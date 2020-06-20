Ricketts’ major mistake on masks
Gov. Ricketts was really out of line in refusing to respect the mask requirements of local government offices. This is especially troubling considering that these offices were required to open as per the governor’s orders. Since patrons are not required to wear masks, the state and local workers are subjected to viral transmission in a job they are required to perform.
Mr. Ricketts could have turned this moment into educating the public on the scientific evidence that wearing a mask prevents the transmission of the virus in up to 90% of cases, especially if both parties are covered. He also could have noted that the person wearing the mask prevents exposure from himself to another. This is an especially considerate gesture. So, wearing the mask by a patron helps to mitigate the hours of exposure that a government employee is subjected to.
We are lost from the idea that mask wearing is a selfless and effective act of preventing viral spread. And in this era of COVID-19 it should be required in public situations and observed with no more refusal than wearing a seat belt or taking one’s shoes off before boarding a plane.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
No masks required? Bad policy
Sorry, Gov. Ricketts, not requiring mask use in public places is inviting COVID-19 spread. You have a bevy of health professionals — listen to them!
Marsha Culbertson, Omaha
Police are needed
If the police are going to be defunded, so should welfare, food stamps and free medical care. If you don’t need police, you can take care of yourself on every level.
Gayle Kline, Omaha
Get the statistics right
Mark Twain is among a number of wise folks who are credited with popularizing the term: “There are three kinds of lies: Lies, damned lies and statistics.” (Of course, Twain never met Donald Trump, who daily adds to that list.)
With Twain’s cautionary note in mind I’m afraid I have to take issue with Weysan Dun, a retired FBI agent who on June 17 in The World-Herald defended his fellow law enforcement officials against what they believe to be unfounded criticism.
Dun quotes at length from the Washington Post’s findings on police use of force to disprove what he calls the “racist cop” narrative. He is very selective in his use of those statistics and the conclusion to which they lead. “The data,” says Mr. Dun, “shows that black people are not being slain by police at a disproportionate rate.”
The only problem with Mr. Dun’s conclusion is that it’s not true, as even a cursory examination of the Post’s findings would have shown.
“The rate at which black Americans are killed (31 per million) by police is more than twice as high as the rate for white Americans (13 per million),” according to the Post. “Although half of the people shot and killed by police are white, black Americans are shot at a disproportionate rate. They account for less than 13% of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans. Hispanic Americans are also killed by police at a disproportionate rate.”
Yes, good cops outnumber the bad, but to flip the World-Herald’s headline urging folks to not exaggerate police racial bias: Let’s also not sugarcoat the problem with Mr. Twain’s “statistics.”
John Taylor, Omaha
Positive essays by Love, Schmaderer
The June 14 op-eds by Preston Love Jr. and Chief Todd Schmaderer were thoughtful, informative pieces. The chief’s ideas seem very consistent with his pattern of behavior from what I have observed. My guess is, the chief will look for ways to reallocate police resources to be more responsive to community needs.
Mr. Love’s pieces have been very thoughtful, instructive and self-reflection-producing. Mr. Love’s piece clearly articulates his experiences and thought processes. His thoughts should not be dismissed in any manner.
Those two Sunday op-eds makes this white, 76-year-old father of six, grandfather of 10, and a Trump supporter feel very good about the direction of this city and, with some exceptions, the country.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
Seniors, say yes to Trump
I am a war baby born in the middle of World War II; presently I happen to be a registered Democrat. The Democratic Party of today does not represent my views. I should have changed my voter registration to Independent a long time ago. My moral and political views are a result of my upbringing by the greatest generation. As a 1961 graduate of Elkhorn High at 17, I was unable to vote for JFK. If the media would have covered his life like they do today, would I have voted for him? Would his words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” resonated in my young political mind?
President Trump will have my vote again in the coming election because I am a student of history. Greg Ebsen (Public Pulse, June 13), thank you for your service (my brother was also an Air Force veteran). Noting your teaching career, I do not understand your views.
I hope you were not teaching American history, because I see a lack of knowledge about our country and its founding principles.
The OWH in 1961 at that time ran quotes on the editorial page. As a high school senior, on that day one quote caught my eye: “You are young, my son, and as the years go by, time will change and reverse some of your present opinions. Refrain, therefore, from setting yourself as judge of the highest matters.” I memorized that quote and repeated it frequently over the years. As a country, we seem to have forgotten how we got to be the beacon of freedom.
