Adopt stay-at-home mandate now
I commend our governor’s leadership during this crisis, but I fear his county-by-county approach is a flawed one. COVID-19 can spread asymptomatically. It can be transmitted unknowingly and unintentionally. Waiting for evidence of community spread will ensure community spread happens.
Nebraskans are sturdy folk, and if you tell us we have to do this to save our state, our families, our neighbors, our friends, and if you level with us and tell us this might last for months, Nebraskans will step up.
We need a statewide stay-at-home policy now.
Sara Terkelsen, Omaha
Barn door health policy
So, the Ricketts model for controlling coronavirus — abetted by his chief medical officer and in contradistinction to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease — is to clamp down on counties after the disease has begun to spread.
Where I came from in rural Nebraska, this was known as closing the barn door after the horse has bolted!
John Walburn, Omaha
Support the president
I read that the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, have decided to form a commission to question and criticize the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Neither the speaker nor the congressman has ever managed anything in their lives except ways to undermine the current president and oppose him at every chance they can find. Rep. Schiff has apparently been away from a microphone too long and is looking for something to make a statement with, after his disastrous effort to destroy the presidency.
This is America, and the last time I looked, we are all in this together and making tremendous sacrifices in our lives. Families are sequestered in their homes; many people are out of jobs for the near future, and some may be out longer, depending on how fast our economy can recover. And, of course, many have faced severe sickness and death.
President Trump has shown great leadership and has worked with every major health organization, the House, the Senate, virtually every state and the mayors of many cities in a strong show of trying to deal with this once-in-a-century worldwide disaster. And, had China been more forthcoming earlier, we might have been able to mitigate the effects of this disease spread. So, my American friends, can we stay together in this effort and shut down foolish political criticism? God bless America.
Mike Spinharney, Omaha
Pipeline concerns
Gov. Ricketts calls the news about TC Energy starting construction “tremendous.” I could not disagree more. This pipeline gives Nebraska and the other states all the risk while we are letting a foreign corporation reap all the profits. Eminent domain is supposed to be when the government buys private property for public benefit. This oil will travel through the Midwest to Gulf refineries to be shipped internationally.
Julie Thomsen, Wakefield, Neb.
Extra practice days
Since there wasn’t any college spring football practice or game this year, the commissioners from all the football leagues should petition the NCAA to allow 10 extra days of practice this fall, assuming there will be football.
Spending time in the weight room or throwing the football around doesn’t take the place of actually scrimmaging against someone. The extra days will give players a chance to get that competitive edge back. Go Big Red!
Larry Franck, Omaha
Guns and regulation
“The phrase ‘well-regulated’... has nothing to do with laws and regulations.’” (April 4 Pulse letter): Dennis Swanson shows how some people can twist things around in their mind to justify what they want to believe. Well-regulated has nothing to do with regulations? Really?
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Admonition to consider
As I think of the current pandemic and the many disturbing situations we face, many times the admonition stated by God in 2 Chronicles, Chapter 7, Verse 4 comes to mind: “If My people, which are called by My Name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins, and will heal their land.”
Is the offer not worthy of our consideration?
Marilyn Demarest, Omaha
Grandmother’s joy
My grandchildren and their mother presented an activity for outdoors. They created flowers, birds and fish with sidewalk chalk at my home. Spring is alive because of their artistic talent.
I have enjoyed and been informed for over 40 years because of The World-Herald.
Mary J. Harrington, Omaha
