Nebraska, learn from this situation
I agree with Steve Fisher (Feb. 25 Pulse) that Nebraska fails many disabled people. I offer our family’s experience. Our 30-year-old daughter has Nonverbal Learning Disability (NVLD), which often accompanies her genetic chromosomal condition, Turner Syndrome, in varying degrees.
Our experience in Nebraska has not been good. The Omaha Public Schools refused to test her or acknowledge any disability because she was not failing and even excelled in verbal areas, which is typical for NVLD. She had services from Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation for a time, but once she was dismissed she would have faced a lengthy wait list to obtain further services. Though her NVLD, after detailed psychological testing and failed attempts at driver’s education, renders her unable to drive, she qualifies for no transportation assistance in Omaha. I faced some workplace discrimination for having to drive her to appointments.
Last August, she moved to Phoenix to enroll in a two-year program for young people with hidden disabilities. The goal is for her to live independently and hopefully eventually support herself. We have been continually amazed at Arizona’s awareness of, and treatment and services available for, persons with hidden disabilities. She is being set up with a Dial-a-Ride service to help her with transportation within a wide area in Phoenix. Public transportation far exceeds what we have in Omaha. Employers are open to hiring those with disabilities such as hers. She receives much-needed support that is unavailable in Nebraska.
We are fortunate that we can absorb the high cost of our daughter’s hopeful transition to independence in Arizona. Because of better public transportation and the support and services available to her in Arizona, she will permanently reside there. It is unfortunate that Nebraska largely overlooks the learning-disabled population in its effort to retain and serve its residents.
Mary Buckley, Omaha
Respect the physically disabled
I’d like to add a supplement to Anne Woodruff Jameson’s letter (Feb. 23 Pulse) regarding hiring the disabled. Also not addressed in the Feb. 10 editorial about diversity were the physically disabled, including those of us in wheelchairs.
We also have experienced years of systemic oppression and continue to experience it. Our rates of unemployment and underemployment are unjustifiably high. Many of us have bachelor’s degrees or even master’s degrees.
By far the biggest barrier we face is attitudes. Again, the fact that the physically disabled were not even mentioned in the “Encouraging Diversity” editorial shows that deeply ingrained prejudices keep the physically disabled the hidden minority in Nebraska as well as the rest of the nation.
Jeanette R. Banahan, Beatrice, Neb.
Gun rights are no trivial matter
In the Feb. 25 Public Pulse, Ibby Hancock asks who thought it was a good idea to allow people with rifles into Nebraska’s Capitol building.
My answer: Probably just some peaceful, law-abiding citizens of our great republic who chose to exercise their God-given and constitutionally protected First and Second Amendment rights, knowing that a right not exercised is a right more easily taken away.
Scott Moore, Carter Lake, Iowa
A crucial choice
Want to earn $200?
Here is my proposal: You must be a male ages 13 to 17. You must be signed off by a parent. What will you do to earn this easy money? You will enter into a Douglas or Sarpy County correctional center. You will put on the same dress attire that the prisoners wear. You will be locked in a cell for eight hours. You may not go to sleep while you are incarcerated. That’s it!
What this will do for you, only you will know. You might realize that this is what you will want out of life. You may think, this may be my future. That candy bar that cost a buck that I stole, that was easy. Next time, I’ll steal a car to go joyriding. Maybe join a gang, maybe steal a gun. You may think you’re a cool dude now. The girls love a cool dude, right?
Or:
You may think, this is not the life for me. Maybe get a job, work hard. Maybe get married, have a couple kids, travel to Disneyland with my family, go camping, fishing, all the fun things you see on television.
These are some of the things you may think about while you are incarcerated for eight hours.
Maybe this can become reality? I will be the first to put up the easy $200 for this.
Jim Lorence, Bellevue
Viral hysteria
More people die daily from texting and driving and nobody does a thing. A new flu bug shows up and it’s a national emergency. The media plays the ignorant masses like a cheap violin.
Scott Bray, La Vista
Bacon should support carbon tax
It is good that Congressman Bacon is working with a Democrat to enact legislation to make it easier for military rape survivors to report the offense against them (Feb. 14 Erin Grace column, “Ex-Offutt airman reported a sexual assault, then she was punished for underage drinking”). Bipartisan efforts show his understanding of his purple district.
Bacon also needs to reach across the aisle to work on climate change. He should support a carbon tax, as do many conservatives such as George Shultz, James Baker and hosts of economists, including Bill Nordhaus, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics for his work on carbon pricing.
Concern about climate change has gone up a lot since Bacon was elected last, especially among millennials. Seventy-three percent of millennials say that global warming is “personally important” to them, according to the Yale Program on Climate Change.
Nebraska Democrats understand the importance of millennial voters and will be working hard to get them to the polls. The climate of public opinion is also changing.
Jason Woods, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.