’t do a lot of damage, and tragically, as in any war, we lost quite a few of those brave crews when they simply ran out of gas and had to ditch while still over Japanese territory. But we had reared up on our hind legs and struck back and let the world know we were “in it to win it.”
Are we “in it to win it” against this virus enemy which has so cruelly disrupted lives and deprived many of us of our loved ones? You bet we are!
So, as always, I say, reach down, grab your bootstraps, pull straight up and get going until this sorrow-filled episode has been defeated.
I have such deep and abiding faith in us — have you?
Sunny McComber, Omaha
Can’t wait for normal times
All these front-page articles on the coronavirus are really depressing. I’ll be glad when Husker football starts and pushes news about the global pandemic to the Page 3 of the Midlands section.
Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa
