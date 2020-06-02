Police must police themselves
They say, “Only a few police are the problem.” Wrong. All the police are the problem.
Until the police begin to police themselves and confront other police when they hear them say the “n” word, when they hear them belittle others, when they refuse to stop them when they unjustly pull minorities over or berate them — not until the “good” police begin to whistle blow on the racists and force them one way or another to quit the job they are unfit for, then the fault of racism in the police force belongs to all police. All are responsible for the ugliness the few have shown.
They know which police are unfit. They know which ones are racist. They need to speak out and act.
The police need to police themselves, or the killing of black men by racist police will never stop.
James Krueger, Omaha
Protests are fine; violence, no
This is my response to “Speak out against injustice” by Kathy Titus in May 30’s Pulse. First of all, I support your right to peacefully protest. If you want to get up on your soapbox and protest anything you want, I will support that.
However, I do not support you or your protest when you and your fellow protesters turn violent and destructive! I do not support you when you decide to burn and loot a person’s business and livelihood.
What gives you the right to break into a person’s business and steal everything they have worked years to build? It is when, under the cover of darkness, you stop being protesters and become rioters, that you lose my support.
Also, what happened to “innocent until proven guilty?” Or does that apply to everyone except cops? The one cop has already been arrested, what else do you want? It is in a court of law, where “order” is maintained and that a decision of guilt or innocence is decided.
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Had he been white ...
If George had been white,
a vigilante would blow up a Federal Building,
or shoot into a crowd cowardly from the window of a hotel.
If George had been white,
his lawyer would sue for wrongful restraint
he’d receive millions of dollars and go on the Today Show
Fox News would’ve blamed the Democrats and Obama.
If George had been white,
a beer would have been named after him
officers would’ve given him a warning
and asked him to stay safe.
If George had been white,
the store clerk would’ve never checked the counterfeit bill.
If George had been white, he’d be alive and you would not be reading this.
Cynthia Lindenmeyer, La Vista
Don’t misjudge landlords
In response to the May 29 Midlands Voice essay by Whitney Gent, if the landlord cannot evict tenants due to the COVID virus, how can the landlord pay all the bills on the property to include principal, interest, taxes, insurance and maintenance? As soon as the property goes into foreclosure because the landlord cannot make the payments, the tenant will be evicted by the bank anyway.
This creates an additional problem with a glut of foreclosures the banks will be sitting on. Hence, a real estate crisis, a drop in value of everyone’s property in the state, and a decrease in property taxes collected.
Due to the COVID virus, most tenants have received $1,200 each from the government. With two adults in the property that’s $2,400 per household. Those laid off from their jobs should be getting unemployment and an additional $600 per week. That’s another $2,400 per tenant, if both husband and wife or two roommates are laid off. That would be $4,800 per month plus the regular unemployment checks.
I do believe that people should have housing, but don’t make the landlord take the financial hit and put him into bankruptcy. If you want to use this same thinking, those people have the same right to food, which is even more important just to sustain life. So, should we force the restaurants to feed the people who have lost their jobs due to the virus, for free?
I have helped my tenants to the best I can through this crisis, but at some point I won’t be able to or I will be homeless too.
Rick McDonald, Omaha
Extend moratorium on evictions
Thank you to Whitney Gent for her May 29 Midlands Voices essay, “Resuming evictions next week would be a mistake.” Only one who is or has been homeless or one who loves someone who is or was can understand the emotional pain, shame and hardship not having a home inflicts.
Perhaps landlords could make their vacant rental properties available to those whose changed circumstances have led to eviction, as local hotels have done.
Peggy Montgomery, Papillion
Recycling’s importance
I am and have been for years a faithful recycler of as much “stuff” as possible. What the city doesn’t pick up I take to a recycle drop off center. Leah Meyer’s excellent piece (Midlands Voices, May 28) on the positive side of how much recycling does for our community reinforces the importance of continuing to recycle. I hope that recycling does not go by the wayside as life tightens up during the ongoing pandemic.
P.S., I think our city and its leadership is doing a good job of keeping going sensibly under distress.
Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha
Bad timing for raises
I read the May 12 World-Herald editorial in regard to pay increases for school superintendents and could not help being a little disappointed. Two superintendents declined a pay rise, and in these unprecedented times I believe that was the correct reaction. School board members wrote letters to support their decision for pay increases, stating what a wonderful job their superintendents are doing. That is not in dispute. They are working hard and trying to do the best for their school districts, without a doubt.
However, the pandemic changed the rules. Future financing for the entire state will be a question mark until the effects of the pandemic are truly realized. Perhaps a pay raise could have been put on hold or postponed until next year. We have wonderful school districts in Nebraska, and long may that continue.
Claire Spillman, Bellevue
Masks make sense
Why are most countries in the world doing far better than the United States in controlling COVID-19? Among the multitude of reasons, there is only one Nebraskans can do something about right now. Wear face masks inside grocery stores and other public buildings. Ninety-four countries currently require wearing face masks in public. The reason is simple. If 80% of the population wears face masks in public, COVID-19 can be dramatically reduced. We plead with government leaders and Nebraska businesses to require face mask use inside buildings. This is not a Democratic or Republican issue. It is a life or death issue.
David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha
Good principle
No shirt, no shoes, no service wasn’t affecting your rights. Neither does no masks, no service.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Trump’s out-of-bounds attack
Even on Memorial Day, the fact that President Trump would take the time to disparage a Marine veteran congressman really doesn’t surprise me, since he has no idea what being a veteran is all about. The thing that surprises me, though, is the fact that all of the Republican congressmen sit on their hands and say nothing. Either they don’t know anything about veterans either, or they are afraid of Trump’s wrath.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.