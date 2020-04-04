COVID-19 and prisons
Prison Director Frakes, your failed leadership in not acceptable in addressing a prison system that’s been one of the nation’s most overcrowded for the past decade. As COVID-19 invades our state, your continued lack for a plan of action speaks volumes. Our community needs proactive, not reactive, leadership as we all prepare for COVID-19.
Prison systems around the country and worldwide have proactively put in place a plan of action for the release and/or furloughs of nonviolent, compromised inmates in an effort to reduce their overpopulated facilities to a level they can manage. Headlines around the world speak of riots where prisoners kill to escape COVID-19.
The inmates in all your facilities are human beings under your care. If COVID-19 is not taken seriously, you have issued an alarming “death sentence” for many. Director Frakes’ failed leadership has painted our state in a corner, and we are not holding a firecracker anymore, but a ticking time bomb! Please do your job, ASAP!
Sherry Frost, Omaha
Mass and hygiene
I echo Dr. Michael Weaver’s comments (Pulse, April 1). I am also a Catholic, and I would like to encourage Archbishop Lucas not to reinstate these practices once the virus problem is resolved.
Why? First, the wine: I could never understand this from the beginning. One would not consider having one glass of wine at a dinner party to be shared by all the guests and only a napkin to wipe off the rim of the glass after each one drinks from it. Why would you share a chalice with dozens of parishioners?
Second, the shaking of hands: A parishioner attends Mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening, for example. When was the last time he/she washed their hands? What did their hands come in contact on the way to church and in church, particularly the pews? Many could have sat in those pews earlier in the day, and most probably the pews were not sanitized after each Mass. The individual then does the “peace” hand shake with four to eight or more parishioners who have also done the same.
Lastly, I admire the priest for going to the back of the church at the end of Mass to shake hands with the parishioners as they are leaving, but he is not doing them a favor. Think about this. How many germs have been deposited in his hands after shaking all those parishioners’ hands?
This is more important now than it was 30 or more years ago. People are living longer. Many have underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, cancer and diabetes, to name a few that make them more vulnerable. Many individuals are alive and doing well but are compromised because of the treatment they are receiving: chemotherapy, organ transplants and immunosuppressive therapy for skin, arthritic, liver and gastrointestinal disease, to name a few.
Please take this under consideration.
William J. Schlueter, M.D., Omaha
Second Amendment
The Public Pulse article by Stuart Wood (April 3) about the Second Amendment was devoid of critical information. I am no fan of CNN, who in 2016 commissioned two world-renowned constitutionalists, Jeffery Rosen and Jack Rakove, to deconstruct every word. The vast majority of constitutional experts agree with their interpretation. These experts reached their conclusions by studying the writings of James Madison, the primary author of the Second Amendment.
The phrase “well-regulated” referred to something being in “proper working order,” “well calibrated” and “functioning as expected.” It has nothing to do with laws and regulations. Militias were groups of able-bodied men who protected their towns, colonies and states and were also desirous as a deterrent against federal government overreach and national tyranny.
Mr. Wood, your article did not include a very important phrase — “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” These words have the same meaning today as they did in 1791 when the Bill of Rights — the first 10 amendments — was adopted. Madison made the phrase simple enough that, whether people like it or not, it is very straightforward and easy to understand.
The Bill of Rights was written as limitations on the government, not limitations on the people.
Dennis Swanson, Glenwood, Iowa
Online learning
I appreciate your recent March 23 article regarding school closures across the state and the transition to online learning students and parents are facing with Covid-19 spreading throughout our community. While it’s a chaotic time for many as kids, parents and teachers suddenly find themselves thrown into the world of online learning with little to no preparation, it’s great to know that K-12 and university students will be able to continue their studies and finish the school year through online learning. This is an option that would not have been available 20 years ago.
I do believe some positives will come out of this experience we are currently facing. As a program chair with Western Governors University, which has 20-plus years delivering exclusively online education, it’s become apparent that education has been evolving — even in K-12 schools — and digital learning will be an even bigger focus in the future.
This situation, as unfortunate as it is, will allow future generations of young adults to be better prepared for success when they go to college. As the educational landscape continues to incorporate online learning, it’s my hope the experience we are facing will better prepare our youth for the future.
Ann Greiman, Papillion
