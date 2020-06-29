Masks absolutely needed in schools
Both OPS and the Papillion school districts are apparently debating whether or not to require masks in our public schools. The superintendent of the Papillion-La Vista school district, Dr. Rikli, was quoted in The World-Herald as debating whether or not to require masks “in spite of what the science says”! IN. SPITE. OF. THE. SCIENCE. This, coming from the leader of an institution supposedly dedicated to learning, truth and knowledge.
If any school district allows students, staff or visitors to not wear masks, their AP science and International Baccalaureate programs, of which they are so proud, should absolutely lose their accreditation. They might also consider ethics courses focusing on the ethics and morality of individuals who, in the name of freedom, spread disease to others. Also, read JFK’s “Profiles In Courage,” which appears to be lacking in our leadership.
If I contracted tuberculosis, do I have the freedom to walk around and cough and spit in public places? No, I do not, and neither should any person of conscience with regard for their fellow humans walk around without a mask in public areas with the potential to spread disease to others.
John Walburn, Omaha
Right values and wrong ones
Frank Blank (“Understanding heritage,” Public Pulse, June 25) does not know history or perhaps he wishes to rewrite it. He sees no difference between recent demonstrations and violence in Hitler’s Germany. Third Reich leaders, not “brainwashed” students, destroyed property. They persecuted Jews and other minorities. This was sanctioned to sway the populace and force people to embrace and follow Hitler’s cruel regime. Hatred, injury and death were inflicted upon those deemed inferior or who dared to protest.
The main thrust of the present demonstrations is against policies contrary to our democratic and social values. They aim to correct abuse, not to inflict it, as the Nazis did. They seek to expand freedom and liberties to more of our brother and sister citizens, not to restrict it.
No one condones the destruction of property or the infliction of physical injury that we witnessed recently. Violence by a few marred efforts to correct wrongs.
Perhaps a more apt comparison between Nazi Germany and the present is an U.S. attorney general and Justice Department doing the president’s bidding. And in a regime that demonizes political opponents and those who hold views and take actions that oppose it. And in an administration that expands control and sees itself as above the law. And in a leader who demands unquestioning loyalty and instills fear in elected officials. And in one who promises to make the country great again while leading it to the brink of collapse.
William John Kouth, Omaha
Don’t be so quick to blame
I read the article about Burke High School and the attempt to change the name by Grace Loux. This type of movement has become commonplace in the United States, and while I think we as citizens have made a lot of mistakes, we can’t, and shouldn’t, try to erase them.
My question to Ms. Loux is, “How do you make change without knowing the past?” If you erase the past, does that somehow make it all go away and make you feel better about yourself? Quit trying to affix blame and get to the hard work of communicating and forgiveness.
We all have opinions, both right and wrong, and we can’t silence one party to lift up another. Hasn’t worked in the past, and won’t work in the future.
Patrick Mertz, Papillion
Beware of bias
Rev. Richard Lane Bailey, while discussing “white blindness” (June 21 Pulse), calls restaurateur Mr. Caniglia a “racist” who used “disgusting racist symbols on his menu” which harmed people “in every conceivable way.” An undercooked meal may kill you, but a menu?
That exaggeration aside, the Rev. Bailey ended his letter this way: “Tell me, Mr. Caniglia, would you eat in a restaurant that had a dish named after Mussolini on the menu?” Ranker online lists 116 20th century dictators. Only one is Italian. Yet that one example Rev. Bailey selects to in effect smear the entire Italian-American community, many of whom fought Mussolini. This seems racist stereotyping, bias, bigotry and perhaps hate.
Now who’s the racist? And more importantly, why care? Your opinion of Italians doesn’t hurt Italians. If you physically hurt Italians, the law deals with you. But expressing your hate is free speech. So says the Supreme Court.
To hug your own hates and think yourself saintly in denying free speech to others is wrong.
Mark and Ellen Anich, Omaha
Red light running is out of control
To you red light runners: Enough is enough. You are cruel, selfish and just plain inconsiderate. You cause accidents, death and frustration to other drivers. Maybe you could leave earlier to your destination, or maybe take your turn at the lights like everyone else. Maybe you are on your cell phone.
So now you have run a red light; you may get to your destination just a minute or so at everyone expense. You practice running red lights constantly and you get away with it most of the time; it’s just that one time you cause an accident. Think about it: You may get a ticket, damage your vehicle or another person. You cause injury or even death. It’s time to be a responsible driver and obey the laws like everyone else. You are not entitled to run red lights. Please think about it — and stop it.
Chet Bressman, Omaha
