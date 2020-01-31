Omaha sports heritage
The Jan. 28 World-Herald story about the Seattle radio station calling Omaha a crappy city incorrectly said that one thing crappy about Omaha is no pro sports teams. There are two in the Omaha area (Werner Park in Sarpy County). The writer did mention the Storm Chasers but must think that since they are a minor league team they are not pros. A number of players are called up to the majors from the Pacific Coast League each year. These are certainly pros.
There are Hall of Fame members who played AAA baseball for Omaha teams. George Brett played for the Omaha Royals in parts of the 1973 and 1974 seasons, Bob Gibson pitched for the Omaha Cardinals in the 1950s. These are two Hall of Fame members who played AAA baseball in Omaha.
Stephen Hillman, Omaha
Impressive CWS success
When Kevin Coffey said the Omaha sports scene was great (Jan. 28, “Omaha is Not Crappy”), he was spot on. But, he swung and missed when he said the College World Series “isn’t huge outside of Omaha.” The CWS is a very big deal, drawing a lot of national attention. Just ask our season ticket holders from almost every state in the nation — including Hawaii! Or check out ESPN’s ratings.
When Vanderbilt and Michigan played the decisive third game of the CWS, it was the most watched baseball game on ESPN — drawing 2,020,596 viewers. According to Nielsen data, that game was the first baseball or softball broadcast in 2019 to surpass 2 million viewers — beating out a June 2 Yankee-Red Sox game (1.97 million viewers.). In fact, the three CWS finals games averaged 1.95 million!
We also have national anthem hopefuls from all over the country auditioning to perform here. That’s not to mention the celebrities who travel the Road to Omaha to watch the NCAA’s second biggest championship or the pilots who contact us for the privilege of flying over TD Ameritrade Park before the first pitch.
A big thanks to all those in the metro area who help make the CWS an international bucket-list event. You’re a huge part of The Greatest Show on Dirt and what Kevin rightly labeled “a dang good time!”
Kathryn Morrissey, Omaha
Beef industry must unite
In listening recently to John Widdowson, chairman of the Nebraska Brand Committee, I remembered a phrase I had used in an essay in junior high: “United we stand, divided we fall.”
That phrase first came from the Greek storyteller Aesop, whose fables or short stories always had meaning. The one with those words fits our beef industry, as it included beef characters, namely four oxen being confronted by a lion. When the lion would attack, one would warn the others, putting their tails together and fending him off with their horns. Eventually, the oxen quarreled, and each went to a corner of the pasture — alone; one by one, the lion killed them.
In my opinion this is being played out by the various sectors of our Nebraska beef industry today — we are in our own little corner of the pasture — as cow/calf producers, backgrounders, feedlots and even packers. Legislative Bill 1165, introduced by State Sen. John Stinner (the lion in this case) would dissolve the Nebraska Brand Committee. The Nebraska Brand Committee drafted a revision of their current statutes, and it was introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer the last day of bill introductions, Jan. 23. It brings the NBC into the technology age and offers a menu of services. It is a bill that will require compromise, cooperation and communication from all sectors of our industry.
We cannot be in our own little corner, or the lion will surely get us. We must unite. Let us be heard together, proponents of LB 1200, for as Aesop pointed out, “United we stand, divided we fall.”
Terri Licking, Thedford, Neb.
cow/calf producer
Tired of property tax increases
The City of Omaha and the Millard school district are planning to put bond issues on the May ballot, according to two recent stories in the Omaha World-Herald (“Mayor wants $200 million in street bonds on May ballot,” Jan. 24; “Millard bond issue, on May 12 ballot, garners support,” Jan. 21). The two bond issues, if passed by the voters, will increase my property tax another $200 a year. My property taxes have increased every year that I’ve owned my home in Omaha. I’m tired of the City of Omaha, Douglas County and the various school districts using my property tax bill as a personal piggy bank. When will the voters force these government agencies to exercise fiscal restraint and trim the fat within their organizations?
I urge you all to vote “no!” on these bond issues. I’ll drive through the potholes to send that message.
Ken Bahr, Omaha
Trump must go
This registered Republican thanks the numerous Democrats who are clearly committed to our country, engage in civil dialogue and raise pertinent questions about what is acceptable presidential conduct and a proper standard for impeachment. Their stand on impeachment should concentrate Republican minds on how best to fulfill our responsibility to the country.
I am grateful to President Trump for his role in broadening opportunity to many workaday Americans hurt by persistent economic stagnation, illegal immigration and the mercenary trade practices of China; reforming draconian sentencing for nonviolent crime; preserving the right to practice religion in the public square; and preserving the rule of law through the appointment of judges who bid fair to check mounting executive, legislative and judicial abuse of government power.
Nevertheless, I believe it is time for Republican voters to fire President Trump. We supported President Clinton’s impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice. President Trump’s venal attempts to intimidate our vulnerable Ukrainian allies into announcing an investigation of Vice President Biden specifically (not investigating Ukrainian corruption generally) and obstruct a congressional investigation into said conduct are similar grounds for impeachment and conviction. It is rank hypocrisy to deny it.
We Republicans must disenthrall ourselves from President Trump and focus on the country.
And our senators should ask themselves: “How would I vote if President Obama were in the dock?”
George Bascom, Kearney
Impeachment is a power grab
To date, in listening to impeachment testimony and commentary, I have not heard anyone mention the 22nd Amendment. When the country was founded, the Constitution did not specify any term limits for the president. George Washington set the precedent in limiting himself to two terms.
That precedent held until Franklin Roosevelt managed to get elected to four terms and died in office. In 1947, a Republican Congress with bipartisan support enacted the 22nd Amendment, which was ratified by the states in 1951. Until that amendment, there was no limit to the number of terms a president could hold.
The danger of an “imperial” president was always present. Arguably, the importance of the impeachment process was much greater. Now, with a two-term limit, the importance of the impeachment process is greatly diminished.
The present situation is a partisan power grab that is a waste of time and money and is not good for the country.
Larry Rainwater, Omaha
What McCain would say
Just imagine what the late Sen. John McCain would have to say about this folderol going on in the Senate right now. Somehow I don’t think he would find “no witnesses” acceptable within the framework of what he struggled for his lifetime to protect.
Terry Niver, Omaha
Who needs the Pro Bowl?
Why do they even have the Pro Bowl anymore? You have a whole bunch of highly paid football players who are only playing for lunch money, getting together once a year for a game of “flag football.” It has turned into one big joke and a waste of time to even watch. I turned it off after the first quarter. They should rename it “Pro Flag Football Game.”
R.E. Kistner, Omaha
