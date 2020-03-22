Let’s all do our part
The “blame game” over COVID-19 is well underway. It will resonate through this entire election season and continue to be discussed and written about for years to come. I feel bad for people who can’t work during this crisis. I feel bad for parents/grandparents whose children are homebound right now. I don’t want to see anyone contract this virus, especially family and friends. I know there are serious financial issues ahead.
But the only important question we should be concerned with now is: Am I doing everything I can to keep this virus from spreading?
Val Oasan, Omaha
Take-out is a great option now
Fellow citizens of Omaha, if you have a favorite restaurant, rib joint or burger and fries place, we need to get behind them and see if they have “take out.” If they do, we need to partake of their service and hopefully keep them in business.
Omaha has so many fine eating establishments, and it would be a shame to see them go out of business.
Also don’t forget to tip 20% or more. I’m sure they can use it right now.
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Grocery store workers
I’m on the front lines, working in a grocery store. There are a lot of people going nuts getting large quantities of goods. Tempers are short at times, but there are a lot of nice people out there. There are others, either being barred from working or are panicked.
Some supplies are short or exhausted in stores. Efforts are great in trying to replenish stock, from manufacturers down to retail store level. We are doing everything possible to keep everyone happy, including restricting quantities, to try to ensure that we can keep the majority of the public supplied with what is necessary.
Many businesses are closed, but we are open, putting our lives in potential danger to keep people safe and fed. As food retailers, we are in uncharted territory. We are doing the best we can, so please, please be patient with us. We are overwhelmed, too.
Holly Murphy, Omaha
Husker fans, take note
If the upcoming college football season should be canceled as a result of the virus, Nebraska fans stand to reap several health benefits.
No Heartache, No Anger, No Depression, No Headaches, No Stress, No Crying, No sick to your stomach feeling, No panic attacks, and the list goes on!
Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth, Neb.
A united front is key now
Thank you, Omaha World-Herald, for your March 18 article on highlighting how the state’s health officials, Gov. Ricketts and Mayors Gaylor-Baird and Stothert are working together to address the crisis we are facing. The governor spoke for all of us when he said, “There’s no place for partisan politics” in the pandemic.
Nebraska and the U.S. will solve this problem only with everyone working together. That’s how our country has handled many hard times — the 1918 influenza, the Depression and World War II. We get through crises best when we work together at the national, state, county, city and town levels, all the way down to families and neighbors helping each other, sharing supplies, checking on each other.
I hope this spirit of cooperation and going beyond the political divide will continue when this pandemic is contained. To ensure a livable planet we must marshal this same spirit of nonpartisanship, use the expertise of climate scientists and work together to solve climate change.
Moni Usasz, Lincoln
Importance of food assistance
Growing up, I saw the difference the nutritious meals some of my friends received through programs like school lunches and SNAP made in their ability to succeed. Immigrants have repeatedly told them it is one of the things that impresses them most after moving here.
Nonprofits, charities, religious organizations and advocacy groups also work tirelessly to ensure no child goes hungry.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought additional stress on people who are food insecure and the systems serving them. More people are finding themselves in unexpected situations, afraid and reluctant to seek help due to stigma. If you are like me, maybe suddenly home from work or school but find yourself in a fortunate enough situation to help, please consider doing it.
Donate money, time or extra items in your pantry to a local food bank. Use your voice to break the stigmas and let people around you know it is OK to seek help. Let’s do what Nebraskans and Americans do at our best and show we are all in this together.
Chris Russert, Lincoln
The learning continues
We are seeing many schools throughout Nebraska have computer programs that enable distance learning from the homes of students during these school closures due to the coronavirus. If this becomes the norm, then snow days during the school year will become learning days at home.
Many schools are in uncharted territory in implementing learning from home via computers. During severe winters, valuable learning days will not be lost. They will be assigned homework on those days, plus those days that teachers have in-service days. Valuable learning days will not be lost during the school year. There will be no excuses that “my dog ate my homework!” But as resourceful as some students are, they will use the excuse that “my dog chewed up my recharging cord!”
Pete Menks, Omaha
Trump’s excellent leadership
Thank the good Lord that a strong leader like President Trump is in charge of America!
I advocated his worth as the country’s leader about five years ago or so, I still think so and am voting for him regardless of whichever way the radio and TV talking heads try to direct us. Most seem to have trouble eating crow.
Lawrence J. Jones, Omaha
Trump’s character failure
I can’t help but find the irony in Mr. Moore’s March 20 letter (“Biden isn’t up to the task”). While I agree with Max that these gaffes by Biden are cringe-worthy, it’s funny that this sort of hyper-focused criticism isn’t directed to the current commander in chief as well.
Mr. Moore claims Biden lacks civility, but I recall Trump insulting a handicapped man and a military family. Biden’s threat to slap a man in the face? Does the phrase, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters” ring a bell?
The glossing over of these personality flaws as “fire and passion” gives me déjà vu back to 2016 when the conservative talking heads said the same for Trump. I can agree that these are traits that are not becoming of a presidential candidate, but can Mr. Moore agree that these are not traits becoming of a president either?
Kirk Adams, Omaha
Superb pro-life resource
To Angie Wingert’s letter to Public Pulse of March 19 (“Pro-lifers do care”), I affirm with conviction: “Amen!”
Another superb pro-life resource for women and children who fall victim to domestic abuse, sometimes in fear for their lives, is provided by Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska via the St. Gianna Women’s Homes. Staffed by the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln, families find a loving atmosphere to live in a culture of healing, protection and life-affirming help as they hit “re-set” and continue the precious gift of life given them by our good God.
Families of any faith tradition, or of no faith, are welcome. The physical location of the homes are not publicized, providing a deeply consoling level of protection and privacy to those who seek refuge there. Phone (800) 981-8242. #HopeInTheGoodLife.
Rev. Loras K. Grell
St. Mary Church
Aurora, Neb.
Cows, economics, humor
In response to Jeff Sena’s definition of socialism (Pulse letter, March 14), I’d like to add another.
Socialism: You have two cows. You give one cow to your neighbor.
Communism: You have two cows. You give both cows to the government and they might give you some milk.
Fascism: You have two cows. You give all of the milk to the government, and the government sells it.
Nazism: You have two cows. The government shoots you and takes both cows.
Anarchism: You have two cows. You keep both of the cows, shoot the government agent and steal another cow.
Capitalism: You have two cows. You sell one and buy a bull.
Surrealism: You have two giraffes. The government makes you take harmonica lessons.
Candace Daly, Omaha
Thank you, World-Herald
My husband and I want to thank all of the reporters and editors at the Omaha World-Herald for providing such thorough information during the coronavirus pandemic — from the latest medical information to keeping its readers up to date on the fast-paced changes occurring in regard to closings and safe distancing recommendations.
And we couldn’t help but chuckle when we received Thursday’s paper and noticed that the “Go” Section had been renamed the “Stay” Section.
Thanks for providing not only the latest information and working around the clock to do so, but also providing some much-needed levity, as well. We hope this gem of a newspaper “stays” around for a long time to come.
Mike and Kellye Rouw, Omaha
