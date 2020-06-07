Adopt limits on police
Mayor Stothert and members of the City Council, we urge you to pledge to take action now by implementing what’s called “8 Can’t Wait” common-sense limits on police:
1. Require de-escalation techniques.
2. Prohibit chokeholds or carotid restraints.
3. Require fellow officers to intervene and stop excessive or unnecessary force and report their actions to a supervisor.
4. Prohibit officers from shooting at moving vehicles.
5. Limit the types of force or weapons for specific types of resistance.
6. Require officers to exhaust all other reasonable means before resorting to deadly force.
7. Require a verbal warning, when possible, before shooting, tasering or pepper spraying.
8. Require officers to report each time they use or threaten to use force.
These suggestions are paraphrased from MBK, My Brothers Keeper Alliance.
Kay and Bernie Clark, Omaha
Police reform, yes; defunding, no
Being a police officer is hard. Physically, mentally, emotionally. They are sworn to uphold the law with an even hand, to protect the rights of every citizen. They are called upon in high-stress situations to make snap judgments or else risk their lives and the lives of everyone present. I could not do their job.
The death of George Floyd was horrible and wrong. We all should be able to agree on that.
We have seen too many incidents where people of color have suffered at the hands of police. But now there are individuals actually suggesting that the police be defunded or disbanded. What a ridiculous notion!
No law enforcement = anarchy.
Reform, yes. Firing racists (with clear guidelines as to what that means), yes. Independent, nonpartisan oversight, yes. Stress relief programs and mandatory, free counseling on a regular basis for all officers, yes. Work to end the culture that ostracizes officers who report wrongdoing in their ranks, yes.
Disband the police? No.
And please don’t make this a political issue. Both parties will use every incident that makes it into the national spotlight to “prove” their side is the correct one. More division is the last thing we need.
People can talk about prayer and turning the nation to God, but we, as humans who have to live together on this planet, need to also do practical things.
Support your local police and other first responders. They are there to serve and protect all of us.
Jonathan Wilhoft, Omaha
People power is now in charge
If our leaders won’t lead, our people will. I haven’t been this proud to be an American for four years.
Jacqueline Anderegg, Omaha
Troubled by Kleine’s approach
People who drive by the Justice for James demonstrations might wonder why they are necessary. Especially white people like me. After all, didn’t Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, who had effectively exonerated Jake Gardner, the man who shot and killed James Scurlock, modify his position by asking for a grand jury?
I have learned a lot by talking to the demonstrators who are asking for Justice for James.
They are asking: Why base his decision, as Mr. Kleine seems to have done, with the presumption that Gardner was justified in killing Scurlock, who had tackled Gardner, because Gardner feared for his safety? Why not start with the likelihood that Scurlock and the crowd in the street feared for their safety in the presence of an active shooter?
People in the Justice for James movement regard James Scurlock as a hero who risked his life in an attempt to keep Gardner from firing more shots.
Justice for James is about charging his killer with a crime. At least the crime of carrying a gun that wasn’t currently licensed and firing it near a crowd. But how about the crime of murder or at least manslaughter? Why did Mr. Kleine rule that out, then pass the buck to a grand jury?
A chant used by the demonstrators says it all:
“Tell Don Kleine
Do Better, Don.”
Frances Mendenhall, Omaha
Kleine is a worthy professional
Having had the privilege of serving the people of Douglas County as a deputy Douglas County attorney under five previous Douglas County attorneys for over 25-plus years, I wholeheartedly endorse the J. Kirk Brown letter in the June 6 Public Pulse.
Don Kleine has compiled an office of attorneys, investigators and support staff that is second to none.
Don has followed in the footsteps of our mentor, Donald “Pinky” Knowles, who believed that you apply the law to the facts and make the best decision possible, no matter what others think.
I have known Don Kleine for over 45 years. He is a first-rate professional prosecutor who cares deeply about his community and the people for whom he serves.
Douglas County is truly lucky to have such a highly respected prosecutor and county attorney as Don Kleine.
Tom McKenney, Omaha
Not replaceable
Some folks in trying to deflect criticism of riots claim that property can be replaced but people cannot. However, I think this claim is based on a mistaken conception of property. Though there is much more to this issue than can be noted here, I think it is important to realize that property is not just a thing existing in reality apart from a person’s thought and effort. It is the embodiment of the creative acts of a person.
When the property of a person is destroyed, the particular thought and effort that created it are lost forever.
Saying that new property can be created misses this point. It is like saying a new human being can be created. Neither suffices.
Douglas B. Rasmussen, Omaha
Attention, congressional delegation
I say to Sens. Fischer and Sasse and Congressmen Fortenberry, Bacon and Smith: I am watching. I expect many other Nebraskans are, also. Watching what your response will be to the “black lives matter” protests.
Will you follow President Trump and bunker down behind walls of “law and order” without listening to the pain experienced so long by Americans of color? Or will you engage in meaningful dialogue with racial minorities? Will you follow that dialogue and support meaningful legislation seeking to end police brutality? That is the least that must be done.
We — and I include myself — must also acknowledge institutional and subconscious racism and make concrete changes to end it. Let’s make real our Pledge of Allegiance to “liberty and justice for all.”
Marvin Andersen, Grand Island, Neb.
The respectful kneel
Good and bad Americans enforce the law, just as good and bad Americans break the law, with each “side” represented by all races that make up the country we love. Ours is a country of laws that we all must accept and choose to abide by in order for our society to operate without descending into chaos. What each American does have a right to — must demand and should expect — is equal, fair and just treatment under those same laws.
The kneel, by NFL players during the American National Anthem, is an act that pleads for peace, mercy, fairness and understanding, and the object of respect is America! The act of kneeling during the anthem is not an act to disrespect America, its citizens or the legions of veterans, of which I am one, both fallen and surviving, active, inactive or retired.
What it is is an act that serves as a plea to America to recognize that our fellow Americans have suffered and are suffering from injustices that respect no boundaries of race and/or culture. It is an act that calls out to us all to reach into ourselves and excise the negative instincts and emotions that may govern our thoughts and actions even as we feel we are acting without prejudice or malice.
If these words can help inform just one of my beloved fellow Americans, or give the comfort of being understood by any who choose to kneel, then I will rest peacefully, knowing that I have done what I could do for the benefit of the greatest societal experiment the world has ever known, the United States of America! God bless us all!
Robert Ward, Bellevue
It starts with a step
What have we taken that has dulled our pain receptors for black men, women and children? Apathy. Apathy and misguided rhetoric have desensitized our collective consciousness. And things are starting to wake up.
Black people are hurting. It is not new news. But it is now on its second news cycle, so it is gaining momentum. Momentum that needs to continue to bring about change in how we treat each other, but more on how we treat black people. We need to help the most severe wound in our humanity, first, before healing can begin. Empathy, cooperation, open ears and open hearts.
Look to your communities for ways to be better. Make a concerted effort to see things from other’s points of view. And if you are white, try to imagine a life without the privilege you have enjoyed. Or better yet, think about ways that you can include black people in the future to erase the stereotypes and give them the same opportunities that we have received.
It starts with a step. Take one.
Jimmy Taylor, Clarinda, Iowa
