Nebraska prison challenge
The initial response to Director Scott Frakes’ proposal for a new $200 million prison has been less than enthusiastic. Sen. Steve Lathrop called the proposal “an illusion of progress.” Sen. John Stinner implied that the prison would take away from schools and raise taxes. Sen. John McCollister introduced a bill that would convene a committee of the major stakeholders: corrections, the Legislature, courts, probation, parole, community reps, mental health professionals and perhaps former inmates. Serious discussion is needed among stakeholders.
There is plenty of blame to go around. Director Frakes is not providing the programming, staffing, freedom of movement, time for self-help programs and religious activities. The Legislature keeps passing too many bills that enhance sentences, increase penalties and broaden the net of offenses. The Parole Board shares responsibility for the problem. Over 1,000 inmates are parole eligible, but the Byzantine bureaucracy of rules, hoops and barriers slows paroles to a snail’s pace.
The community feeling “out of sight, out of mind” does not serve corrections reform well. Our $300 million-plus corrections budget is a high price to pay for inattention. Our state motto speaks of the “vigilance of its citizens,” not apathy.
Finally, private prisons corporations thrive on building prisons. Kansas’ governor stated that Kansas was “hoodwinked’ by for-profit private prison corporations. They are part of a nefarious prison-industrial complex.
John Krejci, Lincoln
City street bond deserves approval
It was recently reported that a bond issue will be presented to voters as a funding mechanism to repair substandard city streets. This major issue has, in the past and currently, brought challenges such as “why shouldn’t residents who live on these streets pay for the repairs” or “this is a tax and spend issue by the city” or “bonds put a burden on future generations.”
There is no completely satisfactory solution to this problem. However, the proposed bond issue is the least objectionable of possible funding mechanisms because it allows the voters to make the decision of what is best for the city now and in the future.
Currently, repair of substandard streets is by requests from homeowners on these streets who agree to pay for a significant portion of these repairs. (The current owners of these homes had nothing to do with the decision by the city and home builders, at the time, to build substandard streets.) This is a draconian solution to the problem and only works if a homeowner agrees to participate.
As responsible citizens, by supporting the issuance of bonds, we work together, having the overall improvement of the city as our collective goal.
Terry Hexum, Omaha
Out-of-control juveniles
I read the article describing the havoc wreaked repeatedly by 12- and 14-year-old boys. There is no mention of the parents who, apparently, are being allowed to take them home after each escapade.
Why aren’t the parents being instructed to monitor them? Why can’t the parents be charged with neglect because clearly they are not providing adequate oversight and protection? Just wait until one of these boys is injured or killed during these crimes, and you can bet those parents will be looking to sue someone. Their crimes may not be considered violent, but they are a danger to themselves and anyone who may be in their path.
Sheri Farrar, Omaha
Trump has brought needed change
I keep reading about how President Trump is such an evil president. Since we the people voted in 2016 to make him the outsider to change the culture of corruption in Washington, that culture has trembled because not only has he delivered change, he has proven to be the greatest president we could have possibly dreamed of.
Closing the border even partially in the south has already saved lives by reducing drug flow and illegal aliens and maybe sick foreign illegal aliens. Finally, some of the lawlessness of the Democratic Party has been checked.
Four more years is now a certainty! Enjoy, America!
Thomas R. Missel, Bellevue
Understand our full racial past
We just marked Black History Month. We white people like to tweak history in our favor, but these things happened right here in our country. White males purchased black people to be their slaves, and then forced them to work for 50 years or so without pay. They required that blacks never be educated or even learn to read.
Then one day someone up north declared that the black slaves were now “free.” But most blacks lived in the South. So the white males in the South made laws so black people would have no real freedom. They set things up in such detail that black people couldn’t even use public toilets, or drink from public fountains, or stay in hotels, or ride in the front seats of buses. Black people experienced public humiliation every day.
And this went on until the 1960s and beyond. White males forced black children to use inferior, underfunded, racially segregated schools. Remember the 1957 video of snarling white adults screaming obscenities and spitting on black children going into an all-white school for the first time? And the murder of the black children in their own church? And the abduction and murder of the teens marching for their rights?
Birth luck is what the white males had, and have even now. They did nothing to earn their whiteness. Even today we like to blame black people for not doing as well as whites — who were just lucky, not good.
Don Weber, Omaha
