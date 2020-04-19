No to reopening
Rod Yates, owner of Nebraska Crossing Outlets mall, has stated the great opportunity to help retailers across the country with his example of “best practices” by opening prior to the projected peak of coronavirus cases in Nebraska, also preceding the end of the 21-day “plea” to stay home suggested by Gov. Ricketts. The president of the Nebraska Hospital Association has stated strong opposition to this early move to resume normal business.
People from near and far (I-80 is a coast to coast thoroughfare) will stop in, try on a shirt in the changing room, cough into their elbow, remove the shirt and leave the store. Is it possible to spread a deadly disease? Will Mr. Yates or Gov. Ricketts fold the shirt and put it back on the shelf? Will that shopper self-quarantine for the next 14 days?
Is Mr. Yates’ enthusiasm for being the “first” a bit like the captain of the Titanic ordering full speed ahead to set a record in spite of iceberg warnings? The difference is that the fatal ramifications were limited to those upon the ship. Maximum shedding of the virus occurs prior to many victims experiencing symptoms.
Neal Malashock, Omaha
Time to get back to work
There is no solution to the COVID-19 problem, only trade-offs. We do not issue a daily report of the number of cases and deaths due to the flu by country, by state and by city. It is a trade-off we make every year. We have accepted that trade-off. COVID-19 is no different.
Individuals with conditions known to increase the mortality of COVID-19 need to take protective measures for themselves. For the rest of us, it is time to go back to work — now.
R. Anthony Metz, Omaha
State senators are off-base
With State Sens. Halloran and Erdman in legislative limbo, apparently they’ve had time for some inspirational thinking and have devised a plan for some to leave this coronavirus funk we are in. Their approach would basically send our “less vulnerable” kids back to school, get them infected and then see what happens. Thousands of Americans are dying, and I’m not buying it.
Please stick to deer depredation and lowering property taxes.
Robert J. Giese, South Sioux City, Neb.
Reopening is sound move
Kudos to the Nebraska Crossing Outlets mall for their planning a soft opening April 24. Our forefathers founded America on freedom and if still around today how disappointed they would be. All governors take an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Instead, some have chosen the road to tyranny, trampling the First and Second Amendments.
We have been forced to choose a path of lemmings blindly following the “health experts” jumping off the economy cliff. By continuing down the path of economic destruction, “the cure will be worse than the disease.”
Gary Tuma, Blair, Neb.
Wise leadership
I have been fortunate in my life to be able to both lead and follow, first as a career Air Force officer and now as a college instructor. I have learned about leadership from my own successes and failures, and those of other leaders. Here are a few lessons, among many, that I have gleaned over several decades, about successful leaders:
1. Wise leaders surround themselves with people smarter than themselves and listen to such experts. When the experts tell the leader in January that something is a real threat, the wise leader listens to them. The wise leader does not pretend there is no problem until several weeks later.
2. Wise leaders tell the truth. When the leader realizes that there are threats ahead, the leader transparently levels with people about such threats. A wise leader does not minimize the threats or belittle people who are urging more aggressive action.
3. Wise leaders take responsibility. Even when the first response to the situation is wrong, a wise leader stands up in front of others and owns it, without attempting to push blame on others.
4. Wise leaders are accountable. Leaders structure their organizations so that the public can understand what is going on. If that means having an independent inspector general, auditor or ombudsman office, an accountable leader is willing to do that, because a wise leader understands that bad news never gets better with time.
5. Wise leaders are humble. When someone asks a leader a question for which they don’t know the answer, they say “I don’t know,” and then allow the question to be answered by an expert. A wise leader might even say something like, “that’s a great question, and we need to investigate.” A wise leader never tells the questioner that the question is stupid, and they are a terrible person for asking it.
James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Rescue mission, remembered
Exactly 40 years ago in 1980, the United States military executed a covert plan to rescue the 52 Americans held hostage at the U.S. embassy in Iran by Iranian fanatical militants/revolutionaries.
The ill-fated rescue attempt ended in the Iranian desert near Tehran when one of the rescue helicopters crashed into a transport aircraft containing military service members and fuel. The rescue attempt was aborted, and the plans for a second attempt ended with the election of President Ronald Reagan. Upon President Reagan taking the oath of office, the hostages were immediately released.
Eight brave men lost their lives in an attempt to free the hostages — five Air Force and three Marine aircrew members. At Arlington National Cemetery, there is a marble monument standing as an eternal reminder to the sacrifices that our military forces are willing to make to protect the United States against all forms of terrorism and hostage blackmail.
I was a young Air Force navigator at the time, and I remain proud of the exceptionally dedicated and very brave volunteers I had the honor of supporting and serving with during the Iran hostage rescue mission.
John Witzel, Papillion (Lieutenant colonel, USAF, Ret.)
Pointer on voting by mail
I just read your excellent editorial regarding voting by mail (April 15). I have done this for years and find it convenient and easy. There is one note of caution that new VBM users should be aware: Be certain to sign that return envelope on the back. Without your signature, the ballot does not count. I found this out the hard way 10 years ago and ruined my perfect voting record. Now it’s the first thing I do.
In the more recent past if you did forget to sign, and if the election commissioner has your phone number and/or email address on file, they would attempt to contact you to have you come sign the envelope.
However, with the huge influx of VBM balloting occurring, they may not have the staff on hand to do this. So be certain to get that signature on that return envelope before submitting the ballot.
Charles Munson, Omaha
Try this voting change
Since we are in the midst of major changes, isn’t it about time that voting day be changed to Saturday and Sunday? Just thinking.
Mary A. Muff, Omaha
Let’s work together
Eleanor Roosevelt wrote that “great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, and small minds discuss others.” In this time of the COVID-19 crisis, we long for our leaders to exhibit greatness.
Sadly, our president and Congress, as well as those in the business of public commentary, continue to exhibit smallness of mind and meanness of spirit. Nationally, neither political party is behaving in a bipartisan manner, and we need and deserve far better from them. They would do well to look to state and local leaders for guidance on how to do this effectively. It is a time for all of us to work together with others across the political spectrum, both in this country and around the world, to meet our crisis head on.
We need to quit blaming, quit attacking, quit deflecting, quit judging. With that in mind, I ask that we hold the president, national leaders and political pundits accountable for words spoken and actions taken.
Ask them to stop the ranting and put the focus back on the welfare of people in this nation and around the world, where the focus belongs. People are dying. A task force update, a news interview, an editorial column, a Tweet or a TV or radio program should be about expert information and transparency. It shouldn’t be about ratings, defensiveness, name-calling, threatening and demeaning others or attacking critics.
There will be plenty of time later to evaluate what could have been done differently. There will be plenty of time later to record the lessons of this pandemic and author a better, more effective response to future global challenges.
I pray that our leaders and all of us collectively will act with good judgment, compassion and humility. We do indeed have great minds in this nation and this world — if only we listen and work together. This is a global crisis. We are one human community. Together we can achieve anything.
Kathy L. Arens, Ewing, Neb.
