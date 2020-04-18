Let’s all use masks now
I am a physician who treats patient with immune disorders and respiratory disease. These patients are some of the most vulnerable patients for serious consequences due to COVID-19.
Currently there are no available vaccines or medications that can prevent or reliably treat COVID-19.
I wear a face mask not only in my office but when I am out in the public. The goal of wearing a mask is to protect others from inadvertently being exposed to COVID-19, as we now know that this virus can be spread without someone being ill.
Social distancing and hand washing are still necessary, but adding the extra protection for others is critical to lessening the spread of this virus. Let’s all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID 19.
Brett V. Kettelhut, M.D., Omaha
Yes, proceed with the reopening
I, for one, applaud the move by Nebraska Crossing Outlet mall toward reopening sooner rather than later. The outdoor environment there, with the circulating fresh air and sunshine, is much more hostile to spreading a respiratory virus than enclosed spaces we are confining ourselves in right now.
If the retailers there cooperate to maximize proper physical distancing among patrons for now, it is extremely doubtful we would see any identifiable uptick in the number of COVID-19 virus cases from that location.
Opening it would show us a real-life example of the light at the end of this tunnel. For those who are still anxious about going there, don’t go.
Teresa Merrick, Bellevue
Don’t ignore the dangers
Almost 24,000 children, women, and men have died from the effects of COVID-19 in the United States. So, POTUS followers want to “get the economy underway again.” OK, let’s all go back to work, open the restaurants and un-shutter the malls.
So I ask you, what is an acceptable death toll? Is it 100,000 or a million? People like you want a strong economy — at any cost.
Yes, all those people affected by this ruthless virus do matter. But, you don’t contribute to the economy when you die from stupidity.
Listen to the health care professionals, not to POTUS.
Robert S. Hicks, Omaha
A lack of character
To clear up Gerald Fitzpatrick’s amazement (April 11 Pulse) in response to Mary Roeser’s letter about Trump lying 17,00 times since in office:
Actually, she overshot the number by 759. His actual misstatements and dishonest assertions is really 16,241. It would serve Mr. Fitzpatrick to check his facts, which can be easily done online in many ways.
When you know of someone in a position of great responsibility and you know this person is a habitual liar, how can anyone trust anything he says? Would you hire this person to be in a position of responsibility in your life? I wouldn’t.
All one has to do is listen to him. It’s there right in front of you. So, Mr. Fitzpatrick, why the loyalty to such a man?
Jannette Davis, Omaha
No to street bond
Our citizens will be going to the polls next month to vote. Our mayor and City Council have put on the ballot another bond to fix our streets. The bond is for $200 million on top of our wheel tax, which was to keep our streets in fine shape.
Part of the problem is the bond payments show up on the real property tax statement. My current statement shows that I am paying $828.11 on bonds. This is part of the problem with our taxes. We are in a crisis at the present time, and it is not the time to raise our indebtedness since people are out of work and having a hard time feeding their families and paying their bills.
Join me in saying no to the new street bond. At this time it is the right thing to do!
D. Mark O’Neill, Omaha
Listen to the message
Wake up each morning with a grateful heart and the knowledge that you have been given another day to start fresh and to do your best.
We’ve been given a message to hold your loved ones close and to slow life down and to treat everyone with kindness and respect.
It’s a message for all to get back to the basics of life by asking ourselves what really is important.
It’s about positive thoughts and giving to those in need.
It’s about forgiveness.
It’s about love and humanity, pure and simple.
We’ve been given a message, so answer it by living sweeter and kinder than you ever have before.
Cindy Smilley, Omaha
One more virus problem
I hate to add fuel to the fire, but it’s almost certain that with coffee shops and diners closed, world problems, in addition to the virus, are mounting rapidly because old pensioners aren’t able to gather to solve them all.
Larry Novicki, Omaha
