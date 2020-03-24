School aid proposal is unsound
Thank you to the 244 school districts and 19 ESUs across the state for their response to the closing of all Nebraska schools due to the coronavirus. The superintendents, administrations, teachers and support staff have all stepped up to the challenge of continuing to provide a quality education to our children even though our school buildings are closed. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to the children of our state!
However, I was deeply saddened by the continued political rhetoric coming from Education Committee chair, Sen. Groene, and Revenue Committee chair and Education Committee member, Sen. Linehan, this past week in their Midland Voices opinions.
Now is not the time to talk about property tax relief and school funding in the midst of this pandemic. Sen. Groene’s attack on a superintendent at this time is especially uncalled for.
Now is the time for the Education Committee chair to step up and thank the schools and everyone connected to them for rising to the challenge. Now is the time the Education Committee should be thanking the schools for their swift response and the extra effort they have put in during this crisis.
Again, I want to thank all schools, both public and private, for their sacrifices to help control the coronavirus and for the extra effort they have put in to educate our young people. Thank you!
Dave Welsch, Milford, Neb.
board president, Milford Public Schools
Excellent job, governor
The way our governor, Pete Ricketts, has handled himself and our health crisis makes me proud to be a Nebraskan. We are behind you all the way!
Greg Cramer, Omaha
There’s another option
In regard to coughing and sneezing into your sleeve, whatever happened to the handkerchief?
Dick Switzer, Omaha
Let’s try this important tool
Much has been done to protect our country from the coronavirus. Each step has been vital in the fight against this virus. At the same time, far more work remains to be done before the battle is won.
Surprisingly enough, little has been said about a very important tool in fighting this virus. I’m talking about something that we can all do to assist in this battle. That something is prayer. It was prayer that saved my life while I waited for a heart transplant. The results were phenomenal in how my transplant occurred. Many who were aware of my situation would attest to that.
What I’m asking is this: Regardless of your faith, if you’re a praying person I urge you to take a little time each day to pray for an end to this virus. It doesn’t have to be very long. Just the kind of prayer that if a close family member needed it, you would give it to them. Thanks so much.
Bruce Prenosil, Omaha
St. Paddy will be back
I live in midtown and have good view of the downtown skyline from my back porch. I can also see a portion of Leavenworth Street. This allows me to gauge the traffic or see which emergency vehicle might be heading to an event. On a normal St. Paddy’s Day I could see bunches of revelers traipsing down Leavenworth Street, heading both directions. The taverns along our street had green-filled arms welcoming all and with the right breeze, one could almost smell the corned beef waiting to be washed down with any green or Irish beer.
As everyone knows, this year was different and the annual event is on hold. I am pretty sure the shamrocks and glitter adorning these welcome places will be left in place until ...? Well, that is to be determined. Suffice it to say, we are all cooperating for the greater good. On the other hand, when our household was closing down for this, the most quiet night of Irish celebration, the Woodman Tower was lit a wonderful emerald green. It was a nice touch to our skyline on a rather drab, cold-hearted day. Thank you to whoever chose to go into work to color the sky green. Save the date, folks. I’ve got the feeling St. Paddy will wake from his society-imposed nap and allow a ringing of the shamrock again. Let’s make it a weekend, though.
Jim Thompson, Omaha
GO, STAY, hooray
What a great idea to change the name and focus of the GO magazine to the STAY magazine (now on hiatus) for the time being! The first issue had some great ideas for what to do while at home. Maybe we should all share what we are doing on the home front now so there will be plenty of ideas. I am reminded of the saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
Carole Larson, Omaha
