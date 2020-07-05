A needed focus on the elderly
It’s inspiring to read the June 29 Midland Voices piece by Julie Masters about the Omaha community’s effort to support the elderly during this COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak serves to highlight the longstanding problems associated with not only elder care but how society regards the elderly.
In “Elderhood,” a book by geriatrician Louise Aronson, M.D., a finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize, she mentions the negative connotation associated with the term “old age” and how its use harms our perception of the elderly: “At the very least, we are losing an opportunity to look at the final third of life with the same concern, curiosity, creativity and rigor as we view the first two-thirds.”
Cicero is quoted: “Old age will only be respected if it fights for itself, maintains its rights ... and asserts control over its own to its last breath.”
We’re now thrown into a whirlwind of activism, looking for ethical answers for problems long ignored, with a determined sense of hope.
William P. Koslosky, M.D., Omaha
OPS plan raises concern
I am a concerned grandmother of three OPS young students. Please open five days a week for all children. On the 2.5-day plan, the wealthy families will be able to hire tutors and afford good reliable day care. The less fortunate and vulnerable children will fall behind academically and socially and their families will suffer financially.
This half-time schedule is a very bad idea. Even the American Academy of Pediatricians says that the downsides of not returning to the classroom go far beyond educational deficits. Please find another way so children can go to school full-time safely.
Anne Marie Kenny, Omaha
State GOP should clean house
While the Nebraska Democratic Party struggles with its “dumpster fire” reputation (see New York Times article), the Lincoln-based NEGOP has its own internal struggles. Where is the accountability in their organization? The party that claims to represent pro-freedom, pro-liberty, pro-Nebraskan values led a smear campaign against an authentic and honest contender for the Legislature, Janet Palmtag. That is dirty politics and does not represent Nebraskan values at all.
Dan Welch and his staff have been infiltrated and overrun by former Executive Director Jessica Flanagain (currently “general consultant” to the governor). Nobody in the state party is standing up to her, and she is running good, hardworking, pro-liberty and bipartisan young people out of the state. I expect Mr. Welch to step up and pursue an anti-establishment, pro-Nebraska, pro-liberty platform and rid the GOP of dirty politics.
Jacob Wolff, Omaha
Lawsuit is wrong
It is very disheartening that the parents of the four deceased Gretna girls have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County. This claim, or any subsequent lawsuit, is not going to bring those girls back.
Most of us reading this, including this writer, cannot comprehend what it means to lose a child. However, many of us have raised children and understand we have a profound responsibility to look after and teach our children. Unfortunately, sometimes children do things contrary to our teaching. In this case these girls were driving 90 mph, drinking underage, and not wearing their seat belts. This is not the fault of Sarpy County, nor the citizens of Sarpy County, who will foot the bill in this instance.
One of my dearest friends, who happens to be of a different political persuasion than me, said the other day, “Show me the party of personal accountability. That’s the party I want to join.” Amen.
Jim Laville, Omaha
That Sarpy road is dangerous
I am totally horrified that the county has not taken any action to correct this stretch of road involved in the Sarpy County tort claim. Just a bit of context: I am in Nebraska-certified driving instructor. I was driving a student last summer after this accident, and the topic came up. My student knew about that location and in fact had been with her friends in a car and had “become airborne” in their car going through that intersection previously. And she said that other students know about it and she knew others that had done the same thing.
We all know about social media now, and I had to assume that many other high schoolers knew about this, also.
What people also might not know is that in 2006 there was a similar accident there. A Gretna student rolled his car there. Two of his friends were killed. So, within 13 years, that specific location has killed six teenagers. And yet the county has done nothing to correct this road.
When I was going to high school, there was a similar road in northwest Omaha. We would drive 80 or 90 miles an hour and launch ourselves over the hill on that road. Same thing happened eventually: Several high schoolers were killed. But the county took action, bulldozed that “bump” and leveled that road.
If this is the only way to get the county to redesign that stretch of road, I applaud those families. This must be the way to honor their losses.
Stephen Johnson, Omaha
Cracks on the far right
So, are there cracks in the armor of the far right? For the third time in a month, the U.S. Supreme Court scraps a conservative cause the carefully selected judges were expected to rubber stamp. The State of Mississippi “looks away” and finally banishes the Stars and Bars, and Mike Pence at last dons a mask.
What next? Will colorful Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany perhaps tire of lying, live up to the full creed of that gold cross hanging so proudly around her neck, and at least try to buy back her soul?
