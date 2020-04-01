State prisons and the virus
Nebraska’s overcrowded prisons have been ticking time bombs for a couple of years, as we saw during the Mother’s Day riot in Tecumseh a few years back. With increased illness due to the coronavirus comes decreased supervision and health care. And with the way men are stacked on top of each other, there may be no worse situation for this pandemic.
I know many of you are reading this and thinking, “Who cares? They’re prisoners.” But trust me, there are good men in those facilities that are working extremely hard to turn their lives around. They aren’t all murderers and sexual predators. They’re people. People who are much better than their worst mistake.
Up until two months ago I was one of those people. So I know firsthand how ridiculous the problems are. But I also know that there are a lot of good people on both sides doing their best every day.
The unit I was in for 2½ months at Diagnostic & Evaluation (D&E) was originally designed for 16 people. During my time there we had 50 to 55 men in our unit, 20 of whom slept on cots on the floor with thin mattresses used by someone else the night before. There are two showers for the entire unit. At the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), eight of us shared a room half the size of a shipping container. Social distancing is an absolute impossibility.
So, if the coronavirus infiltrates that facility, it will become a literal deathtrap.
This is hard for me to share and admit, but as with my entire life, I’m hoping to use my experience to create awareness. I’m not sure what the solution is, but this has been a disaster in the making for years. Please keep those men in your hearts.
Bob Wiley, Bellevue
This is no hoax
I am a retired military doctor. I am trained in both emergency medicine and public health. I am also 69 years old with underlying heart and lung problems. It goes without saying that I have studied this problem with great interest.
I can assure those who are writing the Pulse (along with their role models Ricketts and Trump) and dismissing the efforts to contain SARS COVID-19 as “hysteria” that the pandemic is real. It is going to become very much “more real” in the upcoming weeks, particularly for those who, for reasons known only to themselves, have, in the face of a mounting tsunami of evidence, refused to grasp the horrific nature of what is tearing up the rest of the country and is about to befall the fat, dumb, happy state of Nebraska.
John Brodston, M.D., Omaha
Don’t blow up our economy
I’m getting tired of smug celebrities, upper-middle-class government employees or those retired on a government pension telling the rest of America to suck it up and stay home. These people have no answers to the question of how the rest of their fellow countrymen are going to make a living.
The societal and economic upheaval may be permanent. Do you really believe that a few thousand dollars in government handouts will help? Small businesses will be destroyed and they may never come back. Trillions of dollars will be lost and families destroyed.
Here’s a thought question:
Over 30,000 Americans die of traffic accidents each year. Is that a good or bad number? Do you want zero fatalities? Would you? But, would you ban all motor vehicles to achieve that? Of course not, because the U.S. economy would suffer and you’d go hungry.
Dictatorships have grown out of declared public emergencies and there’s evidence that it’s happening in Europe. It could happen here, too, if we’re not careful.
If a governor or mayor can threaten to lock you up without due process for leaving your home, then we are in dark times with respect to our civil liberties. Governments rarely let a crisis go to waste.
Think about economic collapse and the inevitable destruction of the middle class before you give out your advice to stay at home, especially if you have a job that allows you to work from home or if you’re collecting a check from the government twice a month.
John Folsom, Omaha
Americans pay the tariffs
Trump once again said the Chinese are paying tariff fees, which is a lie. The American consumer pays in higher prices that are passed along by the importing American companies. The big question: Are these fees used to pad corporate pockets or to go to the U.S. Treasury?
Dan Hoffman, Omaha
Hygiene during Mass
I have been a baptized and practicing Catholic for over 80 years. I have long been opposed to the microorganism-exchanging practices of handshaking and drinking from a common cup at Mass and have avoided both practices whenever possible. I would hope that the Universal Catholic Church would take heed of the current world situation and abolish both of these unhealthy practices in the future.
Mike Weaver, M.D., Omaha
