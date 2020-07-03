Many innocent victims
I feel obligated to correct misstatements of fact made in a Public Pulse letter on June 26 by Pat John, a retired Omaha police officer, regarding the bombing that killed Officer Larry Minard in 1970.
No surviving officers were maimed, meaning no one lost a limb. Officer Tess, who was most severely injured, testified at the trial that he was still an Omaha police officer and had transferred from the cruiser division to the technical services bureau (trial transcript, page 202). Officer Toay quit the force and left the state, but not as a result of injury. He was outside the house when the explosion occurred.
Edward Poindexter and the late W. Mondo E. we Langa, aka David Rice, received a sentence of life from the jury — but not life without parole, which did not exist at that time. The jury had the option to choose life or death and they chose life. The Supreme Court played no role in their sentencing.
David Rice’s house was located at 2816 Parker Street. The lot is currently vacant and was not taken for the North Freeway.
The basement was not used as a shooting range. None of the police reports of the search list shell casings on the floor, nor was there a silhouette target of a police officer in uniform with bullet holes, as Mr. John described. This is a false memory.
All of the supporters of Ed Poindexter and Mondo’s innocence grieve with you for the Minard family. We grieve that they do not know who the real killer of their father was. There is a piece of evidence pointing to his identity: the 911 call, which is not the voice of Ed Poindexter, Mondo or Duane Peak, the 16-year old boy who falsely confessed to calling.
I have always wanted to speak to the police officers who were involved in the horrible explosion that took Mr. Minard’s life. I believe they are also victims of a criminal justice system that was intent on getting a conviction, even if that meant convicting two innocent men.
Kietryn Zychal, Lincoln
Major police problems in Omaha
Mayor Stothert and Chief Schmaderer took aim at the problems residents of Omaha brought forth, and they completely missed the mark. It is telling that two city leaders consistently say they are listening, then make multiple tone-deaf remarks.
The police chief made multiple attempts to explain away that his officers are not trained in chokeholds, then goes into lengthy explanation about a form of chokehold used by his officers and its purpose. The mayor was more focused on highlighting the statistics around the number of complaints sent to the Citizen Review Board than the large number of complaints against officers in general. Because the review board does not have the authority to independently review and investigate each complaint, there is no real opportunity for citizens to seek justice when they are unduly harassed during interactions with police.
The mayor and chief completely failed to acknowledge (and most likely still fail to understand) that the uprisings across the country are not just about the issues with Minneapolis PD but are also about the real concerns with policing in Omaha. Lest we forget, Zachary Bear Heels died in police custody.
None of the plans revealed even started to address the overpolicing of lower-income neighborhoods, the racially biased traffic stops record (as identified by that “unnecessary” police auditor position) and the disproportionate number of black, indigenous and people of color in our criminal justice system as a result of these unaddressed tactics.
Camellia Watkins, Omaha
Bad idea in Democratic bill
As a former Democrat, now independent, I want to say that the push by the Democrats in the House to include personal liability against the police in the proposed legislation is a perfect example of why I left the party.
Making police personally liable for on-the-job issues is a real can of worms. We will not be able to hire police or the taxpayers will have to take on the liability. Which will then open up significant cost to defend even frivolous lawsuits because the Democrats are big proponents of contingency lawsuits. Which means attorneys can take percentages of the amount of money collected, sometimes as much as 60%.
If the Democrats are insisting on encouraging frivolous lawsuits, limit attorneys’ fees to hours actually worked, not a percentage of the take. The U.S. is one of the few countries that allows contingency lawsuits, and it should stop now.
Randy Lenhoff, Omaha
Destructive leftists
As Seattle and Portland prove, it is Marxist and communist lives that matter. By destroying the statue of the architect and writer of the second-greatest document in world history, the United States Constitution, the bums and their communist buddies have shown their true colors.
True to form, they did not stop by destroying Confederate monuments. They turned on the writer of the greatest document of freedom in world history.
Many of these scum have Che Guevara T-shirts at home. They hate our democracy and hate our founding fathers. They would idolize and pray to statues of Fidel Castro, Josef Stalin and Chairman Mao.
William Lake, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.