Let’s adopt ‘Discovery Day’
I propose that “Columbus Day” be renamed “Discovery Day.” For me, celebrating this holiday is not about Columbus himself but, rather, about the discovery that disproved old theories that the Earth was flat. This breakthrough ushered in a new understanding that challenged the medieval mentality that all knowledge was already known according to the authority figures of the era.
This holiday could become a day to recognize that we don’t know everything about everything and that we should celebrate the day by learning something new that challenges our preconceived opinions.
A.R. Gentry, Omaha
Right course for Democrats
I am a lifelong Democrat and a fervent critic of Donald Trump, remaining convinced that he has been the most dangerous president of the United States. I have close ties to Omaha.
Nevertheless, as scholar and teacher of communication for over 40 years, I am perplexed by the frequent examples of Democratic leaders engaging in counterproductive and self-defeating rhetoric.
The two most recent examples of this are: Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up the president’s State of the Union address and Wednesday’s verbal attacks on Supreme Court Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
While in both cases I understand — and even sympathize with — the motivation for these behaviors, they underscore a persistent rhetorical miscalculation that results in potentially disastrous consequences. One thing we’ve learned since Trump became president is that using tactics out of his playbook inherently won’t work and, in fact, backfires. Although tempting, employing Trump-like discourse adds grist to his and the Republican rhetorical mill.
It was hardly surprising, for instance, that following Pelosi and Schumer’s actions, a disingenuous but arguably persuasive outrage was voiced by the president and his minions, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Pelosi and Schumer afforded the perfect rhetorical opportunity to convince people that Democrats are guilty of the very things for which they accuse Trump.
It’s time for Democrats be more communicatively astute, avoiding discourse that undermines their own cause, credibility and capacity to persuade others. After all, character will be on the ballot in 2020, so why weaken its persuasive impact?
Richard Cherwitz, Austin, Texas
Protect the unborn
Regarding the March 5 news article by Joe Dejka about ultrasound, I would like to clarify several points. Life is an amazing miracle to behold in the ultrasound images, and alarm bells should ring for opponents of their educational use. If abortion is to be “safe, legal and rare,” why the opposition? If it is not a despicable act of murderous violence against the most innocent, why object to its graphic depiction?
Those who support abortion want to hide both the beauty of life inside the womb, and the deadly reality of the abortion victim depicted in “graphic images.” Both expose the evil of abortion.
Abortion is not in decline unless you ignore abortions from the state of California (excluded in that CDC report), in vitro fertilization, embryonic stem cell research, IUD devices, Depo-Provera, the pill and dozens of other contraceptives. There is no such thing as “safe sex” contraception, which is a widely proven abortifacient and facilitates the spread of STDs. Condom use does not prevent genital herpes, syphilis, HPV or many other STDs, so it is criminally abusive to children for Planned Parenthood to instruct them otherwise in the name of “comprehensive sex education.”
David Zebolsky, Omaha
chairman, Nebraskans Embracing Life
Guns stop crime
Ibby Hancock (Feb. 25 Pulse) describes her scorn at armed citizens at the Nebraska Capitol. Why Ibby fails to recognize is the lack of criminals in the same place! If every qualified citizen were armed, there would be no crime!
Jim Sanford, Blair
Gun safety
Here we go again. An Oklahoma man said he was cleaning his gun when he accidentally shot a friend. Anyone with common sense knows that you do not clean firearms with live ammunition in them or with any other person in the same place as you.
Don’t load it to test it at home. Do it in an open field or shooting range at safe locations. You need some safety instruction. I am a former Boys Club safety instructor on fishing, hunting and firearms.
Robert E. Fonfara, Omaha
Trump shows pettiness
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence was in Washington state to meet the governor about the coronavirus. Vice President Pence said the governor was doing a good job working with local, state and federal officials with the outbreak of the virus. Trump, in his infinite wisdom, called the governor a snake and stated he wouldn’t say nice things about him.
This is why I have no respect for Trump! Trump’s behavior is that of a child! If you don’t shower him with flattery, you’ll be labeled as a traitor. Does Trump realize that he represents all 50 states? That includes the states that didn’t vote for him, doesn’t it?
As Trump has proclaimed himself as a “stable genius,” why did he say on TV that if you had a mild case of the virus you could still go to work? Even if you have a mild case, you would still be infectious! Wouldn’t a stable genius know that?
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
President deserves re-election
Narrowing down the Democratic list of persons wanting to be president makes it much easier to narrow down the person most qualified to lead our country according to the Constitution. Bernie Sanders is a self-proclaimed socialist who goes against what our forefathers desired when they drafted the Constitution. And having Joe Biden as the president seems to give me thoughts of the corrupt actions he had with Ukraine.
We have seen in the past three years that our president has helped the economy mushroom to a high level, increased support for our veterans, achieved a low jobless rate and a high level of dealing with foreign affairs, brought back the freedom of religion, is pro-life — and has done all this and more all the while he was being punished by the Democrats for events that were only a hoax.
Our president has the good of the country in his mind, heart and soul and he deserves a second term to help our country be even greater than it is today under his leadership.
Sharon Struve, Omaha
Outstanding swimmers
I would like to personally congratulate Marian High School and Creighton Prep for yet another state championship swimming season. Year in and year out, their programs seem to get better and better. Both teams have accomplished what no other swim team in the state has accomplished, and all of their success has been without their own swimming pools. Their practice sessions are at times whenever they can use practice facilities.
So, once again, congrats to both Marian and Prep not only for their swimming achievements but also for all of their other athletic and scholastic accomplishments.
Howard Rudloff, Omaha
