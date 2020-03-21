Sasse’s troubling vote
Nebraska voters should pay close attention to Sen. Sasse’s votes in the Senate. By his negative vote Wednesday on the aid bill, Sasse once again demonstrated his complete lack of empathy for his fellow Nebraskans and for all Americans. The House bill that the Senate then passed by 90 to 8, and which President Trump signed into law, is designed to help people who have lost work to be able to not lose their homes, have money to feed themselves and their children, and to help small and big businesses that have had to close their doors.
When you vote this November, remember that Sen. Sasse is one of only eight Republican senators who voted against having the federal government help the senator’s fellow citizens cope with the fallout from the coronavirus. With his “no” vote, he voted against helping small business owners. He voted against helping stabilize big businesses. He voted against parents having enough money to feed their families. He voted against trying to stabilize the U.S. economy by giving money to people to help keep them from becoming homeless.
He did this because to vote for the Nebraskans and all Americans he was elected to serve would have been to encourage a “herd mentality.” With this arrogant vote, Sasse proved once again that he thinks that he’s a real “maverick.” His vote should make Nebraskans stop and think before they check the boxes on their ballots. If Ben Sasse is not a member of the herd we sometimes call “humanity,” or “fellow Nebraskans” or “fellow Americans,” then of which herd exactly is he a member?
Greg Kosmicki, Omaha
Sasse voted the right way
Special thanks to Sen. Ben Sasse for standing up and voting no for the House Democrats’ pork-laden bill that should have focused on the COVID-19 pandemic aid to those it impacted. This bill is filled with pet pork projects that Nancy Pelosi and company wanted for years, and you and the seven other brave Republican senators stood up and opposed.
Shame on our other senator — Deb Fisher — for abandoning her Nebraska values and bowing down to the liberal Democrats, because this bill was railroaded through Congress. Nobody disagreed that help was needed to those persons and businesses adversely effected by the virus, but this bill, as Sasse saw, was a sham!
Deb Fisher is a huge disappointment and will be remembered come re-election time!
Michael Lovejoy, Omaha
Concern for the undocumented
In listening to our various elected officials and others discuss ongoing methods for dealing with the health crisis in our midst, I fail to hear any discussion regarding the fate of the huge immigrant community in Omaha and Nebraska, especially the undocumented immigrant.
I applaud the efforts of organizations such as the Food Bank and others who are working hard to make sure that everyone has enough to eat during this crisis. But there is also a law or laws that prevent almost all undocumented families from eligibility for food stamps. And, many of the food service industry relies heavily on the immigrant community for workers, including undocumented workers. Literally every restaurant in Omaha and elsewhere is staffed in the kitchen by Latino immigrants.
If their jobs are suspended for any length of time, the burden falls almost exclusively on food pantries. I’m not even sure they are eligible for unemployment benefits, or as Congress may soon decide, a check for every family. This means that in places like South Omaha, South Sioux City, Lexington and other towns, the effort to ensure that families are fed must be doubled.
Our immigrant population is very important to our economy, yet these issues are rarely discussed in the public forums at the state and local level. Time to change this approach and make sure that every person, citizen and non-citizen alike, is given every tool necessary to ensure they are safe and secure here among us.
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Sanders’ hypocrisy
Bernie Sanders is the Donald Trump of the left. He ignores facts he does not like and engages in financial hypocrisy. To whit: When he said in the last debate that “Medicare for all” would abate the virus pandemic, Biden pointed out that Italy has such a system and is in terrible shape. Sander’s response was his standard rant against the American health system.
Financial hypocrisy — Sanders made an enormous sum from his book. Did he give the money away to charity, as one supposes an avowed enemy of capitalism would? No, he bought himself a beautiful lake house — one of three houses he now owns.
He paid his fair share of taxes on his book income, but to be clear on this point, his taxes were substantially smaller here than if he lived in one of his favorite Scandinavian countries.
James McCarthy, Omaha
Old-time pain relief
As a farm kid in the 1940s, I enjoyed the stories told by our kind and gentle neighbor, Mr. Ganzel. He experienced and lived through the 1918 flu epidemic. At that time it was thought best to limit the intake of fluids, especially water. People were dying and then it happened — in the middle of the night, Mr. G. awoke in a sweat.
With fever, he quietly crept from his parent’s farmhouse to the well and drank as much water as he could hold. Then he immersed himself in the cool water of the stock tank, lowering his temp and keeping him lucid. Of course, recovery took a while, but he did what made sense to him. Mr. G. was a large man with enormous hands and gentle manner — the only one I would allow to remove a nasty sliver from under my fingernail. May he rest in peace.
Arva Herman, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.