Patsy Schmidt, Bennington
Patsy Schmidt. You don't understand: In regard to you Trump supporters, most well-informed Americans feel upset that when ...
That when you saw a man who had made it his business practice to stiff his creditors, you said, "Okay." (https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-hotel-paid-millions-in-fines-for-unpaid-work)
That when you saw a man who had owned a fraudulent University, intent on scamming poor people, you thought "Fine." (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/04/10/trump-university-settlement-judge-finalized/502387002/)
That when you heard him proudly brag about his own history of sexual abuse, you said, "No problem." (https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/list-trumps-accusers-allegations-sexual-misconduct/story?id=51956410)
That when he made up stories about seeing Muslim-Americans in the thousands cheering the destruction of the World Trade Center, you said, "Not an issue." (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2015/11/22/donald-trumps-outrageous-claim-that-thousands-of-new-jersey-muslims-celebrated-the-911-attacks/)
That when you saw him brag that he could shoot a man on Fifth Avenue and you wouldn't care, you exclaimed, "He sure knows me." (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/10/23/president-donald-trump-could-shoot-someone-without-prosecution/4073405002/)
That when you saw him mock the disabled, you thought it was the funniest thing you ever saw. (https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/donald-trump-criticized-after-he-appears-mock-reporter-serge-kovaleski-n470016)
That when you heard him brag that he doesn't read books, you said, "Well, who has time?" (https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/01/americas-first-post-text-president/549794/)
That when the Central Park Five were compensated as innocent men convicted of a crime they didn't commit, and he angrily said that they should still be in prison, you said, "That makes sense." (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/19/what-trump-has-said-central-park-five/1501321001/)
That when you heard him tell his supporters to beat up protesters and that he would hire attorneys, you thought, "Yes!" (https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-trump-campaign-protests-20160313-story.html)
That when you heard him tell one rally to confiscate a man's coat before throwing him out into the freezing cold, you said, "What a great guy!" (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/donald-trump-orders-protesters-coat-is-confiscated-and-he-is-sent-into-the-cold-a6802756.html)
That you have watched the parade of neo-Nazis and white supremacists with whom he curries favor, while refusing to condemn outright Nazis, and you have said, "Thumbs up!" (https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/08/why-cant-trump-just-condemn-nazis/567320/)
That you hear him unable to talk to foreign dignitaries without insulting their countries and demanding that they praise his electoral win, you said, "That's the way I want my President to be." (https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-insult-foreign-countries-leaders_n_59dd2769e4b0b26332e76d57)
That you have watched him remove expertise from all layers of government in favor of people who make money off of eliminating protections in the industries they're supposed to be regulating and you have said, "What a genius!" (https://www.politico.com/agenda/story/2017/12/29/138-trump-policy-changes-2017-000603)
That you have heard him continue to profit from his businesses, in part by leveraging his position as President, to the point of overcharging the Secret Service for space in the properties he owns, and you have said, "That's smart!" (https://www.usnews.com/opinion/articles/2018-03-05/how-is-donald-trump-profiting-from-the-presidency-let-us-count-the-ways)
That you have seen him start fights with every country from Canada to New Zealand while praising Russia and quote, "falling in love" with the dictator of North Korea, and you have said, "That's statesmanship!" (https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/02/politics/donald-trump-dictators-kim-jong-un-vladimir-putin/index.html)
That Trump separated children from their families and put them in cages, managed to lose track of 1500 kids, has opened a tent city incarceration camp in the desert in Texas - he explains that they’re just “animals” - and you say, “Well, OK then.” (https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/more-5-400-children-split-border-according-new-count-n1071791)
That you have witnessed all the thousand and one other manifestations of corruption and low moral character and outright animalistic rudeness and contempt for you, the American voter, and you still show up wearing your MAGA hats and threatening to beat up anybody who says otherwise. (https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/democracy/reports/2018/06/04/451570/confronting-cost-trumps-corruption-american-families/)
What you don't get, Patsy and other Trump supporters, is that our succumbing to frustration and shaking our heads, thinking of you as hopelessly ignorant, may very well be wrong and unhelpful, but it's also (hear me) charitable." -from an irresistible FaceBook meme.
Regarding Scmidt claim. JFK versus Nixon election was held on November 8, 1960. Voting age was 21. Unlikely she voted in that election.
My apologies to Ms Scmidt. Misread letter. Mea Culpa.
