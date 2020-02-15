Keep Nebraska money here
Finally, a couple of senators in the Nebraska Legislature are trying to recoup the revenue stream going across the river to Iowa by introducing Legislative Resolution 295CA and Legislative Bills 971 and 990.
It’s laughable for gambling opponents to believe that not allowing gambling in Nebraska is going to prevent Nebraskans from gambling! Seventy-five percent of Nebraskans live within an hour of Iowa’s casinos, and it’s obvious from their parking lots that they are full of Nebraskans.
We continue to watch the Legislature jockey back and forth to find new revenues and try and decide who to tax next to fund the unlimited needs we have here in Nebraska. In this same article, a mother talked about her 5-year-old son having to wait eight years for disability services from the state! Or what about the needs of flood victims? The list is endless where this money could be used, and Iowa donates a pittance back to us of what Nebraskans spend over there!
You’re not going to stop Nebraskans from gambling, so it is time to take advantage of this donation to Iowa and keep Nebraska money in Nebraska!
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
Destruction on the river
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could not show any accomplishments toward helping the so-called endangered species, the pallid sturgeon, piping plover and the least tern. These three species inhabit many other rivers other than the Missouri River and are thriving all over the country. This man-made catastrophic mass destruction flooding has to stop now! It has accomplished nothing except drowning millions of poor defenseless animals, killing millions of beautiful trees and replaced them with nasty vines and jungle-type habitat.
They have ruined the scenery of a once-beautiful river! Ruined people’s lives, taken some of the best farmland that we will need to help feed the world. They destroyed infrastructure and towns, all in their attempts of their master manual goal.
Why are we allowing this to continue, costing us taxpayers billions? Because most of the public is unaware of the truth and the facts. But many of us are affected, and we intend to do whatever it will take to get this corrupt activity stopped.
Edward Foral, Springfield, Neb.
Best tax policy
Legislative Bill 153, which would provide 50% state income tax relief only for retired military veterans with pay such as myself, should be altered to include all veterans of Nebraska and, to go a step further, all hard-working Nebraskans.
Come on, Nebraska Unicameral, consider tax relief to all Nebraskans, like neighboring states, not just to a select group.
Don Bimes, Ralston
High drug costs
In regard to the letter in Feb. 12 Pulse letter from Virginia Walsh concerning Eliquis cost: She got a bargain. My month’s supply cost $464 because I had not met my deductible for 2020. That is ridiculous, especially for the elderly that may not have much of an income other than their Social Security.
Also I got eye drops that I needed for $9.12; the full price was $82.99 without insurance.
I don’t know who or what can fix this, but someone needs to.
Patricia Huntsman, Red Oak, Iowa
Needed leadership skills
Recent political events, including the impeachment procedure, the Iowa caucuses and the 2020 State of the Union address, are deeply troubling and together suggest that only more of the same will prevail in our immediate future. In particular, the nonverbal but very loud interchange between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump at the State of the Union address offers a tiny capsule of interaction. Both leaders demonstrated classic passive-aggressive behavior — Trump in the ambiguous way in which he did not greet Pelosi or shake her outstretched hand, and Pelosi by tearing up Trump’s speech at the end of the event.
All our political leaders ought to demonstrate awareness of and skill in using peace-enhancing communication techniques. Here was a golden opportunity for great leadership, which both of them totally missed. All of us can claim our individual stances while preserving compassion and kindness, but as a species, we need leaders who will make this a priority.
On Feb 6, when Trump gave his assessment/gratitude speech, he said, “Pelosi is a horrible person.” Name-calling is not among the tools for effective peace-making, and doing so will more likely lead to something along the lines of the Third Reich than to the Great America we all long for. Please, President Trump, use your considerable leadership skill to model better conflict resolution.
Sarah Voss, Omaha
minister, Unitarian Universalist
A worthy memorial
I think so much harm has been done to our country by Trump with the aid of his accomplices in Congress that a huge memorial should be built in “honor” of all of them. With it will be a continuous playing of videos of outrageous statements, lies and contradictions by both congressional Republican and Trump, along with the presentation of the mountains of evidence of wrongdoing that we have now and that will be forthcoming. Most Americans wanted witnesses at the Senate trial, and without witnesses, they considered the trial a joke and a disgrace to our democracy. A huge number of Americans will not want such travesties to occur again and will give buckets of money to GoFundMe or Kickstarter or whatever to build that memorial.
Merle Rakes, Nebraska City
