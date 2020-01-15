Offutt firearms policy
Doesn’t the change in firearms policy at Offutt Air Force Base effectively disarm people to and from work? Essentially, members of the Air Force are now more vulnerable to attack off base and, of course, on base.
This is a very bad force protection decision, one that was clearly made in an echo chamber or without consulting experts in the field. This policy will not prevent a single crime, will keep members from defending themselves quickly on base and will leave them vulnerable off base.
The recent Texas church shooting is a great example of how if people were to wait for security forces to arrive, many more would have been killed. Not a great decision and I see there was no associated logic or explanation for it, explaining how members of the Air Force are less trustworthy than the regular citizens of Nebraska and why they deserve less protection.
Trevor Thrasher, Papillion
Incorrect use of apostrophe
I was so glad to read the Jan. 12 Public Pulse letter from Dave Peck concerning the apostrophe (“Lamenting apostrophe misuse”).
The incorrect use of that has always upset me.
He must have been raised when the use was taught correctly.
Patricia Huntsman, Red Oak, Iowa
Planet’s future is in our hands
I was happy to read in the Jan. 10 World-Herald that JetBlue plans to go carbon neutral on all U.S. flights starting in July. This is wonderful news, and in the future I will try to fly on JetBlue whenever possible.
I’d also like to thank Wohlner’s at Midtown Crossing for no longer offering plastic bags. It is wonderful to see a local business moving toward sustainability.
The future of our beautiful planet is in our hands. We all need to get on board and support carbon-neutral and sustainable policies. Our children and grandchildren are depending on us.
Mary Bircher, Omaha
Not ‘establishing a religion’
Nowhere in the Constitution does it state that the Bill of Rights applies to everyone except elected officials. Wishing anyone a “Merry Christmas” is not “establishing” any particular religion. One cannot establish something that already exists.
And as far as “abusing his power” is concerned, Gov. Pete Ricketts is not promoting anything other than wishes of goodwill and the opportunity to engage your rights under the First Amendment. I’m not Jewish, but I would have no qualms with a government official wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah.
Enjoying any beautiful time of the year is not “establishing a religion,” as James Boucher (“Religion and government,” Jan. 10 Public Pulse) stretches. However, the First Amendment clearly states that the government shall not “prohibit the free exercise thereof” (the part of which progressives tend to conveniently leave out). Ultimately, the misguided writer completely forgets that Christmas is an official holiday recognized by the federal government. Our government, while obviously founded on Christian values, is still a secular government. That means that Christmas, regardless of how we celebrate it, is a secular holiday in the eyes of government.
While folks like myself can interpret “Merry Christmas” as a Christian blessing, it can apply to Mr. Boucher as “Happy Holidays” or “Happy Wednesday.” So let’s not get our tinsel in a tangle.
Mel B. Shelnutt, Clarinda, Iowa
Trump is like Joe McCarthy
Last night I watched “The American Experience: McCarthy” on TV and was struck by the similarities between former U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy and Donald Trump.
McCarthy was a demagogue who built his political reputation on people’s fear, in his case, fear of communists in the government. Trump exploited people’s fear of “the other” — immigrants and Muslims.
McCarthy used lies and bullying to further his agenda. His need for attention in the media was boundless and filled the newspapers and television. They didn’t have Twitter back then. Behind the scenes, McCarthy was a drunk. Trump is a womanizer, con man and cheat. Despite their personal failings, both amassed a loyal following that would attend their many self-serving rallies.
McCarthy was finally unmasked publicly at the Army-McCarthy hearings by Joseph Welch when he rhetorically asked McCarthy, “have you no sense of decency?” McCarthy was censured by Congress. Trump has been impeached. The answer to Mr. Welch’s question for both McCarthy and Trump is “No.”
McCarthy died shortly after his censure and now resides in the dustbin of history. Trump will be joining him soon.
Gordon Boe, Omaha
Wait a minute, Sen. Hunt
On Jan. 9, State Sen. Megan Hunt introduced Legislative Bill 873, which would allow residents to choose “non” instead of male or female when applying for a driver’s license. Then on Jan. 11 she wrote a More Commentary piece for The World-Herald criticizing her colleagues for introducing LB 814, which places limits on certain abortion practices.
She writes, “We only have 60 days for the legislative session. Sixty days to provide constituents with property tax relief, new business incentives and desperately needed flood relief. We have overcrowded prisons, underfunded schools and unacceptable facilities for our youth in the juvenile justice system. These are the issues we need to address.”
It appears what Sen. Hunt really meant to say was, “Do as I say, not what I do.”
Jeff Hausman, Omaha
Charitable giving
For years, the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds staff has donated to local organizations, especially during the holiday season or following natural disasters. We contribute through our special “Jeans Fund.” For a dollar, an employee may wear jeans on Wednesday. The dollars accumulate in the fund until we make a donation.
This holiday season we gave $250 to each of three agencies — the Hope Center for Kids--Omaha, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the Heartland Hope Mission. Hopefully, we make a meaningful difference!
But do our contributions make a difference?
Organizations in our community say those contributions — yours and ours, small or large — do. Contributions help sustain youth-oriented programs, provide shelter for abused women or children, provide essentials to the homeless, provide services for the disabled or provide emergency funds to families in need.
Unfortunately, the philanthropic dollar only can stretch so far, which is why every contribution counts. And why my staff gives — to help ensure that critical services are available to those who need them.
Omahans are generous. Alexis de Tocqueville, a French civil servant and aristocrat, noted this attribute in Americans in 1831 when he came to conduct research about democracy in our country.
If he were here today, Tocqueville would not be surprised at our undying commitment to always help others. It is a legacy we have willingly and proudly embraced for nearly 200 years — and will continue to do so for another 200.
Diane Battiato, Omaha
Douglas County Assessor/ Register of Deeds
