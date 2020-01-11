Don’t fall for this scam
I hope that everyone regardless of political persuasion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity has a wonderful and happy 2020, whatever that may mean to them. With that being said, there are always people out there who think and do otherwise.
I received a phone call from the “Social Security” department today advising me that my monthly payments will stop immediately if I don’t press one on my keypad to direct me to their “Concern Department” to advise what happens next. I have read enough from The World-Herald and various news channels to know that this was not the Social Security office and this was a scam. They will never call you!
If my comments stop just one person and hopefully numerous people from falling for this, it will make my 2020 a great year.
Seniors, be careful out there. If you question the authenticity of a phone call, you should be safe rather than sorry. Don’t fall for it.
Larry Woolery, Bennington
Restraint against students
I am a person with a disability and I am worried about Legislative Bill 147, the restraint bill. I’m concerned this bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. This bill lets teachers use physical force with little real guidance and limited, if any, training.
In nearly 80% of cases where this is used, it is on a person with a disability. Also, 44% of the time this is used on African American students, when they only make up 21% of the student population. This is not right! This can lead to physical harm, mental harm or even death. We need more protections against this, not less.
This bill in particular says that the Individual Education (IEP) Plan, 504 Plan or IDEA should only be considered when removing someone from the classroom, not when restraining them. This is bad for people with disabilities. It’s time to stop this.
Jennifer James, Lincoln
Sasse offers poor analysis
The recent comments of Sen. Ben Sasse on countering drug cartels reflects his penchant for shallow analysis. He seems to forget a militarized approach to drug problems with the “war on drugs” has been in place since 1971, and the only result has been the overcrowding of American prisons with low-level drug offenders. Changing the military strategy for fighting drugs from conventional warfare to counterterrorism offers little hope of greater success.
Only a few weeks ago the Washington Post published the “Afghanistan Papers,” which revealed that 18 years of counterterrorism warfare and an expenditure of nearly $1 trillion have only increased the production of opium and strengthened the drug trade. While vigorous law enforcement is needed against the drug cartels, the solution to this problem remains societal and not military — ending Americans’ seemingly insatiable demand for illicit drugs.
Charles Keene, Bellevue
Trump surpasses these Dems
Elizabeth Warren was elected to the Senate in 2012 and has served for seven years, Bernie Sanders was elected to the House of Representatives in 1990 and served 16 years before being elected to the Senate in 2006 and has served in the Senate for 13 years. Joe Biden was elected to the Senate in 1972 and served in the Senate for 36 years before becoming vice president in 2009, serving eight years.
These three candidates are the Democrat frontunners. They have a total of 80 years as paid politicians, doing very little for their pay. Now they claim they can do so much if they are elected president. The question should be, why couldn’t they do or why didn’t they do anything when they were in Congress or as vice president?
The truth is the non-politician, a businessman, President Donald Trump, has done more for this country in three years than these three candidates did in 72 years. Under President Trump, the USA has the strongest economy and the strongest military in the world. He is trying to control the borders with no help from the Democrat Party. He’s negotiated better trade deals and is working for the people he serves. He’s bringing jobs back to America. Trump deserves another four years.
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Perils of alcohol
Thanks to Margie Magnuson for her excellent Dec. 22 Pulse letter (“Alcohol is no light subject”) letting us know all the evils that alcohol causes, right here in Omaha.
It is such a shame that Nebraska Furniture Mart has chosen to add alcohol when shopping.
I was president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving for three years, and each month we had a family come share with us and with those who had been ticketed for drunken driving the sadness of the results of drinking and driving. Margie Magnuson shared the other many horrid results of imbibing alcohol.
Thank you, Ms. Magnuson.
Jody Holdcroft, Papillion
A push for more recycling
Regarding Neil Willer’s Dec. 26 Pulse letter, “Best approach to recycling”: I am a senior citizen and I recycle. It takes me a month to even fill half of my huge bin.
I do wish he could recycle.
Do not look at the cost. Sure, it is costly. What isn’t? But look to the future. Every bit that is recycled is not going into a landfill. That is what is important.
His idea of grocery store placement of recycling bins is great. Here in our city we have them placed at schools and other places.
It really is a shame to drive down our streets and see so many trash bins full and running over.
Please recycle and help save our landfills and planet.
Nola Reed, Lexington, Neb.
The ‘business’ of Christmas
I just have to comment on the More Commentary article on The World-Herald’s editorial page on Christmas written by Jim Eckman, “In this season, let’s consider the ‘business’ of Christmas.” It was the true business of Christmas, with historical details of some things that I wasn’t even aware of. Thank you, Omaha World-Herald, for printing this article so that many people may read about the real business of Christmas.
Charlotte Stelling, Auburn, Neb.
