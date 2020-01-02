Keep the Electoral College
I have seen multiple letters in the Pulse stating that President Trump did not win the popular vote in the 2016 election and therefore is not the people’s choice and should not be president. They say the Electoral College should be abolished.
These letters are from people in Nebraska who obviously do not want their vote to count in presidential elections. Our forefathers put the Electoral College in the Constitution for a reason, that all American citizens votes would count, no matter where they lived.
If presidential elections were decided solely by the popular vote and California, with a population of about 40 million people, voted just 65% for candidate A and 100% of the voters in the states of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa all voted for candidate B, candidate A would win the election.
Without the Electoral College, the votes of everyone living in these seven northern Midwest states would be voided by just over half the votes in one liberal state. We who live here in fly-over country might as well not brave the weather and just stay home.
This is also just another example of how the progressive left wing of the Democratic Party wants to completely repeal the Constitution as written. That Constitution simply does not allow a socialist, big-government system to be put in place.
Jeff Miller, Omaha
Yes to cooperation with ICE
Congratulations to Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg for helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in Nebraska or Iowa to have signed the voluntary agreement with ICE. I urge the other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska to join Sheriff Kleinberg’s efforts to enforce our immigration laws.
Mike McCarron, Bellevue
Republicans and Trump
Though I myself am not a Republican, many of my friends and most of my family are. I have always had respect for them, even though we had different political beliefs. By allowing President Trump to get away with his violations of the Constitution, Republicans in Congress are allowing their party to crumble.
Many of my family and friends have begun feeling shame for their party, and Democrats like myself are distancing themselves more and more from the other side. We are meant to be a united country. A republic. A democracy. But Republicans’ support of a corrupt president is not what the people want.
This is their final chance to show integrity and prove that they care for their country. By supporting the removal of Trump, they can maintain respect for their party. They need to truly represent the people by acting the way the people want them to — not the way President Trump wants them to.
Caylin Choquette, Papillion
Ricketts’ message was right one
I’d like to express my thanks to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his message to Nebraskans urging all citizens to reflect upon the special meaning and significance of Christmas. The news article even mentioned prayers for our service members who could not be home for the holidays. I suppose to some folks Christmas is just another day on the calendar, but to many others, myself included, it’s the most important day of the year.
As to comments by congressional contender Kara Eastman and State Senator Megan Hunt, their views espousing socialism are why Ms. Eastman will never be elected to Congress and Ms. Hunt will be a one-term state senator. Thank you, ladies, for your comforting views.
Phillip Huston, Omaha
Threats from nationalism
In China, Han nationalists turn the Uighur homeland into a giant Orwellian prison. In India, the world’s largest democracy is no more, with the triumph of Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party of Hindu nationalists. In Iraq, Sunni fights Shia. Erdogan’s Turkey turns on its Kurds and Orban’s Hungary on its immigrants, as all across Europe neo-fascist movements are growing.
Here at home we see Trump’s white nationalist followers arming themselves in case he loses re-election: “The Democrats are forcing me to stockpile ammunition, food, water and medical supplies to defend my family, home and church,” said conservative evangelical conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles, and Franklin Graham sees “demonic forces” behind impeachment.
These fears are promulgated by reckless right-wing media and were echoed by Trump at the Values Voter Summit.
Meanwhile Putin smiles as his hackers in St. Petersburg manipulate our social media to fan the flames and further divide Americans.
So we approach a new Dark Age bitterly divided all across the globe just when the world needs unity more than ever to survive in the face of climate catastrophe.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
Trump’s troubling actions
I keep reading falsehoods in this forum and want to share some facts related to the ongoing impeachment hearings.
Donald Trump is the only American president to issue a sweeping order that no executive branch official comply with any congressional subpoena in an impeachment inquiry. Multiple witnesses have shared that he didn’t care about corruption in Ukraine but only about an announcement by that country’s president that the Bidens were being investigated for it.
Over 700 former federal prosecutors, from both Democratic and Republican administrations, signed a letter asserting that “the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice.”
Those who claim to value this country’s laws should do so regardless of whether they support the same party as the occupant of the Oval Office.
Jeff Brady, Papillion
Folsom a skilled journalist
Cate Folsom retiring from the Omaha World Herald — say it is not true! The World-Herald publisher’s opinion column, “Todd Sears: Cate Folsom leaves an important World-Herald legacy” on Dec. 21, came as a complete shock to many who depended on Cate for fair and accurate editorials and reporting.
Cate was a very accessible, tireless professional editor who has served Nebraska and Iowa citizens with great distinction reporting the unbiased facts on stories that affect all of our quality of life.
In a past interview, Cate stated, “You need to assess who might have a different point of view and go find them. The more you can do that, the fuller the understanding you have of it and fairer and more accurate you can be.”
As an elected public official, I had the pleasure and opportunity for several years to work with Cate on various opinion essays and projects affecting K-12 education. A consummate professional, her seasoned skills and tireless devotion to the reader were proven every day. There have been many times where Cate saved me from a potentially embarrassing faux pas in a submitted essay with her precise review and undaunted challenging of questionable facts and statements. Without exception, she was always correct in her findings and recommendations.
Thank you, Cate, for the 40 years of outstanding work as editor and reporter for The World-Herald. We are all better-informed citizens due to your service and commitment to all the people in Nebraska and Iowa. You will be missed!
John Witzel, Papillion
President, Nebraska State Board of Education
