No to ‘school choice’ bill
Gov. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan often talk about “school choice.” This is the topic of the senator’s Legislative Bill 1202, the tax credit “scholarship” scheme she is touting. But is the topic really “school choice”? The short answer is, ”No.”
Nebraska has one of the most comprehensive school choice programs in the nation. A Nebraska student can “choose” to go to any public school in the state if there is room at that school, at no charge to the student’s parents or to the welcoming school. In fact, dollars follow the student to the school of choice. If the student and parents wish to opt for religious or private education, there are multiple options around the state and local communities the student can attend, either by scholarship from the private or parochial school or by paying tuition. In the Omaha area alone, there are 13 school districts from which parents and students can choose schools to attend, and a host of parochial and private institutions as well.
So, Sen. Linehan’s bill and Gov. Ricketts’ promotion of scholarships and tax credits are not really about ”choice” at all. They are about using public tax dollars to support private and parochial education. The up to $10 million per year designated in Sen. Linehan’s bill are tax dollars that would no longer be available for public schools or other state priorities.
This is not to denigrate private and/or parochial schools. Those are options every parent and student should have, and they meet the religious and personal needs of the sponsoring institutions and attendees. But public funds should not be diverted to those parents or schools. Public dollars should be used for public schools and public state priorities.
Robert L. Meyers, Omaha
Sexual assault quandary
After reading the Feb. 16 column by Erin Grace (“She reported rape and then was punished for drinking”), to say that I was saddened, sickened and angry would be an understatement. But surprised? Not really. That in itself is the most disheartening and unbelievable part.
As a young airman at my first assignment in 1976, I went through a similar situation. In those days, reporting it was unthinkable. I positively knew I would be the one punished, so I told no one. I never had a women supervisor, but obviously that wouldn’t have made a difference either. I went on to retire from the Air Force but didn’t deal with the trauma until over 30 years later.
My heart goes out to Airman Portwine, and I applaud her for her strength on going forward with her life. Something dies in all of us that go through this, and no amount of therapy will ever get that back. Thank you to Rep. Don Bacon for helping her.
Afraid to come forward in reporting sexual assault? Better wait another 40 years.
Nancy Bjork, Omaha
Med Center plan wrong for state
At a time when higher education is more expensive and unattainable than ever before, when student loan debt has become one of the largest threats to our economy, the University of Nebraska Medical Center is peddling a massive, billion-dollar mass incident facility. Brilliant.
Apparently, proactive research of conditions and diseases which are actually impacting Nebraskans and Americans in the here and now doesn’t merit such an investment. The giddiness with which they use the current coronavirus situation to bring light to this latest “sell” is pathetic. If that’s to be the focus, how about instead developing a rapid response capability, which could deploy to where these mass incidents are actually happening, worldwide?
Are we seriously going to transport massive numbers of victims, perhaps involving some of the deadliest natural and weaponized diseases from anywhere on the globe, into the heart of Omaha? Oh wait, you can’t put a philanthropist’s name on the side of a portable biohazard tent.
Stop soliciting the funds of our billionaire philanthropists — and now taxpayers — to add to your campus skyline and start investing in something Nebraskans and Americans can actually benefit from today.
Jeff Huston, Bennington
This Iowa caucus was productive
As reports continue to highlight the failures of the Iowa caucuses, I wanted to mention my precinct in Jefferson LaGrange because it not only went on without a hitch but we also passed a noteworthy resolution calling for a moratorium on CAFOs, or factory farms. While many of our legislators refuse to take a stance on the issue because it is “too divisive,” my rural precinct passed the resolution unanimously.
While Costco brings millions of chickens into Harrison County to produce $4.99 rotisserie chickens, we get only the negative burdens. CAFOs pollute our air and water, force farmers into unreliable contracts and leave residents with declining property values and costly upkeep of roads damaged by their heavy trucks.
Heather Pearson, Logan, Iowa
The right guiding principle
In response to Bill Petersen (Pulse, Feb. 14), the fact that the only class not covered by anti-discrimination laws will be white straight men under 50 years old is because they are generally the only ones not being discriminated against in the world today. Actually, no laws should be required to prevent discrimination against anyone. As the Christian Bible and most major religions in the world believe, “Love they neighbor.” Problem solved. Loving one another and discrimination are mutually exclusive.
Ginny Winsor, Omaha
