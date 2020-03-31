Moral reasoning, faith, doubt
In response to Curtis Cochran letter of March 7, “The least among us”: It is true that we all have inconsistencies and faults in our reasoning and faith, at least at times. The most striking might be the dichotomy between those who support the death penalty and are “pro-life,” and the converse, those who are “pro-choice” and against the death penalty.
Who are the least among us? Some say the unborn; others might say refugees, the poor, imprisoned, etc. I am uncomfortable with a sliding scale of human worth. It is easy to see the purity of a life not lived; harder, and perhaps more Christian, to see a life in those who have suffered in ways that to some seem less “pure or innocent.”
I would hope that policy would support all life, ideally, but do not believe we can legislate free will.
What constitutes human life? Science, philosophy and faith help us define life. Science can tell us what is there structurally and functionally. Philosophy and faith can be guides to what we believe, how we interpret science and how we act.
Some see abortion as murder at any stage. That is their faith and belief. I do not question their belief. I also do not question the beliefs of those who don’t.
I do question those with absolute certainty — on either side. I have read that the opposite of faith is not doubt, but certainty. To have faith is to have doubt.
I hope that we, as individuals and as a society, can work together to support all life but also realize that each must follow their own conscience; not yours, nor mine.
Rachel Dowd, Omaha
A distressing political move
The co-opting of taxpayer funds and government resources to produce and mail the recent coronavirus guidelines for America is appalling. Providing the guidelines to all American households that receive mail is a worthy effort to disseminate the CDC’s information as broadly as possible. The guidelines no more belong to Trump than the air we breathe. Putting President Trump’s name at the forefront is a political and personal move that showcases his narcissism and dupes the American public.
The national Republican Party should reimburse the government all expenses related to this mailing because it is political advertising targeted to the unsuspecting public.
Annabelle Keene, RN
Bellevue
Sasse was right
Sen. Ben Sasse’s reservations apropos possible “perverse incentives” in the increase in unemployment benefits in the coronavirus rescue bill merit examination. The choice Sen. Sasse faced seems neither straightforward nor easy. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. explained these were “unemployment benefits on steroids.”
Isn’t it proper to question the equity and incentives of a program that pays more to the unemployed in benefits than workaday people making $15 an hour? We know, technically, only employees who are laid off are eligible for benefits. But do we know how closely our unemployment offices, in an unprecedented pandemic with mass layoffs, will be able to determine whether anyone is gaming the system? Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and the Trump administration reply we can’t know. Sen. Sasse bit his tongue, compromised for the greater good, and voted for the bill.
Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, thought it “disgusting Sen. Sasse thinks workers would rather sit at home than have the dignity of their job.” If Ms. Kleeb thinks nobody ever responds perversely to perverse incentives, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell her.
It is commendable Sen. Sasse reached for the NoDoz, put on the green eyeshades and actually read the fine print. That pertinacity, attention to fiduciary duty and courage to raise tough, unpopular questions is sorely needed in the U.S. Senate and merits approval.
George Bascom, Kearney
Nebraska Civil War history
World-Herald writer Mia Azizah did an outstanding job (March 23) covering the actions of the 1st Nebraska Infantry at the 1862 Battle of Fort Donelson during the Civil War. Also, kudos to State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks for introducing Legislative Bill 850, which will cover the costs of a monument honoring the unit at the battlefield.
In October 1863, the 1st Nebraska Infantry was converted to a cavalry unit. The unit was relocated in 1864 to central Nebraska and served until July 1866, when it was mustered out of military service. Duties included protecting settlers and railroad workers from the actions of Native Americans. The conditions were harsh and characterized by brutal weather, terrible food, boredom and low morale.
Private Francis W. Lohnes, from Richardson County, enlisted in the 1st Nebraska Infantry in 1861 and re-enlisted in 1864. For his action on May 12, 1865, at the Smith Ranch in central Nebraska, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. The CMOH website cites his actions as “gallantry in defending government property against the Indians.” Lohnes died in 1889 due to a farm equipment accident. He is the only recipient of the CMOH for action taken on Nebraska soil.
Col. John M. Thayer was instrumental in organizing the 1st Nebraska Infantry and served during the Battle of Fort Donelson. He was subsequently promoted to brigadier general during the Civil War. In 1867, along with Thomas Tipton, they were elected as the first U.S. senators from the new state of Nebraska. In addition, he served as the governor of Nebraska from 1887 to 1892. He is the only individual to serve as a general in the U.S. Army, as a U.S. senator and as a Nebraska governor. He died in 1906 and is buried in the Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. Thayer County is named for him.
In closing, the Nebraska Unicameral should unanimously pass LB 850 and honor the members of the 1st Nebraska Infantry.
Dean Podoll, La Vista
