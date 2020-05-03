Reach out to the elderly
Working in an assisted living facility, I’ve witnessed how hard the coronavirus is on our elderly residents. Suddenly cut off from all social activities and contact with friends and loved ones, except by phone, is not only depressing but confusing to many residents who don’t understand exactly what is going on.
If you are looking for a project for your homebound kids, please consider making cards or coloring pictures and delivering them to a local facility. The joy this can bring to our residents is amazing!
Lisa Todd, Papillion
It’s a test for our society
Thanks for the excellent article in the April 26 World-Herald reporting working work of epidemiologist Dr. Ali Khan of UNMC on the real statistics of COVID-19 presently. The key point is that we have “zero population immunity” to coronavirus. It can be passed on from people who are show no symptoms and who may not even get sick themselves.
This is novel disease. We know that preventive measures are working, but some people question actions that prevent an effect. This is a real test of our mental toughness and discipline.
K. M. Davies, Omaha
Street bond deserves a yes
Several people expressed strongly their opposition to the proposed street bonds and property tax increase. That seems shortsighted. The mayor and The World-Herald) did a very good job explaining what she and Public Works plan on doing to improve more city streets more permanently. The annual tax increase for a $200,000 home is about the same as one dinner out for two or about $1 per week.
Our neighborhood is not on the list for repairs, but it is worth it for us if we do not have to repair our car’s suspension after driving elsewhere. If you vote no, you should never again complain about potholes or bad streets.
John and Debbie Seigel, Omaha
No to bond proposals
Those of us on fixed incomes must live within our incomes. When we have an increase in spending in one area, there must be a decrease elsewhere. It is past time for governmental entities to operate the same way: $125 million here and $200 million there are not just a few dollars added on. These increases are also assessed to all businesses that in turn must pass them on to you.
Soon the few dollars’ increase becomes many dollars out of our pockets. Vote no.
Ronald Jones, Omaha
This Nebraska bank did it right
I read with great delight about Union Bank & Trust, a company of 900 employees, beating out large national banks in securing SBA loans for their local customers (World-Herald, April 25). Key to this success are the characteristics shown by their employees:
» Preparedness — leadership read the legislation and drew up plans quickly.
» Persistence — employees fought through resistance and reached out to Washington to provision extra user accounts used to apply for loans.
» Commitment — employees in slow areas of the bank asked for assignments; software employees pulled all-nighters to prepare.
The payoff? Anecdotes from customers like a local T-shirt printer who was able to retain his employees, including a 15-year veteran of his business. Congratulations to UBT — their actions should be a case study for other organizations still struggling to deal with COVID-19.
Jacob Barna, Omaha
Nebraska, ban this practice
Nebraska is one of only 15 states that have not yet banned female genital mutilation. I cannot think of a more horrendous, inhumane practice to impose upon a child. It mutilates, causes infections and inflicts extreme pain. It is done for one reason only, to deprive girls of any sexual pleasure for the rest of their lives. And why? To reassure some future husband of their marriage fidelity.
States that have not yet banned it act as sanctuary states. Families may then transport young girls within Nebraska’s borders to cause irreversible physical and psychological damage to their children. Please inform Nebraska leadership and request more information. Thank you wholeheartedly for your consideration.
Frank Gallagher, Cherokee, Iowa
Stop meddling with business
I support President Trump. However, I am not happy with how he feels he can tell businesses how they should be run and the prices they should charge. For instance, President Trump is telling the U.S. Postal Service they need to charge Amazon four to fives times the current rate to ship their packages. Does he not realize if they do this, Amazon will simply find a way to deliver all of their own packages, leaving USPS with no additional packages?
What he needs to do is rescind the 2006 act signed by President Bush which requires USPS to prefund benefits for future retired postal employee to the time of $5 billion per year. Without this, USPS would turn a profit.
President Trump needs to get back to work to run the country and not individual businesses. The Democrats need to get back to working with the Republicans to guide this country to get back on track and stop rooting for the economy to fail.
Linda Miller, Omaha
What about it, #MeToo?
Where are the #MeToo mamas? Is Joe just being Joe? You bludgeoned Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation with the unbelievable testimony of Miss Ford, and there is credible evidence that Tara Reade was sexually assaulted, and not one word of support for this woman. Your organization needs to disappear.
Mike Ostergaard, Omaha
Protests and politics
As of this writing COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death, with an average daily toll that exceeds that of heart disease, cancer, guns, car accidents or drugs, all of which inflict damage on the economy. Necessary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus also hurt the economy, and since the continuation of the Obama recovery from the Bush recession was the only thing Trump had going for him, and human life is of less importance to him than winning re-election, his operatives have organized protests at state capitals in key states to return to business as usual, which would bring on an escalation of the death rate.
According to the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Michael Steele on PBS, these protests are not grass-roots but “astroturf.” Like the anti-Obama Tea Party which he helped organize, the right-wing operative Mark Meckler is again working behind the scenes, but American public opinion, guided more by the epidemiologists, scientists and medical experts, is rejecting the protest movement by 3 to1 (60% to 22% on April 21).
Trump’s chaotic press briefings, full of false claims, juvenile insults, excuses, self-pity and finger pointing, contrast vividly with the calm and intelligent briefings held by Gov. Cuomo, who provides viewers with a clear example of what responsible leadership really looks like.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
These values can help us
We need a break! All these viral threats, global warming, idiotic immature national leaders who spout racism and national divide, North Korea’s growing threat and even the possibility of a new nuclear arms race are tearing at our soul as a people. We need to reach back and adopt the values of the past like honesty, compassion and human decency and the acceptance of all people as a whole no matter who or what they are.
This means preparing the next generation to do the right thing. Ideally, teaching all that makes mortal man stand out as being “human.”
David Fried, Omaha
Legacy of compassion
On the 15th of April the Omaha community lost a humble servant for many — the poor, the lonely, the sick, the imprisoned and the unjust. Like so many at this time she was denied a celebration of life. This immigrant from Ireland, Maureen Connelly, served the area beginning in the early 1970s as a member of the missionary Community of the School Sisters of Saint Francis.
She was instrumental with her colleagues in establishing a safe haven for abused women and families now known as the Siena Francis House. For the following decades she devoted her life as an advocate for humanizing their needs. Strong-willed, untiring, courageous and dedicated to serving others, but yet so humble. Good job, lassie!
We will celebrate later.
Ted Bolamperti, Omaha
A tree is saved
Kudos to Omaha Parks and Rec. During a recent walk on the path at Flanagan Lake, I noticed a 15-foot evergreen which was half out of the ground due to the wind but very much alive. I reported this on the OP&R website.
Two days later, the tree had been re-staked and is doing fine. Job well done!
Art Hastings, Omaha
A matter of fairness
Did anyone think about the offensive lineman, the guy who protects the quarterback or who opens up holes for the running backs, so that they can become super stars and get rich while playing college football? One missed block and that million-dollar quarterback could be out for the season. One missed block and that running back doesn’t go anywhere.
Now if they want to split the money 11 ways, you might have something there.
Rick Madej, Omaha
