No to student restraint bill
Teachers don’t become educators to restrain students. They become educators to teach students. They need and deserve support to make sure that happens. Students need and deserve support to make sure that happens. How hard is that to understand?
Training on handling difficult situations and support in the classroom for kids and teachers alike are what’s needed to make school work, not Sen. Groene’s insistence that the classroom is a war zone and should be treated as one in order to win. That is the last thing schools need.
Stop LB 147!
Mary Angus, Omaha
Social distancing
The idea of distancing yourself from possible infection with the coronavirus is now recommended by our CDC. This defined as six feet between individuals. This in our busy life is often very difficult, but it is achievable with some forethought.
Social distancing provides two important benefits. The first is to limit an person’s chances of catching the virus, and the other is to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
For those whose age or health places them at a greater risk, the importance of social distancing cannot be ignored. Think about those places where social distancing in difficult to achieve or is ignored and make a decision as to whether you want to put yourself at risk. Of course, hand-washing, too, is important in preventing the spread of this virus.
Brett Kettelhut, M.D., Omaha
Right political values
A Public Pulse writer (March 10) asks, “How can a Christian belong to a political party that puts its stamp of approval on same-sex marriage? … How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems to view Christian values as a hindrance to serving as a Supreme Court judge? How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems determined to stamp out the belief that what makes America great is its trust in God?” and similar questions.
I would say to that writer that their concern is on the wrong values in a political party. If I remember my history correctly, the Europeans fled to America for religious freedom and the ability to worship God in the way they believed to be correct. To not have their beliefs dictated by a king or their government. The writer’s religious beliefs are protected best by the political party that lets each of us as individuals live according to our own beliefs.
In my experience the great majority of people that I have met of all religions, genders (binary and nonbinary) and colors believe and behave according to the universal rules of “honesty is the best policy” and “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” The political party that most represents these values is the one that the writer should support because it is the party that does protect their ability to practice their Christian faith according to their own terms. When a government determines that for us, then the founding principles of the United States and its citizens are in real trouble.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Don’t rationalize media bias
I find it very scary that a man who teaches journalism can blame blatant liberal media bias on mistakes or unavailable data (March 2 Public Pulse). All the major networks manipulate the news by deliberately misrepresenting or leaving out facts, or just publishing stories favorable to liberals, negative to conservatives and those which further their agenda. And that not only includes major broadcast stations but filters on down to our local stations who repeat the same news of their parent companies.
Jack Urban and Scott Darden gave many examples of this lack of fair and ethical reporting. I’d like to add a couple egregious ones to the list. The mainstream media did not report that there was a total lack of confirmation of witnesses’ testimony of the lies perpetrated against Justice Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. None of the testimony was substantiated by evidence or corroborated by other witnesses who would have had knowledge of the accusations. Most Democrats to this day still believe that this decent man was a gang rapist in high school.
Also, there’s been no attempt by the MSM to correct the misrepresentation they made of the Covington High School student’s appearance at a pro-life march in a MAGA hat, which made it look like he was bullying and heckling a Native American. Democrats still believe he was a bigot filled with hate, while he was only minding his own business while being taunted by the Native American beating a drum in his face. This student is finally getting his due from a settlement with CNN and has other libel suits pending. Savannah Guthrie’s interview on NBC’s Today Show with him was disgusting bullying of a young teenager.
You also won’t find any coverage by the MSM of the violent antifa attacks on conservative groups, or anything about “Angel Moms” who have lost children to illegal criminal immigrants who were deported and returned many times.
If you don’t watch conservative news, as well as liberal, you don’t get a true and complete picture of what’s going on in your own country.
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
