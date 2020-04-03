Absolutely, masks are needed
A World-Herald headline asks if we should be wearing masks. The short answer is yes! Ask any surgeon why they wear masks in the operating room. My wife and I are both sequestered in the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Blair. I have been harping on this mask-for-everyone theme since day one. The answer I always get is, “We don’t have that many masks available.”
So far we have been safe at the GSH, as we were quarantined from day one of the health department’s edicts. However, we would feel safer if all of our caregivers could wear masks!
Charles Bagby, M.D., Blair
Hard decisions are required
I have been following closely the issuance of stay-at-home directives from the governors of the states across the United States. So far, by my count there are far more Democratic governors issuing such orders. There are also more Republican governors issuing no orders or partial orders.
I’m not sure what is driving this. Is it the economy, or do those governors have allegiance to and fear of the administration?
Does this mean that the people in those states without orders are free to go anywhere they please and endanger the population in the states that do have stay-at-home orders?
Our own governor, Pete Ricketts, picks and chooses what cities he deems at greatest risk.
However, this is not a stay-at-home order and isn’t effective, as people are still moving about freely. The mayor here in Omaha is concerned about the numbers of people going to large stores. Sometimes hard decisions have to be made: “From the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked” (Luke 12:48).
I fear we may come to regret what is not being done.
Sandra J. Carpenter, Omaha
Plan for the future
It was gratifying to note the editorial “Let’s plan well for growth” (March 27) and be reminded that there will be a future to consider. Evidence suggests that like the days post-9/11, the post-COVID-19 period will not be a return to normal but, rather, establishing a new normal.
This period of individual confinement has highlighted some of the risks of density and interaction but also the benefits of strong institutions such as well-equipped and prepared health care institutions.
Most citizens can envision and aspire for a future in which a vibrant region provides all residents access to economic prosperity and a high quality of life, built on a sound foundation of good and effective planning.
The following are some added suggested considerations beyond those cogently made in the editorial, which appropriately highlighted many of the strengths of the region as well as some of the challenges.
When considering regional development to 2025 and beyond, I hope that those actively involved with thinking and acting on issues of regional planning will refrain from impulses to be too narrow in considerations and too limited in thinking about clarifying the roles of coordination and guiding action.
This means recognizing that the economic dynamism of the Omaha region extends from Council Bluffs to Lincoln.
Further, it means that regional planning extends to many elements beyond highways.
Finally, it also means recognizing that successful development of the region requires improved and perhaps new governance institutions to provide coordination, decisions and guidance.
Carl D. Ekstrom, Omaha
Guns and U.S. history
I keep reading in the Public Pulse gun rights advocates’ explanation of the Second Amendment as enacted “to constrain government,” as espoused by Douglas Mang (March 28th Pulse). Nothing could be further from the truth.
When our Constitution was written, our new nation was in dire financial straits. What money that went for defense was allotted for Navy construction, which is an expensive outlay in any period. The Army was to be provided by each state, which is why the Second Amendment starts out with the words “A well-regulated Militia.”
This “well-regulated Militia” has more or less been superseded by our national Army but also by each state’s National Guard.
Our Supreme Court has ruled that the Second Amendment includes owning a gun for personal defense, but I didn’t see them mention “to constrain government” anywhere.
Stuart Wood, Bellevue
Let’s turn to kindness
As Christians say “Love one another as I have loved you,” why must there be shootings and violent killings? Why the use of guns? Why not peace, calmness, discussions if necessary and steps to be friends, as our King said?
Love and caring for others sounds really good! Amen!
Carol J. Grant, Omaha
All those NU ex-coaches
When the University of Nebraska left the Big 12 to align itself with the Big Ten, it was touted as a move for more academic and scientific opportunities. Actually it’s a move for the opportunity for larger financial payouts and ridding itself of those perennial Big 12 bullies, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.
Fortunately, the money thing has proven helpful, as the Huskers have achieved the dubious title of spending more money firing coaches in the last 15 years than any other college athletic department.
William D. Blohm, Carroll, Iowa
