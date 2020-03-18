Our leaders provide reassurance
Thank you so much to our city, county and state leaders for participating in the special press conferences in recent days about the coronavirus pandemic. We have been blessed with leadership, updates about the careful planning for our city and state, and reassurance about your concern for our welfare.
Glenn Irwin, Omaha
Stothert’s strong leadership
I just heard Mayor Stothert’s radio address regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. What a difference from the incoherent performance of Donald Trump. She displayed an up-to-date awareness of the problems and has been working extensively with everyone to keep ahead of the situation. I think she has done an outstanding job as mayor and is a fine example for the rest of our public officials to emulate, including our congressional seat warmers and the ever-changing Trump administration.
Good job, Mayor. Keep it up.
James Byrk, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Much room to criticize Trump
David Clements (March 15 Pulse) declares, astonishingly, that every instance of a Pulse contributor’s epithets against Donald Trump demonstrates that the writer is “incapable of an informed judgment” and that every contribution is either “specious” or “vacuous,” and often both. To simply wave his hand dismissively and assert that no Public Pulse contributor has ever submitted a letter substantively critical of a Trump presidential action is an outrageous rhetorical gambit that must not go unanswered.
I have no doubt that well-considered arguments have been put forth in the Public Pulse by many readers since mid-2016 because I remember reading them. Rational arguments can easily be advanced in opposition to his policies. Just a few of many examples: Trump’s anti-Muslim ban; his separation of migrant children from their parents and subsequent detention of such children in holding pens; his withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear containment agreement.
Given the magnitude of Trump’s violation of governing norms, not to mention norms of ordinary decency, it’s not hard to believe that some writers have merely railed against Trump’s odious character as a means of venting rather than, more responsibly, explaining the deleterious effects of his actions. But they, like me, are deeply concerned that a person whose actions have consistently demonstrated racism, misogyny, nativism, authoritarian tendencies and other repugnant attributes occupies the country’s highest office. Even more worryingly, we see a president who will stop at nothing to hold onto power and whose poisonous influence may be changing the institution of the presidency.
Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha
Sound gun policy
I think that Connie McMillan’s opinions regarding the Second Amendment (March 14 Pulse) are both dangerous and naive if she thinks that further restrictions to legal firearms ownership would deter criminals from obtaining firearms.
Other than legally prohibiting a person such as a convicted felon from possessing a firearm, the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. Congress can amend The Constitution, but don’t ever forget that some amendments have resulted in negative unintended consequences. The 18th Amendment fueled an exponential increase in organized crime and totally failed to achieve its intended purpose.
I would recommend that anyone who is interested in the issue of criminal use of firearms should read the Midlands Voices piece (Feb. 23) in which Joe Kelly, the U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, advocates for aggressively prosecuting firearms offenders and sentencing those who are convicted to long sentences that would be served consecutively, rather than concurrently.
I would only support laws that further limit access to firearms if those laws are irrevocably tied to harsh, mandatory, sentencing guidelines for anyone convicted of a firearms-related felony. In my opinion, many liberals want American citizens to have much more limited access to firearms, while at the same time they are generally unwilling to support severe mandatory punishments, such as execution or life sentences, for violent felons convicted of firearms-related crimes. Remember, there isn’t any chance for recidivism by a convicted felon who is executed or who receives a life prison sentence.
Jeffrey S. Bird, Omaha
Who’s really in charge
The coronavirus is a reminder for humans: Do not get too comfortable with life. You are not in charge.
Solution: Pray, so humans can receive the grace to solve this virus and make their lives peaceful.
Adrian Goettl, Bennington
Great piece on Josh Jones
Thank you, Dirk Chatelain, for the touching article about Josh Jones. It depicts his character and personality perfectly. Josh was my Spanish student at Central High School. He came into the classroom and said to me, “If you’re not smiling, I’m not doing my job!”
He was always so positive, kind and humble. Yes, he was a phenomenal athlete. He also exhibited strength and courage at such a tender age! And that smile! I nominated Josh for student of the month but if I could have, I would have nominated him student of the year! Or the decade! He is an inspiration!
Wendy Lundeen, Omaha
