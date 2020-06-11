Police auditor was right
Omaha has its own “Colin Kaepernick” in the form of former Omaha Police Auditor Tristan Bonn, and this city’s Old Guard good ole boy Democrats have some major atonement to bring to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Way back in 2005, Auditor Bonn issued a report documenting a continuing pattern of illegal traffic stops, racial and ethnic discrimination in traffic stops, officer rudeness, the shooting of dogs, officer escalation of encounters with citizens and unnecessary and unjustified arrests, some of which resulted in brutality and death. It rested and cooled on then-Mayor Mike Fahey’s credenza. Of course, this was sour grapes to the powerful police union, and the Democrats’ sweetheart Fahey fired Bonn. City Council member Jim Vokal submitted a resolution right away, it passed, and her salary was transferred to “Other Budgetary Accounts.”
The “special relationship” between big wig officials (including Democrats) and powerful, heavy-handed police, fire and rescue unions has to end.
Bonnie Price, Omaha
Bacon did respond
Greg Bowzer (June 9 Pulse) says Rep. Don Bacon did not respond to Pres. Trump’s discussion of invoking the Insurrection Act. Rep. Bacon did indeed send a news release out to media, on June 4. Here is the entire quote:
“Law enforcement matters are best left to the police with National Guard assistance if they request it. Although the President does have the legal authority to intervene with federal troops, this should only be used as a last resort. I am pleased to see recent statements by Secretary Esper and the President that they don’t believe such intervention will be necessary. I agree with General Mattis that ‘We must summon … unity to surmount this crisis — confident that we are better than our politics.’”
Whether the media chooses to report on it is their prerogative, per the First Amendment.
Danielle Jensen, Omaha.
communications director,
Rep. Don Bacon
Come on, NRA, speak up
I find it curious that the people who insist that they need their guns “in case the government comes after us” are silent now that the government actually has come after us. Trump’s military display so that he could have a photo op was a blatant disregard for the peaceful protesters’ right to freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. Their constitutionally guaranteed rights were denied. Crickets from the gun lobby.
Do not misunderstand. I firmly believe in banning semiautomatic weapons, since their only use is to kill humans. I definitely do not want further bloodshed. But the gun rights people have framed this as a constitutional right and usually use it in reference to the government abridging the rights of citizens. And yet now that exact thing has happened and not a word is spoken. So is anyone from the NRA going to complain about citizens’ rights being denied?
Catherine Lindmier, Omaha
Abortion’s terrible toll
I have always felt that all lives matter — that is the way I was raised. Unfortunately, the examples I have witnessed in my 75 years tell me that many do not agree with that. My wife and I have spent many hours trying to be a witness to our pro-life attitude. This includes work with the various groups that mentor, teach and support those less fortunate than we have been.
We have been involved with the “Adopt-a-school” efforts where we volunteered to mentor a young black student, and I continue to try to help him now. We have helped at St. Vincent DePaul Society, nursing homes, Essential Pregnancy Services and other volunteer organizations.
In the past 40-plus years, much of our work has been to pray near facilities where abortion on demand has been demonstrated as a lie to those who say, “Black lives matter.” In the U.S., abortions for black and Hispanic women are almost 50% of abortions provided.
Do black lives really matter? Or is that just a political gesture against the most pro-life administration to ever lead our country? If life really matters, get busy and start supporting that statement. Join us in praying to end the destruction of innocent unborn human life. And, be prepared to help those women who need the support to bring a possible future leader to our country.
Vic Stevenart, Omaha
Alan Turing’s achievement
Steve Liewer’s June 6 article was well written and historically quite accurate, commensurate with my own research. However, he neglected to include vital information that was declassified recently: the enormous contribution of Alan Turing and his group, who were able to decode “Enigma” and move guns and mobile battlements back from Omaha Beach. Where Mr. Liewer wrote “miracle” and “somehow,” Alan Turing et al. made those miracles happen. He was arrested for being gay and died with zero honors. The least we can do is honor him posthumously by including him in our accounts. To be sure, many miracles did happen during Operation Overlord: the full moon in the clearing midnight, highlighting the church steeple for the British gliders at Pegasus Bridge comes to mind. But please give credit where credit is long overdue.
Chris Stone, Lincoln
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.