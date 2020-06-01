Justice, violence
Martin Luther King said:
“I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?”
It strikes me, however, that two things can be true:
(1) We need to be aware of why riots happen and eliminate the injustices that in some instances are their primary cause.
(2) People do not have the right to riot, steal or destroy the property of others.
Finally, I think calling a riot the language of the unheard makes no more sense than calling the use of a whip the language of a slavemaster. Both are forms of violence and coercion that ought not to be tolerated.
Douglas B. Rasmussen, Omaha
Police need patience
Why must a peaceful protest be interrupted by the police? On Friday, could the police not have set up roadblocks around the intersection to divert traffic and allow the protesters to quietly be there? The most likely result would be that folks would have gone home in an hour or two when they recognized no one was using the road. Tear gas and riot police escalated the situation rather than diffusing it.
Patience, Omaha Police, Patience.
The Rev. Kyoki Roberts, Omaha
No need for this rioting
Tonight (Friday night) I am sickened, disgusted and angry. Last night I felt those emotions over the death of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis. Tonight these emotions are caused by the behavior across the nation of people who want to return to the ’60s.
Does nobody remember Martin Luther King and what he stood for? Does nobody remember what he was able to accomplish peacefully and in a dignified manner? The American black community produced one of the finest men who ever walked the face of the Earth, but nobody seems able to recall how he taught us all to behave.
Everyone who used this terrible death as an excuse to misbehave, cost cities money they can’t afford during this pandemic and show off their bad manners should be ashamed of themselves. More people will be affected by disease and violence because of this disgusting display.
Yes, an unjust murder was committed. The guilty is under arrest. Justice will be done; God will see to it. And we have taken 20 steps backward. Everyone in this country wants justice. Go home and pray for the Floyd family.
Mary Cormier, Omaha
Police overreacted on Friday
Two of my adult children and my daughter-in-law attended Friday’s demonstration at 72nd and Dodge protesting police brutality and in particular the murder of George Floyd. According to them, the intent was peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights. You know, the kind that thousands have died to protect and whose memory we celebrated just a few short days ago.
From the beginning, demonstrators peacefully engaged passing drivers and received a lot of support. They were not blocking the streets, and commuter traffic continued to flow. Around 7 p.m., police blocked traffic through 72nd and Dodge by setting up barricades in all four directions. Only once traffic ceased to flow did protesters enter the intersection and begin moving to Memorial Park as an alternate venue.
The crowd made it to 67th before police turned them back. This action frustrated the participants, as they had lost their public audience, were effectively concentrated into a holding area and had no place to go. This heavy-handed and unnecessary imposition of control set up a confrontational atmosphere. The real problem started when the crowd passed back through the intersection as they marched west on Dodge. Police use of pepper rounds, rubber bullets, tear gas, smoke bombs and paramilitary equipment including helicopters, riot gear and an armored vehicle began shortly thereafter, adding to the crowd’s confusion and fear.
This is not to deny that some engaged in violence and petty vandalism as the evening wore on and the police were properly on hand to prevent such occurrences.
With some notable exceptions, the Omaha Police Department acts responsibly and seeks to maintain trust with the community. In this instance, however, police overreaction created the problem when they decided to prevent citizens from peacefully exercising the freedoms we say we hold so dear.
Peter S. Gadzinski, Omaha
No excuse for violence
Don’t you dare try to tell me this is the way you show your grief for George Floyd! Burning down your city. Yes, the Minneapolis policeman was wrong, but how do you think your blatant anarchy will change that? You all should be forced to pay for what you’ve done, plus cleaning it up. Shame on you!
Shirley Morris, Omaha
Trump and Twitter
So does anyone else consider it ironic that Donald Trump, the Frankensteinesque monster from the Twitter lab, is rebelling against those who created him?
Steve Paschang, Omaha
