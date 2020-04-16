Reopening raises big concerns
Kudos to Gov. Ricketts and Mayor Stothert for the majority of their decisions and the manner in which they have handled the COVID-19 virus in Nebraska and Omaha these past few weeks. They have helped to keep us one of the least affected states.
Now the apparent nonchalance Gov. Ricketts is showing toward the “possibly first in the country” opening of an outlet mall, Nebraska Crossing, is deeply concerning.
Where is the widespread testing availability in Nebraska recommended by the scientists and heath care specialists before openings begin? Why is Nebraska’s first announced opening one of the least essential businesses in the state?
Also concerning is the location of the outlet mall in a prime location to widely spread the virus. It may well place in danger all state residents who have been so diligent in staying home and distancing in order to contain the virus.
Let’s discourage this opening until health officials’ recommendations have been met in Nebraska!
Karen K. Burmood, Omaha
Protect public health
I must agree with Laura Redoutey’s comments (April 15 Pulse) on the opening of the Nebraska Crossing Outlets mall. It seems to be a very irresponsible action on the part of those retailers. In an accompanying article, the management notices the few cases in our area. Perhaps this is due to the responsibility of our citizens to quarantine themselves. Now is not the time to abandon this practice.
No matter what precautions are taken, there will be a large number of people in a small area putting the public and employees in a vulnerable situation. We are lucky in Nebraska. Now is not the time to be a test area.
Steve Minor, Omaha
Shift focus to the economy
Instead of asking why we in the USA would consider resuming normal life while there is still the threat of deaths from COVID-19, we should be asking:
How many suicides, as well as destroyed livelihoods, must occur before we finally realize how much devastation is truly taking place each and every day that government continues to impose this lockdown? Don’t those of us whose lives are adversely impacted by this lockdown matter? Arguably, they matter even more so, because we are the ones who are being systematically impoverished with each and every passing day. After all, adverse health effects are much lower than originally projected by models from the “experts.”
Besides, we are the ones who will get the economy underway again, which is ultimately essential for everyone. Otherwise, we will lose this economy and suffer the same ravages as did Argentina in 1998 from their depression. So, let’s shift the narrative away from the focus on infections and over to those who contribute to this economy so we can resume productive activities now.
Laurence R. Wagner, Omaha
Freight workers are on front line
As our nation comes together in the face of an unprecedented challenge, the critical role of the supply chain has been thrust to the forefront. In the face of COVID-19, our logistics workers find themselves on their own front line, working tirelessly to keep the economy moving and the supply line operating despite enormous challenges.
At the core of the often unseen goods movement industry is a multimodal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries — hauling over 383 million tons of goods throughout Nebraska every year. The trains we are so used to seeing running alongside our roads keep store shelves stocked with food, move the chemicals needed to make medicines and ensure the safety of our water supply, haul energy products to keep up with electrical demands, and so much more.
The federal government appropriately categorizes freight railroads, like many other businesses, as “critical infrastructure.” Thousands of railroad employees and contractors, including nearly 11,000 Nebraskans, are working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.
Among the ideals that unite us in the face of COVID-19 are our senses of community and duty. The freight rail industry has long been a part of the fabric of Nebraska, and the industry will continue to do its duty in this time. Please join me in recognizing the railroad men and women, along with all transportation employees, who work on the supply chain front lines to keep our nation and the economy moving during this crisis.
Brett Sebastian, Fort Worth, Texas
Nebraska state director, GoRail
Big mistake by OPS board
Omaha is my hometown, and during my working years we resided in several cities. Following my retirement we returned to Omaha in 2011, bought a house in Omaha and found ourselves a part of the of the OPS pension fund situation. I have spent many years as a traveling representative of a national not-for-profit organization assisting local offices in managing operations, working with volunteer boards and raising operating dollars. In three locations with major operating deficits I served as CEO.
With this background, it is my opinion that the OPS board made a major error in approving 100% of the surplus dollars (approximately $35 million) on a laundry list of support items. There has been no public coverage of the OPS board’s discussions that led to their vote to not apply any of the surplus to the enormous unfunded deficit in the OPS pension fund.
By making the decision to allocate none of the budget surplus to the deficit, the OPS board has shown disregard for the most basic of their fiduciary responsibilities. They’ve continued to ”kick the can down the road” by shirking the tough and reasoned decision that the pension fund deficit requires.
Now with the coronavirus situation in play, it is very likely that anticipated future earnings resulting from investing the annual OPS payment into the fund will be very questionable, in that the original estimates will not be reached. So, in turn, will the OPS obligation be even larger than originally anticipated.
The past year’s surplus is to be commended, but in my opinion it definitely has not been voted on by 100% of the board members for the proper use.
Richard Miller, Omaha
Easter hope
I want to thank the Omaha World-Herald for their beautiful front-page article and picture in the Sunday, April 12 edition. That certainly was the news of the day — the ultimate word. Love and life will be victorious in spite of the world’s turbulence of COVID-19.
I truly appreciate all of the OWH’s sections every day. Thanks.
Charlotte Stelling, Auburn, Neb.
