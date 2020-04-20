Marijuana risks on the road
April 20 is a popular day in marijuana culture, in reference to the slang term for the using the drug, “fourtwenty.” The counterculture movement will celebrate marijuana use at 4:20 p.m. today in public events, on social media and through sales promotions. Sales and use of the drug surge during this time.
The safety of the public on Nebraska roadways is a top concern, and the increased risk posed by high marijuana users today cannot not be overlooked. An analysis of fatal car crashes over a 25-year period in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine found a 12% increase in risk of fatal traffic crashes after 4:20 p.m. on April 20 compared with the same time intervals on other days.
A study conducted by Harvard researchers published in March 2020 in the scientific journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence found that marijuana users showed driving impairments even when no longer intoxicated. Marijuana intoxication also increases crash risk. The American Automobile Association study in Washington state found the number of marijuana-positive drivers involved in fatal car accidents doubled following legalization, with almost one in five fatal car crashes involving marijuana.
All Nebraskans should be on the lookout today for impaired drivers. Most important, spread the word about the dangers of marijuana use and impaired driving, especially among young drivers.
Neil Miller, Kearney
Buffalo County sheriff
OPS teacher pensions
Special thanks to The World-Herald and for Chad Aldeman (More Commentary, April 11) for reviving debate about problems with the teacher pension funds in Nebraska. Although Mr. Aldeman wrote specifically about the Nebraska state teachers’ fund, the arguments he presents seem applicable to the OPS retirement fund as well.
Historically, shortfalls in both funds have been met with both increased costs and decreased benefits for educators, a situation that can no longer be justified as the major component of whatever solution is chosen. The state and OPS have also increased contributions in turn, but that is perhaps somewhat deceptive, as the “extra money” that OPS plans to contribute is being pulled from money meant for other programs and educational initiatives.
The latest proposed fix to the OPS pension fund would put its participants at a significant disadvantage relative even to the state system, which Mr. Aldeman presents as itself being much less generous than the retirement system for other state employees. One does not have to think too hard to imagine how that will adversely impact the recruiting and retention challenges that face OPS today.
In comparison, I want to draw a contrast to how Omaha responded to similar problems in the police and fire pension systems. We now pay a restaurant tax designed to close that shortfall, and every person who dines or drinks out in Omaha helps close up that gap. Expecting the teachers and their students, through OPS, to make up this shortfall “on their own” is not an equitable solution.
Alvin Tarrell, Omaha
Liberty is under siege
Today’s mighty oak is just yesterday’s nut that refused to relinquish its ground. What has happened to the spirit of ’76? We as a nation have lost our way and our commitment to freedom. You’re being run over by an overbearing government that has no authority whatsoever to lock you down and destroy everything our ancestors believed in and fought for. The people never give up their liberties willingly but under some misinformation.
Some states are already pushing back. It’s time we Nebraskans did the same.
Greg Weldon, Papillion
Raikes a thoughtful Nebraskan
I am writing in response to former Gov. Kay Orr’s April 17 Pulse submission in support of Bruce Bostelman for Legislative District 23 seat. In this opinion, she states he will push back on special interests and is a strong Republican conservative. Our unique Unicameral has always been bipartisan, and we Nebraskans have not chosen to vote for our representatives based on political party. Has this changed without us knowing it?
Regarding “special interests,” aren’t being anti-choice and anti-gun control just that?
I have known Helen Raikes, Mr. Bostelman’s opponent, for many years. Her lifelong work in support of early childhood education has been outstanding. She is intelligent, thoughtful, highly interested in Nebraskans and our welfare and will listen to all sides of an issue and be respectful of others’ opinions.
Let’s not fall into the partisan trap that’s being laid out here.
Carole Curry, Omaha
Trump, stimulus checks
President Trump’s printing of his name on the stimulus checks is a gross abuse of power. But it’s not the first time he has talked about a government program as though the money was coming out of his own pocket. Last May it was $14.5 billion in direct payments to a segment of the U.S. economy that President Trump viewed as essential to his reelection. The stimulus is needed and is reaching the those who need it most, but why not print “U.S. Congress”? That would imply that the funding is coming from taxpayers. Or print nothing at all because everyone knows the source of the funds. President Trump taking credit for government programs is giving a whole new meaning to the term “payola.”
Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha
Texting by campaigns
I see that election season is upon us, and our candidates have a new toy -– unsolicited text messages. They even have a joke “stop” option (as if it could reach into the past and not send me the text message in the first place).
Here’s how it’s going to work, candidates: I have a sheet of paper. When you send me an unsolicited text message, I put your name on it. When I vote, I will check those names and vote for whoever did not violate my privacy and make me pay for the dubious privilege of seeing your political ad, regardless of party or qualification.
You’ve already proved you don’t care about me, my well-being or my privacy. That’s how we will “stop” your text messages.
Tyson Boellstorff, Omaha
