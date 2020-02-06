Sasse reaches wrong conclusion
In his open letter in the Feb. 5 Feb. World-Herald, Ben Sasse concedes that the president was seduced by false beliefs and bad advice concerning the Ukraine aid debacle. He states that “the aid delay was wrong.” Yet, despite the president’s bad judgment, belief in conspiracy theories and reliance on “off-the-books” foreign policy making, Ben will not vote to remove the president. His reason is because the president’s honest advisers made sure the aid was released before the legal deadline. Who knows what will happen when the “most malign voices” in the president’s ear prevail?
One thing Ben fails to mention is that the aid was released only because the president got caught holding it up. If he believes the aid would have been released without the whistleblower making the shenanigans known, then he is a fool. One thing we do know about Ben is that he is a weak and ineffective leader. For him to vote to not remove the president shows this clearly.
Jeff Stanek, Omaha
As Will Rogers observed
Before World War II, political satirist and comedian Will Rogers said that he was not a member of an organized political party: “I am a Democrat.”
So be it in Iowa in 2020.
Thomas G. Leuschen, Omaha
A misleading speech
I feel it is a violation of truth in advertising to call President Trump’s speech Tuesday night a “State of the Union” speech. What I heard was not a State of the Union speech but, rather, a campaign for re-election speech.
The speech did not reflect the reality of our country but, rather, it spoke of President Trump’s state of mind. The only place our country was down was in his own mind. The country was well on its way to recovery before his election, and it has mostly continued. President Trump’s tariffs have caused more disruption than help.
Dale Coates, Rising City, Neb.
Pelosi’s disgusting action
Nancy Pelosi’s action in tearing up the president’s speech at the end of the State of the Union was beyond childish and shows how poisonous the Democrats have become. Want to know who is tearing the country apart? Just watch the tape of Pelosi at the end of the president’s speech again. Disgusting.
Doug Furlich, Omaha
Sasse contorts logic
Thank you for publishing Sen. Sasse’s open letter in Wednesday’s World-Herald. It confirms that the senator possibly may be reading emails and letters from his constituents who do not agree with his kowtowing to President Trump’s destruction of the Constitution, while also confirming that he will not even pretend to care about the law and will contort whatever questionable values, ethics and logic he may still possess into an amazing knot in order that he may stoop to repeatedly lick his Dear Leader’s boots.
His open letter is yet another stunningly abject and humiliating demonstration of the servility of Ben Sasse and the party formerly known as “Republican.”
Bob Dylan asked in a song, “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?” The answer, America, is an infinite number.
Greg Kosmicki, Omaha
A hateful stunt by Pelosi
Haters have to hate. Nancy Pelosi’s tear-up stunt at Trump’s SOTU address proved how childlike she can be. Most Democrat politicians sat in their seats pouting like children as well. Why? Because Trump keeps on winning!
They can’t stand to see our country thriving and our economy booming. They would rather see our nation collapse than allow President Trump to win. Talk about hate.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Service members’ head trauma
The Pentagon says 50 service members were injured in the Iran missile attack on our military bases in Iraq. President Trump initially stated there were no injuries to 11 injuries. He basically referred to these injuries as headaches. Those service members had concussions and traumatic brain injuries, and some were sent to Germany for treatment. The VFW and other military organizations are requesting an apology.
Our president, who is our commander in chief of the armed forces, continues to show his ignorance and lack of respect for those who have served or are serving this country. What I find more alarming is that our elected officials in Nebraska remain silent, especially those who served in the military. Why? Is it being afraid of the wrath of President Trump if they speak up? Or perhaps they feel it is more important to showcase military families and members in their reelection ads.
Irald E. Mahoney Jr., Papillion
24th Evac — Vietnam, 1970-1971
Retail sector dynamics
It was interesting to read the reasons why some area shopping malls do well while others struggle (“Some malls find success, but for others, it’s been ‘a slow burn,’ ” World-Herald, Feb. 2).
Much of the problem, it seems to me, was encapsulated by the family in the story from Walnut, Iowa, who visited Crossroads, discovered it was a wasteland and went next door to Target instead.
Everyone wants to blame online shopping for the decline in malls. That is no doubt one of the leading reasons.
But one factor that’s rarely brought up is the influence of big box stores like Walmart and Target that offer one-stop shopping for almost everything a person needs. If I can go to one store and buy everything from produce to furniture, from auto parts to clothing, why would I ever need to go to a mall?
A lot of people must think the same way, because I don’t see any of those stores closing down.
Eric Foster, Lincoln
Excellent local theater talent
The amount of great local talent on display at local theaters is amazing. The P.A.R.T. Theatre at Crossroads Mall can always be counted on to bring great local talent to their stage. Currently “Mama Mia” is bringing the house down.
The Lofte Community Theatre in Manley, Neb., will be starting their new season soon. They likewise feature wonderful local talent. Last year two of their super shows were “The Miracle Worker” and “Oliver,” both featuring some very talented youth performers.
For a tremendous evening out, be sure to visit one or both of these theaters.
Lawrence Murray, Omaha
