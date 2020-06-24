Poindexter deserves pardon
On April 17, 1971, Edward Allan Poindexter and David Rice, also known as Wopashitwe Mondo Eyen we Langa, were convicted of and sentenced to life in prison for the death of an Omaha police officer — a crime they did not commit. Rice and Poindexter’s files later revealed that they had been targeted by the former and then-secret FBI operation COINTELPRO due to their affiliation with the Black Panther Party.
Nearly 50 years later, Ed Poindexter is still in prison and maintains his innocence. Despite overwhelming evidence that the Omaha Two were framed and wrongfully convicted, and despite a 1993 recommendation from the Nebraska Parole Board that Poindexter’s sentence be commuted, the Board of Pardons so far has refused to take any action.
Justice for Ed is long overdue. He has exhausted all avenues for appeal within the courts. The only remaining course of action lies with the Nebraska Board of Pardons. It’s time for us to (once again) call on each of the three board members to issue a commutation of sentence and give Ed the justice he deserves. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen: The people are calling, will you answer?
Laura Aryeetey, Omaha
Ricketts undermines local control
Let’s look at the facts. The U.S. Congress gave each U.S. state money to assist with the COVID-19 crisis. These monies are our tax dollars. Nebraska received its portion based on the population of our state.
Flash forward: Gov. Pete Ricketts has taken these tax dollars and restricted the allocation based on conditions he imposes. Any local community that would be eligible for these funds needs to do what he defines as “open access to facilities” based on “no mask required.”
Here is my issue. The governor, his party and his administration have been citing “local control” as part of their reasons for restricting these funds. Be serious, please. If you believe in local control, there should be decisions made locally without penalty. The governor is withholding funds that came without legal restrictions on this issue from the U.S. Congress. This is inappropriate in my opinion, especially in those communities that need the added safeguards that masks provide. Local control is local control!
The Black’s Law Dictionary offers a definition: To extort is “to exact wrongfully by threat or intimidation.”
The way I see it, these restrictions are paramount to extortion.
Bob Krist, Omaha
former state senator, District 10
