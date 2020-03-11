Flood control must be priority
Do you have any idea what it feels like to have experienced a flood like we had in 2011 and again in 2019? Every spring we anticipate another flooding, and it is a horrible feeling. The loss of wonderful productive farmland, homes, towns, infrastructure, livestock, businesses, people’s safety, tax revenue and so much more. Who is helping to feed our country? Our farmland is so precious and should be protected.
Our towns, counties, states and government are spending billions of dollars when the government could put a stop to this nightmare. The federal goal is to widen the river. We are back to where we were before the dams and a channelized river. A wild uncontrollable river! The Army Corps of Engineers has regressed instead of maintained.
The flood events since 2004 could have been diminished and may not have occurred if the corps would have stuck to its list of priorities of navigation and flood control as number one. Instead they turned into environmentalists. They put habitat before human lives and people’s livelihoods.
It is so sad, but true, that money seems to take precedence over humanity. Our cries are on deaf ears. Congress needs to declare this continual flooding an emergency by rewriting the master manual and require the corps to get back to flood control like it was before 2004. The farmer does not have another three to five years for a lengthy study. Let’s get it done, Congress!
Donette Jackson, Tekamah, Neb.
A devoted father
Thank you to a very brave Omaha father for sharing his daughter’s story about her falling ill with COVID-19. It had to have been difficult to put your intense feelings into words. She is very fortunate to have such a loving family. She is truly a victim of the cruel coronavirus.
Know that there are many in your community who are praying for recovery for your daughter, your son and yourself.
Glenn Irwin, Omaha
Women, be on alert
Got to say of David Zebolsky, the Omaha chairman of “Nebraskans Embracing Life” (Pulse, March 9):
His statements that “Abortion is not in decline unless you ignore ... California ... in vitro fertilization, embryonic stem cell research, IUD devices, Depo-Provera, the pill and dozens of other contraceptives” do not make sense.
Surely he is not saying “Nebraskans Embracing Life” considers birth control a form of abortion?
He sure is.
Women in this state, and many others, need to wake up.
These people are not your friends.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Beware of misinformation
A recent writer (“Protect the Unborn,” March 9) declared that abortions are undercounted because in his world, every time the Pill or Depo Provera, etc. prevents a pregnancy, it is an abortion. It is not. He also declared that condoms do not prevent STDs. They do.
As with life, nothing is 100% accurate, but condom use is known to reduce STDs and pregnancies substantially.
Speaking on behalf of thinking women everywhere, I find it irresponsible and damaging for the Omaha World-Herald to print such nonsense. The writer is entitled to his opinions, as flawed as they might be, but does not have the right to spread falsehoods.
Cathy Lindmier, Omaha
Dems’ priority: No credit for Trump
There is no doubt in my mind if President Trump cured cancer tomorrow, the media would report that he should have done it sooner and it cost thousands of lives.
The Democrats would say Trump and Russia colluded to defeat cancer and Trump should be impeached. Adam Schiff would claim he has two years of undisputed evidence that Russia colluded with Trump to cure cancer so he could get a hotel in Russia. Jerry Nadler would want to see Trump’s tax returns because he cured cancer.
Hillary Clinton would claim she won the 2016 presidential election and everyone should boycott the cancer cure.
Bernie Sanders would say the cure is only for billionaires. He would not allow Medicare for all to pay for the cancer treatment because Trump created it.
Bloomberg would make sure the cancer cure drugs were made in China.
Joe Biden would say that 150 million Americans died because of Trump’s cancer cure. Finally, Barrack Obama would claim credit for the cure!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Do Space excellence
I don’t know who is responsible for the programming at Do Space, but I want to send a “shout out” and a heartfelt “thank you” for the CyberSeniors program.
Chuck, Dawn, Carl, Trish, Lorraine, Walt, Jim, Margie, Steve, Darrell, Gary, the other Jim, Rob, Steven, Joe and Ben are some of the knowledgeable volunteers who are so patient with us. They explain, provide tips and get us on the right track to navigate our computers, our phones with those apps and our tablets and IPads.
This is a much-needed program that needs to continue to support those of us who struggle with technology. Whoever you are who developed and fund the program, bless you!
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