Steve Paschang, Omaha
My ancestors weren’t privileged
Michael Leonard and Kristen Freeman both wrote letters in the June 28 Pulse criticizing John Wright’s June 22 letter (“What racism is not”). In that same edition of the Sunday Omaha-World Herald was a 1933 picture of the workers of the Cudahy packing plant. I took interest in that picture because my grandfather may have been among that group. I also noticed at least 20 African Americans in the picture. Looks to me that African Americans in 1933 had just as much opportunity as the “privileged” white people, and there was a pretty level playing field.
My grandparents came here legally from Czechoslovakia. The only “privilege” they had was that they felt privileged to be living and working in the USA. Could what people perceive as racism in anyone who doesn’t agree with them actually be disgust of the “entitlement mentality” our country has become? Seems to me that people using the race card expect utopia and are making excuses for complaining about people they know nothing about as having “white privilege.”
There are racist people in the country and some also have “white privilege,” but it’s a small percentage of the population. I am all of the things Mr. Wright said he is, which makes us Americans.
Karen Koenig, Elgin, Neb.
Val Peter an exceptional leader
The range of emotion when learning of the death of a significant man in your life goes from deep grief, a sense of relief, and memories of joy.
Fr. Val Peter was my boss, colleague, mentor, pastor and friend. I was fortunate enough to serve with Fr. Peter at Boys Town from 1988 to 1994 as the Protestant chaplain religion teacher at Boys Town. I have worked with and for several persons; Fr. Peter was, without doubt, one of a few who combined such exceptional intellect, deep compassion, fine moral compass, faith and political acumen.
My time serving at Boys Town is one of the highlights of my life and ministry. I was there during the construction of Chambers Chapel and the relocation from Nativity Chapel. The strength of character, compassion, dedication — some might say, “bull-headed” determination — was a blessing and curse. Fr. Peter went to the mat on several occasions to support his vision of Boys Town and the health and well-being of young men and women. I will never forget the lessons learned, will smile at the joys shared, and will shed a tear at the loss of this great man and deeply faithful priest.
Rev. Dr. Don Sarton, La Vista
He was a gift to many
Tears came to my eyes when I learned of Fr. Val’s passing. And then tears of joy welled up as I recalled how in his talks, he could and did make you laugh and cry all within a short timeframe. He certainly was a gift to many in the right time and the right place.
Just prior to the 2011 College World Series, I happened to meet Fr. Val near a grocery store. I handed him a commemorative ballpoint pen that featured a side pull-out (similar to a window shade) showing the CWS schedule and ballpark layout. Fr. Val’s eyes lit up as he indicated he had a special young person in mind to give it to. He was so special.
Arva Herman, Omaha
Umpire didn’t deserve this
In regard to my grandson’s baseball game at Kelly Field (123rd/Fort) on July 1 at Field #7 at 7:15 p.m.: It was a close back-and-forth game and came down to the last play where the umpire made a call that was not popular with the fans. The umpire was a young man trying to earn a little money on a hot summer night. Remember that before you start criticizing calls — and he had the best view of the play of anyone in the stands.
Other than that one call, he called a good, fair game. Give these guys a break, jeez.
Clark Squires, Omaha
Yes, Karen, your ancestors were privileged.
1. Have you ever seen the Scorsese movie "Gangs of New York"? There is some historical basis for its depiction of the lethal street battles between White Anglo-Saxon Protestants ("real Americans", the WASPS) and the despised Irish. Hatred was so intense they killed each other. The "Dead Rabbits" gang was real. In the Midwest, Scandinavians were the butt of jokes (some hilarious, as folklorist Roger Welsch has shown us).
Our culture was, and remains, a WASP culture, into which other groups assimilate. Note that all but two presidents were WASPs, the exceptions being Kennedy (Catholic) and Obama (black), both of whom were feared or despised for their difference. But the "White Ethnics" like the Irish and Scandinavians (and your Czechs) assimilated easily because you couldn't tell by looking at them that they weren't English-ancestry Protestants; they easily blended in, an advantage which blacks have never enjoyed.
2. The picture of the stockyards you saw raises the question of the economic consequences of race. The World Herald's fine series "Omaha in Black and White" documented the collapse of working-class black Omahans' income when the meatpacking industry abandoned Omaha to avoid paying decent wages to the unionized labor.
How racism prevents the working class from uniting, by keeping them turned against each other over differences, can be seen in the hostility toward immigrants -even, in at least one case in rural Nebraska reported in the New York Times, between Sudanese and Mexican workers at one small-town packinghouse. In this way, racism indirectly benefits the wealthy class (which is one reason it persists). Deeper analysis: https://courses.lumenlearning.com/wmopen-introtosociology/chapter/theories-of-racial-inequality/
