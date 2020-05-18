Mail-in balloting works well
As a 26-year military member, I found myself voting absentee several times. My most recent absentee vote was cast this year during the 2020 Nebraska primary election. The May 12 primary was encouraging, as we demonstrated the efficacy of voting by mail. In fact, mail-in voting has been quietly increasing in Nebraska, without a lot of fanfare. In the November 2000 general election, 11.5% of voters voted by absentee. That percentage has steadily increased, so that by 2018, nearly 30% of all voters cast their vote by mail or by absentee. Given that 390,000 voters requested absentee ballots in the 2020 primary, that percentage is bound to increase.
The result? Democracy is served. The voter participation rate for the 2020 primary is around 39%, far higher than any primaries in 20 years. Hopefully, we can all show up to the polls in November. But, we should remember that there are many who cannot vote in person, even without a pandemic. Not only military members overseas, but elderly voters, and many others.
Voting by mail is practical, and it supports democracy. Historical data from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office show that voting by mail has been effective for at least two decades. We now have definitive proof of this. Both parties in Nebraska should strongly support this message and carry it to the administration and Congress.
It’s a right, not a privilege, to vote. It’s a right we all share, no matter our politics. Let’s keep it our right.
James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.
A nation of immigrants
The United States is a nation of immigrants, and I find all the anti-immigrant rhetoric in the media today abhorrent. I like to believe that Americans are open-minded and understand this country’s roots as a safe haven for the oppressed and downtrodden, but it seems that more and more we are stuck in a xenophobic vacuum where Americans care only about themselves and where their tax dollars go.
We need to make a countrywide effort to embrace other cultures and open our minds and hearts to those fleeing violence and oppression in their home countries. If you would do anything to protect your family, I urge you to consider the fact that that is all immigrants are doing when they flee to the United States. They don’t come here to spread their different cultural ideals or commit crimes. They come here because it’s the only option they have to protect their family, and it’s frankly embarrassing that so many Americans don’t seem to understand that. We can’t just be a nation of some immigrants or a nation of immigrants when it’s convenient.
Immigration is what this country was built off of, and we can’t keep ignoring that part of our American identity.
Chrissy Gulseth, Omaha
No to illegal immigrants
The City of Omaha will advertise for bids through May and June for road resurfacing and repair projects using the money our citizens approved on May 12. We have a state law in Nebraska that says that all contractors doing work for our state, cities and counties must use E-Verify to make sure all workers are legally here in the United States. When our City Council votes on any contracts, they should make sure this language is in the contract and if any contractor is caught using illegal workers, there should be stiff repercussions.
It would be very embarrassing if ICE would visit a city project and there would be illegal workers on the job, with so many of our citizens out of work at this time. I am sure, also, that our citizens would be happy to know that our city does think of our own citizens ahead of citizens of other countries who are here against the law.
Before the vote, our mayor stated that these bonds would also make work for our people, so let’s make sure we hold her at her word.
D. Mark O’Neill, Omaha
Greed over good judgment
Several April media stories told about the toilet paper industry’s early attention to worker safety in their factories, providing PPEs and spacing out the work stations. One company even erected a tent in the parking lot to move and space out a part of their automated production.
It’s sure too bad the meat and poultry packing industries didn’t care enough to do what the toilet paper people did. Lots of meat and poultry processing workers became ill, too many died and plants had to shut down. Workers and their families suffered horribly.
Deborah Berkowitz, a former OSHA official, has been quoted saying, “Oh yes, it is possible for factory managers to keep products flowing while safeguarding workers — with simple precautions, but it does change the way they do business.”
JBS, Smithfield, Tyson and others might refresh themselves on safety instead of corporate profits by reading the 1906 classic, Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle.” The same greed back then exposed intolerable working conditions and ignorance to fair labor practices.
President Teddy Roosevelt read the book and said “radical action must be taken to do away with the efforts of arrogant and selfish greed on the part of the capitalist.” Public pressure joined Roosevelt, and the results were the Meat Inspection Act and the Pure Food and Drug Act, which eventually produced the FDA.
It is time our president, our elected officials and the public spoke up again and demanded more safety precautions for those meat and poultry processing plant workers. I grew up on a western Nebraska ranch and know this industry.
Susan McGinley, Denver, Colo.
These protections are vital
Apparently, Gov. Ricketts is of a mind that if you repeat something that is not true often enough, people might believe it. In the case of his statements that we are “crushing the curve,” the reality of coronavirus cases reported in the state are still increasing. His metric to prove such is that we are not maxing out our use of hospital beds and ventilators. This is a false measure when used alone. It is a trailing indicator that will take several weeks to catch up to the current rate of infections. By that point it will be too late; infections and deaths will continue to rise!
And now he is withholding the infection data from individual packing plants, which will further spread infections within those communities. All this to have an excuse to open our state and businesses according to the wishes of the president, whose election success hangs in that balance. Frightening and immoral. How many lives are worth the cost? Gov. Ricketts, the blood of Nebraskans is on your hands!
Scott Winkler, Omaha
Church has great meaning
It was a good thing for us to attend church in person on Sunday, May 10. I know the measures taken to protect everyone are in place for just that reason. I don’t agree with some, but that’s OK; we are all in this together, We must let some of the frustration and fear go, because they only cause division and stress. To stand together, increase your service to others. Giving encouragement and hope will be one’s best actions during this time.
No one has all the answers. Time will give us our answers and we will see where we were right and wrong. Stay strong; unite; live for this day.
Bob Jackson, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.