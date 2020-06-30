Make it a public utility
This past spring, with school students being forced to stay home and receive lessons via online service, demonstrated the shortfalls and patchwork of Internet service in different parts of the state. With the advent of the Internet and online services, this infrastructure and service have become a vital lifeline connecting home, business, school, retail and industry.
To solve the access issue, let’s make online/Internet service into a public utility, like our electricity, gas and water, and upgrade these service lines. This could be achieved alongside OPPD’s and NPPD’s lines that delivery electricity. In this manner, we guarantee access to quality online/Internet service to all Nebraskans no matter where they live in the state, and are no longer dependent on the variety of private services and their shareholders.
Brian Parizek, Omaha
Information release was justified
The grand jury investigation will certainly delve into Mr. Gardner’s history. As should any impartial grand jury investigation, which also should be looking into Scurlock’s state of mind that evening, his history and whether he really was a peaceful protester. The fact there was methamphetamine and cocaine in Scurlock’s urine is also certainly relevant to this inquiry. The toxicology results will certainly be presented to the grand jury. As such, it is not an improper attempt at influence, or racially biased, for Don Kleine to release these facts to the public at this time.
Scurlock’s recent illegal drug use unfortunately does undermine the preconceived “narrative” created for Scurlock by State Sen. Justin Wayne. However, angrily responding to the release of truthful information by immediately accusing Don Kleine, a proven fair public servant for all, as racially biased is counterproductive. It only undermines the ability to achieve the needed criminal justice reforms to address racism in our system.
Don’t waste the credibility of such an important and diverse criminal justice reform movement with misplaced accusations of racism. Keep such accusations focused where they belong, on Gardner, people like Gardner and law enforcement. Change is possible if the focus and energy are not squandered.
James Wright, Omaha
Great to see inspiring young people
As a card-carrying member of the “old guard” of civil rights activist from 50-plus years ago, I am so proud and thankful that America has indeed given birth to such an impressive display of racially and ethnically diverse protesters taking up the baton. Old-timers like myself are there on the streets with you in spirit, my young friends.
I have been urging young Latinos to be more demanding and expressive on college campuses for years. It makes my heart and soul fill with pride when I see you out there demanding justice for communities of color that have for too long hoping change would come from above. It won’t. Change must come from within. From us. From you. And most importantly, change has to find a home in the hearts of the millions of what used to be called “the Silent Majority.”
It will still be a slow, methodical and often uphill battle to make change. But the goal of a just society is well worth the journey. Stay the energy, my young friends. My generation is with you in more ways than you realize. This one old timer still supports la Causa!
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Justice for Poindexter
Thank you to Virginia Walsh for her June 26 letter regarding Ed Poindexter and the de Porres club. I did not know Ed, but I knew David Rice, though not well. He and I were both parishioners at Holy Family Catholic Church, and I saw him there Sunday after Sunday. I have never doubted David’s innocence, though, because, when this terrible thing happened, I was told by the pastor, Fr. Jack McCaslin, “David did not do this!” This is not difficult to believe if one is familiar with the FBI’s COINTELPRO practices of the day. These were a series of covert and illegal projects conducted by the FBI aimed at surveilling, infiltrating and disrupting American political organizations, especially, at that time, the Black Panther movement.
The other tragedy of all this is, somebody did kill officer Larry Minard. And that somebody has been free for all the years David and Ed have been locked up. And now David (Mondo we Langa) has died in prison, and Ed Poindexter is dying. Will those who hold the records in secret ever open up the files and let us know the truth?
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Political correctness
When will the insanity stop? This rebranding of products that we have used for 50 or 100 years is ridiculous. If you don’t agree with the labeling of a product, here’s a unique idea: Don’t buy that product. When enough people agree with you, the product will disappear from the store shelves or the company will change the label.
This current toxic atmosphere of extreme political correctness is not only removing humor from the world; it’s erasing many of my childhood memories faster than early onset dementia. I predict that before the year is out, some group or groups of well-meaning American citizens will be demanding that we relabel the “White House” the “People’s House.”
Michael Wagner, Bellevue
Fireworks put pets under stress
Do people realize how many pets are affected by fireworks? Most of them have to be tranquilized to keep them calm. I wonder how much time and money the zoo uses to calm its residents.
If the people would obey the law and only shoot fireworks when it is legal, it would help.
Gerald R. Schmitt, Omaha
