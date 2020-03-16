Our lonely ballpark
Mayor Stothert called a press conference to declare that the decision to cancel the College World Series would deal a financial blow to Omaha. I don’t think we needed a press conference to figure that out.
A lot of businesses will suffer, but perhaps taking the biggest hit will be the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority. That entity, which manages our public facilities like the downtown baseball park, is all-in with the NCAA events like the CWS. (MECA also took a hit when the college basketball tournament was canceled because of the virus.)
But the CWS is canceled this year; our downtown ballpark will now really look like a ghost ship. Had MECA not bungled negotiations with the Omaha Royals, they would have more than the NCAA as a tenant at the ballpark.
There is still an option for professional baseball downtown; MECA could place a team from the American Association (the Lincoln Saltdogs league) and play baseball in June, July and August.
An additional benefit would be that this would provide summer jobs for youth in the area.
Turns out having the NCAA as the only tenant for the downtown baseball park was not that good of an idea.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Second Amendment’s importance
As I read Connie McMillan’s March 14 Pulse letter, I found myself shaking my head in disbelief. Please, if you want to curtail my rights, at least know what you’re talking about. I also find her statement of “some gal” simply walking in to wherever you claimed to have served her, laughing about a background check in five minutes, as sounding made up.
Ms. McMillan uses the same tired old cliches that gun grabbers have used for years. “I don’t want to ban guns, I’m a gun person too.” Or the, “You don’t need a (fill in the blank) to hunt.” You insult all of our intelligence when you spout silliness like that. Just because you have a nephew that hunts doesn’t make you a “gun person.”
Now, I do agree with her, that this is a mental health issue. We need to do a better job of identifying those people instead of making felons out of millions of law-abiding citizens.
Remember the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting or even self-protection. It’s to keep a tyrannical government in check. The Second Amendment, like all the Bill of Rights, doesn’t give the citizens their rights, it tells the government what it can’t do. That’s why they have words like, “shall not be infringed” or “Congress shall make no law” or “without the consent of the owner.”
Be careful wanting to ban “AK-15’s.” When you allow the government to dictate what they feel you need, the next thing they think you don’t need may be something you hold important.
Bill Epps, Gretna
Democrats and religious faith
Mr. Pinkelman (March 10 Pulse letter): Here are a few of the answers you’re seeking.
I, a Christian, believe that scriptural admonitions regarding LGBTQIA+ persons were a product of a different age and should not apply to 21st century relationships between two consenting adults who wish to make a public, faithful promise of lifelong fidelity to their partner.
I, a Christian, believe that Supreme Court judges should absolutely embody Christian values. Justice, charity, mercy, wisdom, compassion, gratitude, honesty and forgiveness are values I find very desirable for a Supreme Court justice.
I, a Christian, believe that making America great is not among the reasons God desires our trust.
I, a Christian, believe that political groups which loudly cling to the name of God are often deeply troubled by the actual teachings of Jesus such as turning the other cheek, feeding the hungry, healing the sick, clothing the naked and welcoming the sojourner and the stranger. I’d rather do the latter without the name of God than hold the name of God without following what Jesus teaches.
I, a Christian, am a Democrat because the party holds more in common with the way my faith informs my thinking and my beliefs than any other political party. This may be subject to change, however, because my faith and my political party are not indivisible.
Must you become an atheist to become a Democrat? By no means! But that won’t disqualify you, either.
I’m not sure these are the answers you seek, but they are the answers I have to offer.
The Rev. Scott Alan Johnson, Fremont
Value of the press
Weekly for several decades I was “Watching the Watchdogs,” both criticizing and praising the media in print and on the air. But I never doubted that free journalists are an absolutely necessary pillar of democracy. I’ve studied the history of reporting from its flamboyant origins in the police courts to the investigative reporting still strongly represented in The World-Herald.
Sadly, in a time when mainstream journalism is generally more responsible and reliable than ever, the president devotes himself to tweeting his self-serving message: trust the Donald and don’t trust the press, the FBI, the CIA or the entire intelligence community. He spreads a contagion more dangerous to democracy than the coronavirus. Its latest strain finds his admirers blaming the news media for reporting all dramatic actions taken by government and business from school closings, event cancellations, travel bans and even the advice to gather two-week supplies of essentials.
Neither the press nor the president is to blame for defining the problem as a pandemic. But those who make sweeping condemnations of the decent men and women who work diligently to keep us informed remind us of the Greeks who greeted bad news by killing the messenger. God bless America and God bless the press!
Warren Francke, Omaha
journalism professor emeritus, UNO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.