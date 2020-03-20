Masks can help
Am I crazy or are we missing the most obvious defense against the coronavirus — why don’t we require everyone to wear a mask? All our medical workers wear masks, so we know they work.
Sure, there is a shortage of masks now, but we do have the ability to mobilize all the manufacturers and require them to work around the clock till we have enough masks.
This seems like such a logical thing to do, I can’t believe we are not doing it. I think if we had done this from the start, we would not be in the devastating situation in which we find ourselves.
Steve Classe, Omaha
Civil liberties vs. public welfare
It is times like this our forefathers struggled with in their minds, pondering civil liberties being superseded for the safety of the nation in times of crisis. The current actions to preserve our nation thankfully are only temporary in a democracy like ours, which reinforces how powerful a document our Constitution is.
Let us count our blessings, including the ability to bring together the nation as one and at the same time fulfill our nation’s designers’ purpose to protect the freedoms of individual citizens.
David Fried, Omaha
No need for panic
My fellow Americans, the panic over this virus is rapidly becoming more dangerous than the virus itself. I do not see the need for the panic that is engulfing this nation. Need I remind everyone that we have survived chickenpox, mumps, measles, rubella, whooping cough and countless other illnesses, and we will survive this.
We need to continue moving forward and not hide. We need to avoid this path, or our economy will crash in a way we have never seen before. If businesses close, even for short periods, how will those employees survive? How will they pay their bills? How will they pay for food?
Use common sense, people, not fear. God bless the USA!
Joseph P. Velasquez, Omaha
Biden isn’t up to the task
Democrat writers to the Pulse routinely and repeatedly berate President Trump for his demeanor and the way he expresses himself as being less than civil. Yet their hero of the moment, Joe Biden, has frequently exposed his true self at political events and elsewhere.
At one town hall, when a citizen asked about Hunter Biden’s questionable dealings, Joe said, “You’re a liar, man.”
That was mild compared to his recent meltdown at a Detroit auto plant when a worker challenged Biden on his gun control position. Biden’s wagging finger tirade included two profane insults, and he threatened to slap the man in the face.
If President Trump did that, the video would be on an endless news cycle loop, 24/7.
While the video did go viral on blogs and social media, what did the lame stream media produce at that cringe moment? A parade of liberal talking heads and Democrat spokespersons admiring Biden’s “fire and passion,” making excuses and alibis.
In reality, Biden is an angry old man, the creepy uncle people want to avoid at family gatherings.
His mental capacity is diminishing rapidly, and that is on display by his frequent, quaintly called “gaffes” when he does not know what state he is in or the position for which he is campaigning. There are many more examples.
No rational voter would want the guy making presidential decisions.
Max Moore, Bellevue
Fight gerrymandering
For many years I have had a concern about how the district boundaries are determined in Nebraska for the election of our senators and representatives. Often the boundaries make no sense at all. Obviously the boundaries are drawn in such a way as to increase the likelihood of one political party or the other to have its candidate win. As we know, it’s called gerrymandering. Throughout the country, both political parties are guilty of this practice.
Gerrymandering runs counter to the democracy that our country is based on. It is an attempt to make the voting of some citizens count more that the voting of others and creates an environment of increased partisanship. In our democracy every vote should count equally.
Every 10 years following the census, state legislatures are tasked with redrawing the district boundaries. While the political will seems to be lacking in the Nebraska Legislature for an independent redistricting committee, State Sen. John McCollister is proposing Legislative Bill 1207 that will restructure the Legislature’s redistricting committee to require a balance in political party representation and a vote of two-thirds of the committee to affirm decisions.
I invite others to join me in support of LB 1207 to assure that district lines are drawn in a fair manner and in a way that the districts represent the communities they serve. Please contact your legislative representative.
Donald Bredthauer, Omaha
Life is precious
If people are wondering what to do these next several weeks because so many places are closed, why not spend some time picking up all the trash that has collected along our streets? Things are looking pretty awful out there. I don’t think we can contaminate each other doing that.
Today, more innocent lives will be lost from abortion than the coronavirus. Hopefully this quiet time will help people start seeing the truth! Life is precious and a gift from God!
Matt Sakowski, Omaha
Show some independence
Sadly, Nebraska’s congressional delegation cannot persuade the Trump administration to upgrade the 55th Wing’s aging and trouble-prone photo recon airplanes based at Offutt Air Force Base. This is not a good result for the crews or the local economy.
Don Bacon and the rest of the Nebraska delegation may on rare occasion mildly criticize President Trump. However, they can always be counted on to vote as directed by their congressional and administration leaders.
Maybe our delegation should study the successes of Sens. Nelson and Kerrey and Rep. Ashford. Their secret of success? Keep ’em guessing, vote your state and district interests and your conscience even if that ruffles the feathers of leadership.
When the administration and leadership takes your small-state vote for granted, in the world of politics your vote may often be good for nothing.
Patricia A. Zieg, Omaha
Why we need taxes
I would like to praise Curtis Bryant on his Feb. 26 letter: Taxes have big societal benefits. Mr. Bryant described the many uses for our taxes we pay as being part of our dynamic society. While many of us complain about the high taxes we pay, I for one would not want to live in a city that does not provide such services or does not support our schools, our most valuable resource.
His ideas for expanding our use of our paid taxes are useful, especially Medicaid, which we voted in 2018 to expand. I think there are many in our society that would not mind a small raise in their taxes if it led to improvement in schools, roads and other necessary services our government supplies. Of course those that do not want to pay any taxes would scream the loudest of how they pay too much and see no need for these valuable services that make our city and state such a pleasant place to live.
Wayne Mattson, Omaha
