A responsibility to children
I am a retired social worker and secondary education teacher with college degrees in both fields. I can’t understand the situation we find ourselves in: Licensed teachers abuse children in and out of the classroom, word gets around and all involved ultimately shirk their duty as mandated reporters.
Being a mandated reporter comes with the territory if you are a medical or educational professional, including all social workers — no exceptions! This was part of my education, and I called the child abuse hotline many times in my career. It is a duty and responsibility you automatically shoulder.
If it is so difficult to act in accordance with the expectations of your chosen field, leave your position. Try another field that does not involve children.
Save a child or turn a blind eye; the choice could not be more clear.
Debbie Cady, Omaha
Impeachment circus
What a circus the House of Representatives put on signing the papers of impeachment. How many ink pens does it take to sign a name to it? Looks like it was more of a show of “give a pen to everyone who backs what I (Nancy Pelosi) do.” If those pens were bought with taxpayer money, what a waste of time. All those pens should be turned over to the Smithsonian Institution to mark history, not be someone’s personal trophy.
Clayton J. Monical, Omaha
Trump’s abuse of power
Our founders, in their wisdom, delineated grounds for the impeachment of a president to be “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,“ understanding the venal and perfidious nature of human beings in general, and in particular, of those in the most powerful office.
The Cornell University Law definition of bribery is: “The offering, giving, soliciting, or receiving of any item of value as a means of influencing the actions of an individual holding a public or legal duty. Bribery constitutes a crime, and both the offerer and the recipient can be criminally charged.”
The word neatly describes President Trump’s attempt to pressure, by withholding something of value, Ukraine’s new president to make public an announcement of imminent specious corruption investigations of the Bidens and of the debunked “alt-right” conspiracy theory that Ukraine worked to defeat Trump in 2016.
To add misdemeanor to that “high crime,” Trump illegally ignored the absolute mandate of Congress by personally thwarting the urgent delivery to Ukraine of the large sum of $391 million.
If these do not describe “abuse of power,” what would?
Roger duRand, Omaha
Real reasons Hillary Clinton lost
I have to disagree with Susan Estrich, who opines that Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump because she is a woman (“Pressures on female candidates,” Jan. 18 More Commentary). Here is why she lost.
The oldest reason for me dates back to when she stayed in her dysfunctional marriage. The only conclusion as to why would be her desire to stay around power.
Then there was her boss Obama’s mishandling of Benghazi, where no help was given to the embassy to save the four Americans who lost their lives. This was followed by excuse-making and minimizing. Remember her saying, “What difference, at this point, does it make?” when testifying in front of Congress? Remember the administration claiming the attack was caused by someone who made a movie the attackers didn’t like? Totally false.
She flat-out got outworked by Trump. And part of that was because of her hubris. The crooked way she disposed of those 30,000 emails from her private server didn’t help either. Former CNN commentator and DNC chairperson Donna Brazile fed her debate questions a week in advance of a debate against Bernie Sanders.
So no, Ms. Estrich, you don’t need to look to identity politics to find reasons for Hillary’s defeat. She managed that all by herself.
John Strain, Lincoln
Trump poses a troubling threat
To those who believe Professor Dershowitz’s defense that President Trump cannot be impeached unless he is charged with a violation of the criminal code and not abuse of power, consider that he contradicted this argument during the last impeachment. In 1998, Dershowitz said: “It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don’t need a technical crime.”
According to the president, he can do anything he wants and be neither impeached not prosecuted. How much longer are you willing to put up with this administration’s abuse of power and daily lies? Our Nebraska congressional delegation and Trump are betting that you don’t care. If you do care about this country and the Constitution, speak up!
Patrick J. Barrett, Omaha
