Plant-based food products
Millions of animals have perished and are suffering from burns and smoke inhalation from the fires in Australia, California and around the world, and humans are suffering colossal losses due to global warming. Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of these infernos and flooding. Eating a plant-based diet can play a huge role in limiting effects of climate change.
State Sen. Carol Blood and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer are misleading Nebraskans about the reasons for their proposed labeling legislation by claiming they are protecting the consumers. Truthfully, these laws are introduced to harass, hobble and financially tax producers and retailers of plant-based products because of their inroads into the market share of the animal agriculture industrial complex.
All plant-based products are clearly marked “Plant Based,” “Meat Substitute,” Non-Meat,” “Non Dairy,” “Dairy Free,” “Vegan” or “Vegetarian.”
With a Nebraska Legislature and a U.S. Senate packed and stacked with farmers, ranchers and trophy hunting-supporting good ‘ol boys, this legislation should be a slam dunk. Congratulations, ladies, in advance on a carefully crafted hoax.
Bonnie Price, Omaha
Bacon wrong on war powers
It’s no surprise that all three Nebraska congressmen failed to back a House resolution to force President Trump to gain congressional approval for any military actions against Iran. My congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, predictably voted in support of the administration. However, I find the remarks of Congressman Don Bacon, at least as noted in the Omaha World-Herald, much more interesting. That could be because, like Mr. Bacon, I also served a career on active duty, and I also deployed to Iraq, where my base was regularly rocketed and mortared.
First, Bacon says that Congress resolving to insert itself into President Trump’s war powers “sends the wrong message to the ayatollahs.” What message is that? The message I read is that the United States is a constitutional republic with separation of powers. Unlike Iran, we have no officeholder called “Supreme Leader,” whose word is law. The second part of the congressman’s argument is more curious. On the subject of bombing cultural sites, he says that he fully expects military officers to disobey illegal orders, because that is how we are trained. In fact, disobeying illegal orders is an attractive theory, but always more difficult in practice, because it often involves interpretation.
To summarize: Don Bacon says that Congress, which has an explicit, constitutional role in the nation’s war powers (see Article II, Section 8 of the Constitution) should go along with the president. He also says that if the powers of the president must be held in check, this check is supposed to come from individual military officers.
This argumentation is faulty. We are a strong enough nation that we can withstand debate, especially when it comes to going to war. Weak nations suppress debate and dissent. Let’s not be one of those nations.
James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Electoral College’s importance
In regard to the Electoral College: There is a difference between democracy and republicanism, although it is easily overlooked. Our system is republican in that the founders understood that the public is the only legitimate sovereign of government. But our government is not wholly democratic, in that the founders feared the abuse of that authority by the people and designed an instrument of government intended to keep temporary, imprudent and intemperate outbursts of public opinion from dominating the body politic.
Their primary method of doing this was the separation of power across three branches of government. The public retains control over each branch, but the link between the people and each branch is conditioned by different factors. The House remains the most sensitive to public opinion, with representatives directly elected by the people to two-year terms. The president and Senate were originally intended to be less sensitive, with longer terms and mediating institutions (the Electoral College and state legislatures, respectively).
Were it not for the Electoral College, presidential candidates could act as if many Americans don’t even exist. They could simply campaign in a small handful of states with big populations. Who would care what the people in Iowa think? Or Wyoming? Or any number of other states with smaller populations?
The people in “flyover country” don’t get enough attention as it is, but without the Electoral College, they’d be completely at the mercy of the majority.
Gerald Fitzpatrick, Omaha
Elected officials’ tax returns
One of the best Public Pulse letters I’ve read in a long time was written by Mike Covolo (“Politics and wealth,” Dec. 26) where he says America does not need to see the tax returns of billionaires who become public servants. America needs to see the tax returns of public servants who become millionaires while public servants.
Yes! I agree 100%! I also think that every congressman and senator’s tax returns should be audited by the IRS every year and open to the news media.
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Protecting the whistleblower
I have been asked if I think if the “whistleblower” should be called to testify. This is the way I have answered.
First, I ask if they are familiar with 402-444-STOP. That’s the number you can call if you have information on a crime that has been committed.
Second, why is there a 402-444-STOP number? The answer is because it allows those who have information of a crime to provide that information without them being identified. Were it not for those calls, people would not be arrested and many crimes would remain unsolved. It is used to protect those who know information and want law enforcement to get dangerous people off the street and close cases.
Were the whistleblower brought to testify, someone would expose them and their lives would be in jeopardy.
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.